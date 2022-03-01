Golf: Mum-of-two Ashley Lovie finds game again and scoops Duff House Royal club championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Mum-of-two Ashley Lovie finds game again and scoops Duff House Royal club championship

By Alan Brown
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 11:57 am
Ashley Lovie gets the help of her two boys Aiden, left, and Taylor, right, to show off her winning trophies.
Ashley Lovie gets the help of her two boys Aiden, left, and Taylor, right, to show off her winning trophies.

Ashley Lovie hopes to build on her best golfing year when the new season starts in a few weeks.

Mum-of-two Ashley, 36, won the Duff House Royal club championship by 11 shots and slashed her handicap from 11 down to seven.

Ashley said: “I was delighted to win the club championship for the first time.

“I’ve played golf from a young age, encouraged by my parents Audrey and Duncan Clark, but, after having my first son Taylor in 2012, I didn’t have the same time to play so gave it up for a few years.

“I came back to golf in 2020 when my youngest son Aiden started school, giving me more time to get a round in.

“I went into the final round last year with a comfortable lead, but still felt very nervous, as it was mine to lose.

“It wasn’t until I had sunk my final putt on 18th green that I was able to relax and start celebrating.

“I also won two other club trophies last year –  the Findlay Cup, which is the handicap matchplay knockout, and the Harry Watson – a bogey competition.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to play some winter golf ahead of hopefully another enjoyable season next year.

“Playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions competition will be a great experience and it will be good to play against the other local winners, hopefully at some courses I haven’t played before.”

Clemy and Olive win Murcar winter event

Murcar Links pair Clemy Bishop and Olive Robb have been crowned ladies winter fours champions at the Bridge of Don club.

Clemy and Olive defeated Helen Taylor and Flora Shewan by 2&1 in the final.

A total of 36 Murcar Links ladies competed regularly throughout the winter.

Murcar Links ladies winter fours – From left, Helen Taylor and Flora Shewan, and Clemy Bishop and Olive Robb.

Get your forms in for senior ladies Champion of Champions

Entries are arriving for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions, although there is a shortage of senior ladies forms.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “We are holding two Senior Champion of Champions tournaments for the first time this year.

“The senior men’s competition has had a few entries but the senior ladies have been slow.

“It may be taking time to spread the word to the ladies, so hopefully all the club secretaries will give them an extra push.”

Almost 100 competitors have already secured their places in the draws for the six tournaments.

Aberdein Considine are providing £2,400 of vouchers for the men’s and ladies’ scratch competitions, the men’s and ladies’ handicap tournaments and the two seniors categories.

Secretaries should return their completed forms to George at info@sgunortheast.net before Friday March 18.

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS 2022 ENTRIES

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Kay Newton (Alford); Denise Elrick (Auchmill); Susanne Middleton (Ballater); Sandra Farquhar (Buckpool); Debbie Milne (Craibstone); Julie Henderson (defending champion from Inverurie); Emma Logie (Keith); Kirsty Craig (Kemnay); Lyn Park (Meldrum House); Lynda Carnie (Newburgh); Alison Hope (Newmachar); Jan Lyne (Oldmeldrum); Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene).

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Wendy McNay (Banchory); Liz Clark (Peterculter).

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Susan Davies (Aboyne); Meryl Miller (Alford); Chloe Fitzpatrick (Auchmill); Brenda Cowie (Buckpool); Jackie Mann (Craibstone); Anne Marshall (Huntly); Kelly Guthrie (Inverurie); Kathleen Cowie (Keith); Linda Bell (Kemnay); Anne Rae (Longside); Rachel Smith (Meldrum House); Elizabeth Fowler (Newmachar); Maureen Walker (Oldmeldrum); Helen Gordon (Peterhead).

MEN’S SCRATCH

Blair Keen (Aboyne); Johnathon Gregor (Auchmill); Adam Dunton (defending champion from Ellon McDonald); Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord); Kielan Turner (Buckpool); Paul Reid (Craibstone); Kris Duncan (Dufftown); Bruce Wisely (Inverallochy); Greg Ingram (Inverurie); Marc Coull (Kemnay); Doug Allan (Longside); Callum Cromar (Lumphanan); Adam Giles (Newmachar); Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum); Joshua Bruce (Peterhead); Grant Joss (Royal Aberdeen); Ian Lowrie (Strathlene); Ben Read (North-east Boys Strokeplay champion).

SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

Gary Grant (Aboyne); Douglas Gibb (Auchmill); Donald Hardman (Ballater); Dave Brand (Banchory); R Watson (Bon Accord); Mike Robertson (Craibstone); Ian Angus (Duff House Royal); John Robbie (Inverurie); Nick Whitehead (Kemnay); James Coutts (Longside); Ian Mundie (Newburgh); Michael Lynch (Newmachar); Geoffrey Reid (Oldmeldrum); Mike Wilson (Royal Aberdeen); Thomas Mearns (Strathlene).

MEN’S HANDICAP

Liam Harker (Aboyne); Brian Scott (Ballater); Alex Greig (Bon Accord); John Gray (Caledonian); Shaun Rennie (Craibstone); Steven Hadden (Duff House Royal); Scott Bowie (Dufftown); Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House); Philip Hastie (Inverallochy); Sean Guthrie (Inverurie); Michael Laird (defending champion from Keith), Gary Robertson (Longside); Derek Mulgrew (Newburgh); Lewis Michie  (Newmachar); Toi Dang (Pecten); Lee Smith (Peterhead); James Walker (Royal Aberdeen); Scott Vass (Strathlene).

