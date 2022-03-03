Stephen Gallacher: United States have made shrewd Ryder Cup captain choice – Europe must do the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Gallacher: United States have made shrewd Ryder Cup captain choice – Europe must do the same

By Stephen Gallacher
March 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 12:00 pm
Zach Johnson speaks after being named the 2023 United States Ryder Cup captain.
The United States have chosen Zach Johnson to captain their Ryder Cup team in Italy next year and it looks a shrewd move.

The 48-year-old has been a vice-captain on two occasions, including as part of Steve Stricker’s highly successful team at Whistling Straits last year when the Americans won 19-9.

Zach has all of the credentials to be a Ryder Cup captain. He has won The Masters and The Open and played in the Ryder Cup on five occasions.

He has already named Steve Stricker as one of his vice-captains which make sense. Unfortunately the Americans are now using the model which Europe used for years to win.

Momentum is with the United States so the challenge is on the European team to rise to the occasion in Rome and give them a game.

Zach Johnson, right, and his wife Kim pose with the Ryder Cup trophy
Zach Johnson, right, and his wife Kim pose with the Ryder Cup trophy after being named the 2023 United States Ryder Cup captain at PGA of America headquarters.

I don’t think Zach’s appointment will have any impact on who Europe choose as their captain.

The big question mark has been over the Saudi-backed Super Golf League and which of the potential European Ryder Cup captains were contemplating signing up to it.

That opened up the prospect of Luke Donald and Paul Lawrie being named as captain if the reports were true that the potential candidates such as Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were set to make the move.

I thought Paul Lawrie had a great chance if it was going to be between him and Luke Donald.

Now that the Super Golf League appears on the backburner, the other candidates will likely come back into the equation.

Normally the European Ryder Cup captaincy would have been announced at the start of the season.

Padraig Harrington was named captain in January 2019 and Thomas Bjorn was appointed in December 2016.

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson is among the candidates to succeed Padraig Harrington as Ryder Cup captain.

This is as late into the season as it has been but we are set to finally find out who will succeed Padraig this month.

I have no doubt the delay has been caused by the potential breakaway tour.

I feel sorry for Paul Lawrie and Luke Donald if all of these other potential candidates come back into the fold.

I think Henrik Stenson is the one who – if he wants the captaincy – will get it.

He has a great personality and no one can argue with his golfing CV.

I’m not playing this week’s DP World Tour event in Kenya. It has just come too soon for me following my back injury but I’m going to play the next two events in South Africa.

I head out on Sunday and I’m looking forward to getting back into competitive golf.

South Africa has tended to be a happy hunting ground for Scottish golfers over the years so hopefully that continues over the next few weeks.

Disappointment for Lowry

Shane Lowry was agonisingly close to claiming victory on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic at the weekend.

He finished only one shot behind unlikely Austrian winner Sepp Straka, who birdied three of his closing five holes to finish 10-under.

Lowry needed a birdie on the last to force a play-off but heavy rain began to fall just as he was teeing off at the 18th and he ultimately had to settle for a par. He described the late deluge as “as bad a break as I’ve had for a while.”

Shane played great on a very tough golf course to make birdies and he just came up short.

Not many people would have been aware of 28-year-old Sepp Straka before the weekend but you have to be a decent player to win the Honda Classic.

Rory is one to watch

Inverness golfer Rory Franssen has enjoyed a productive period in South Africa and is now aiming to play his way into the majors.

Rory finished runner-up at the South African Matchplay Championship and third in the South African Strokeplay Championship.

He hopes the match-play experience will be beneficial when he competes in the Amateur Championship this year.

A victory at the Amateur at Royal Lytham and St Annes would earn him a place in The Open, the US Open and The Masters and it is great to hear him showing that ambition.

He has been playing very well so he is right to aim high.

I didn’t realise he had played in the 2017 Palmer Cup – the annual team event for university and college golfers – in the European team alongside Viktor Hovland and with players such as Collin Morikawa in the United States team.

Rory Franssen has enjoyed a fine start to the year.

He must take confidence from seeing those players go on and make it into the top 10 in the world rankings.

Rory is a really talented player and it would be great to see him do well.

