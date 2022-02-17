Stephen Gallacher: If the party atmosphere of the Phoenix Open is too much for you, stay away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With beer cans being thrown on to the green, players taking off their t-shirts to celebrate and a chaotic atmosphere all round, the Phoenix Open has been a controversial topic following its conclusion on Sunday.

But, for me, all the fuss is much ado about nothing.

It is an event like no other, but the scenes of cans being thrown and players celebrating as if they are attending a party is exactly what the PGA Tour wants.

Carlos Ortiz was hit by one can after recording a hole in one, while Sam Ryder also aced the hole.

Two other players – Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen, took off their shirts to celebrate with the fans, too.

Make no mistake, the images of the carnage whenever someone had a hole-in-one are no accident. The whole event, and the 16th green in particular, is designed to produce those moments.

We’ve had similar moments in Ireland where fans and players are encouraged to get carried away and we’ve seen events where fans are encouraged to gamble on who gets their tee shot closest to the hole.

I’ve read and heard several pundits criticise the tournament, but I have no issue with it at all. Granted, I wouldn’t be encouraging it every week, but as a special attraction? Why not?

There is a reason why Jon Rahm was the first world number one in years to take part. The tournament is clearly not for everyone.

But there is not a single golfer who entered the tournament unprepared for what was to come.

The event is pitched as a pre-Superbowl party appetiser and everyone knows what is expected at the 16th hole, which is known as the Coliseum.

It’s golfing pantomime with the hole set-up to give players as best a chance as is possible of recording a hole in one.

There is a plaque there bearing the names of players who have aced the hole and it has become a badge of honour to get your name on it.

You also know if you do score an ace, the place is going to go mental.

I think of it as a marmite golf tournament. You either love it and want to be part of it, or you hate it and stay away.

But don’t kid on you were not prepared for what transpired there. It’s part of the fabric of the place.

St Andrews is going to be special this summer

It’s fantastic to see the R&A pulling out all the stops to make this summer’s Open Championship one for the ages.

The announcement of the four-hole challenge at St Andrews is a great appetiser for what will be the biggest golfing tournament of the year.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will take part in the event, which will feature 48 players competing over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on Monday, July 11.

Morikawa will be joined by the likes of five-time winner Tom Watson, women’s major champions, top amateurs and leading players with a disability.

The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open are all fantastic major events, but all three will be playing second fiddle to the Home of Golf this summer.

St Andrews is the only place to be and I can assure you the 150th Open is the event every player wants to win this year above all others.

Farewell to El Gato

We lost one of the greats of the game on Sunday when Eduardo Romero died at the age of 67 from cancer.

The man known as El Gato (The Cat) was the godfather of golf in Argentina. With eight European Tour wins, including a Scottish Open success in 2002, and two senior majors to his name he was a huge presence in the game.

I was lucky enough to play with him a few times and for me he was the South American Seve Ballesteros.

Eduardo was a suave, charming, easy-going guy who commanded respect among his peers.

He was a huge influence on the Argentine players who followed him.

A true legend of the game, he will be sorely missed.