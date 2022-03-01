Golf: Mum-of-two Ashley Lovie finds game again and scoops Duff House Royal club championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ashley Lovie hopes to build on her best golfing year when the new season starts in a few weeks.

Mum-of-two Ashley, 36, won the Duff House Royal club championship by 11 shots and slashed her handicap from 11 down to seven.

Ashley said: “I was delighted to win the club championship for the first time.

“I’ve played golf from a young age, encouraged by my parents Audrey and Duncan Clark, but, after having my first son Taylor in 2012, I didn’t have the same time to play so gave it up for a few years.

“I came back to golf in 2020 when my youngest son Aiden started school, giving me more time to get a round in.

“I went into the final round last year with a comfortable lead, but still felt very nervous, as it was mine to lose.

“It wasn’t until I had sunk my final putt on 18th green that I was able to relax and start celebrating.

“I also won two other club trophies last year – the Findlay Cup, which is the handicap matchplay knockout, and the Harry Watson – a bogey competition.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to play some winter golf ahead of hopefully another enjoyable season next year.

“Playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions competition will be a great experience and it will be good to play against the other local winners, hopefully at some courses I haven’t played before.”

Clemy and Olive win Murcar winter event

Murcar Links pair Clemy Bishop and Olive Robb have been crowned ladies winter fours champions at the Bridge of Don club.

Clemy and Olive defeated Helen Taylor and Flora Shewan by 2&1 in the final.

A total of 36 Murcar Links ladies competed regularly throughout the winter.

Get your forms in for senior ladies Champion of Champions

Entries are arriving for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions, although there is a shortage of senior ladies forms.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “We are holding two Senior Champion of Champions tournaments for the first time this year.

“The senior men’s competition has had a few entries but the senior ladies have been slow.

“It may be taking time to spread the word to the ladies, so hopefully all the club secretaries will give them an extra push.”

Almost 100 competitors have already secured their places in the draws for the six tournaments.

Aberdein Considine are providing £2,400 of vouchers for the men’s and ladies’ scratch competitions, the men’s and ladies’ handicap tournaments and the two seniors categories.

Secretaries should return their completed forms to George at info@sgunortheast.net before Friday March 18.

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS 2022 ENTRIES

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Kay Newton (Alford); Denise Elrick (Auchmill); Susanne Middleton (Ballater); Sandra Farquhar (Buckpool); Debbie Milne (Craibstone); Julie Henderson (defending champion from Inverurie); Emma Logie (Keith); Kirsty Craig (Kemnay); Lyn Park (Meldrum House); Lynda Carnie (Newburgh); Alison Hope (Newmachar); Jan Lyne (Oldmeldrum); Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene).

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Wendy McNay (Banchory); Liz Clark (Peterculter).

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Susan Davies (Aboyne); Meryl Miller (Alford); Chloe Fitzpatrick (Auchmill); Brenda Cowie (Buckpool); Jackie Mann (Craibstone); Anne Marshall (Huntly); Kelly Guthrie (Inverurie); Kathleen Cowie (Keith); Linda Bell (Kemnay); Anne Rae (Longside); Rachel Smith (Meldrum House); Elizabeth Fowler (Newmachar); Maureen Walker (Oldmeldrum); Helen Gordon (Peterhead).

MEN’S SCRATCH

Blair Keen (Aboyne); Johnathon Gregor (Auchmill); Adam Dunton (defending champion from Ellon McDonald); Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord); Kielan Turner (Buckpool); Paul Reid (Craibstone); Kris Duncan (Dufftown); Bruce Wisely (Inverallochy); Greg Ingram (Inverurie); Marc Coull (Kemnay); Doug Allan (Longside); Callum Cromar (Lumphanan); Adam Giles (Newmachar); Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum); Joshua Bruce (Peterhead); Grant Joss (Royal Aberdeen); Ian Lowrie (Strathlene); Ben Read (North-east Boys Strokeplay champion).

SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

Gary Grant (Aboyne); Douglas Gibb (Auchmill); Donald Hardman (Ballater); Dave Brand (Banchory); R Watson (Bon Accord); Mike Robertson (Craibstone); Ian Angus (Duff House Royal); John Robbie (Inverurie); Nick Whitehead (Kemnay); James Coutts (Longside); Ian Mundie (Newburgh); Michael Lynch (Newmachar); Geoffrey Reid (Oldmeldrum); Mike Wilson (Royal Aberdeen); Thomas Mearns (Strathlene).

MEN’S HANDICAP

Liam Harker (Aboyne); Brian Scott (Ballater); Alex Greig (Bon Accord); John Gray (Caledonian); Shaun Rennie (Craibstone); Steven Hadden (Duff House Royal); Scott Bowie (Dufftown); Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House); Philip Hastie (Inverallochy); Sean Guthrie (Inverurie); Michael Laird (defending champion from Keith), Gary Robertson (Longside); Derek Mulgrew (Newburgh); Lewis Michie (Newmachar); Toi Dang (Pecten); Lee Smith (Peterhead); James Walker (Royal Aberdeen); Scott Vass (Strathlene).