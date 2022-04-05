Golf: Draw for the three ladies’ events in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Golf: Draw for the three ladies’ events in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions is revealed

By Alan Brown
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:28 pm
Emma Logie, centre left, Julie Henderson, centre right, and Kelly Guthrie, far right, were all involved come Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day last time around.
Julie Henderson is set to start the defence of her Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch title with an away tie at Craibstone.

Inverurie member Julie will face Debbie Milne in her first round tie.

Julie became the first to lift the ladies’ title after beating clubmate Kelly Guthrie on the 18th green at Newburgh last season.

Meanwhile, Keith’s Emma Logie will be aiming to complete a quick double after winning the inaugural handicap competition last year.

Emma defeated Marie McCallum, of Duff House Royal, in last year’s final, but she is unable to defend that trophy as she will play in the scratch tournament after clinching the Keith club championship last season.

Emma’s opening match will be against Lucy Buckley at Huntly.

The ladies’ scratch event is one of six tournaments being hosted by the North-east District this year following the introduction of both a senior gents’ and senior ladies’ event.

Aberdein Considine have increased their sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all six winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

All six finals will be played at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday June 28).

Jan Lyne (5) Oldmeldrum v Gail Christie (7) Banchory.

Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen v Ashley Lovie (7) Duff House Royal.

Rae Topping (14) Royal Tarlair v Susie McLeod (2) Deeside.

Audrey Smith (14) Kintore v Alison Stewart (13) Insch.

Fiona Campbell (30) McDonald Ellon v Margaret Sievwright (3) Strathlene.

Sandra Farquhar (7) Buckpool v Maryla Sime (9) Aboyne.

Lyn Park (8) Meldrum House v Julie Lees (4) Westhill.

Kay Newton (13) Alford v Linda Cumming (15) Dunecht House.

Susanne Middleton (11) Ballater v Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill.

Victoria Buchan (10) Inverallochy v Alison Hope (11) Newmachar.

Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly v Emma Logie (2) Keith.

Louise Duncan (9) Peterculter v Linda Kinsella (19) Turriff.

Fiona Lamont (8) Stonehaven v Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh.

Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh v Kirsty Craig (6) Kemnay.

Debbie Milne (11) Craibstone v Julie Henderson (0) Defending Champion from Inverurie.

Bye: Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies.

Guthrie switches focus to handicap title hunt

Kelly Guthrie will be hoping to go one better when she tees off in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

Inverurie member Kelly was beaten in the inaugural Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch final by clubmate Julie Henderson at Newburgh last year.

Kelly is back for another attempt of glory, but this time it is in the ladies’ handicap tournament.

Four-handicapper Kelly is set to face Maureen Walker at Oldmeldrum in her first round match.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES HANDICAP

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday May 30).

Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House v Linda Bell (17) Kemnay.

Carol Benzie (18) Hazlehead v Amanda Farquhar (22) McDonald Ellon,

Joyce Boyd (22) Westhill v Rhona Cocker (21) Insch.

Pauline Watt (24) Duff House Royal v Chloe Fitzpatrick (24) Auchmill.

Kay Law (23) Kintore v Brenda Cowie (18) Buckpool.

Jackie Mann (19) Craibstone v Anne Marshall (7) Huntly.

Susan Davies (17) Aboyne v Anne Rae (22) Longside.

Meryl Miller (14) Alford v Rachel Smith (8) Meldrum House.

Morven Adam (6) Aberdeen Ladies v Karen Stalker (6) Fraserburgh.

Kathleen Livingstone (20) Inverallochy v Elizabeth Fowler (24) Newmachar.

Marie McIntosh (20) Strathlene v Wilma Urquhart (22) Torphins.

Maureen Walker (19) Oldmeldrum v Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie.

Barbara Watt (21) Portlethen v Kathleen Cowie (24) Keith.

Mary Robinson (20) Murcar Links v Jacqueline Bremner (28) Auchenblae.

Byes: Olivia Mair (20) Cullen Links; Helen Gordon (17) Peterhead.

First senior ladies’ draw is wide open

The first Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch event is wide open.

Huntly’s Rose Anderson has the lowest handicap in the field, playing off eight.

Rose will start her campaign with an away tie against Rhona Taylor at Deeside after receiving a first round bye.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

SENIOR LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday June 26).

Elizabeth Clark (12) Peterculter v Wendy McNay (16) Banchory.

QUARTER-FINALS

(to be played by Monday July 24).

Rhona Taylor (14) Deeside v Rose Anderson (8) Huntly.

Lesley Cruden (24) Duff House Royal v Ulla Winpenny (15) Hazlehead.

Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven v Elizabeth Clark (12) Peterculter or Wendy McNay (16) Banchory.

Anne Bowman (9) McDonald Ellon v Irene Dall (27) Turriff.

