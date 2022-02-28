Richie Ramsay: PGA Tour has seen off the threat of Super Golf League but challenge from breakaway tour will likely return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay: PGA Tour has seen off the threat of Super Golf League but challenge from breakaway tour will likely return

By Richie Ramsay
February 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Greg Norman is fronting the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.
Greg Norman is fronting the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

It has been a remarkable period in the golfing world as the fallout from the Saudi-backed Super Golf League continues.

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were among those who publicly came out to pledge their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson, in contrast, appears to have paid a heavy price in terms of his own reputation for some of his recent comments and for trying to use the Super Golf League as leverage “to reshape the PGA Tour”.

It is difficult to see where the Greg Norman-led Super Golf League goes from here but I don’t think this is the end – far from it.

Over the next couple of months we are going to hear a lot from the PGA Tour about the changes they are going to make to improve their product.

There has clearly been a lot of work behind the scenes to convince the world’s top players that the PGA Tour is going to be the best place to ply their trade.

Jon Rahm was among the top players who pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour. 

This could take the form of more guaranteed money for the top players because these players have taken a stance and backed the PGA Tour.

I don’t have a problem with the players who were offered a massive amount of money to play in the Super Golf League deciding it was something they wanted to explore. They are entitled to make their own decisions.

But I didn’t like some of their justifications for these decisions.

Andrew Coltart was spot on when he described some of the top players as being tone deaf for using money as their reason for wanting to make the move.

While there are lots of people struggling financially right now, he thought it was wrong for the top players who are already very wealthy to claim they were making the move purely for financial reasons.

There are a lot of things on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour that I would like to see done differently but I also appreciate that I have been given the opportunity to make a living playing a sport I love.

The prize money and endorsements on the PGA Tour are way above what we play for in Europe but we should be very grateful for the great prize funds we compete for.

Golf: Deeside appoint Graeme Nethercott as their new head professional

Were the players attracted to the breakaway tour thinking clearly or were they simply thinking about money?

There is a lot going on in the world, especially over the last week, that should make these players appreciate what we have.

A lot of people are saying the Super Golf League is dead in the water but I don’t believe that for one minute.

They have already invested a huge amount of money so far so they aren’t just going to go away.

This isn’t over and I think they will proceed and maybe pay players to play in their events to enhance their fields.

The chat around the Super Golf League may quieten down for a while but I think it will return at some stage.

I still expect Greg Norman and his backers to come up with something they think can rival the main two tours.

There is no doubt that the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour have upped their game as a result of this threat.

But they will need to deliver what they have promised or the prospect of losing some of the top players to a breakaway tour could quickly return.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]