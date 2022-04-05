Golf: Draw for the three ladies’ events in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions is revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Julie Henderson is set to start the defence of her Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch title with an away tie at Craibstone.

Inverurie member Julie will face Debbie Milne in her first round tie.

Julie became the first to lift the ladies’ title after beating clubmate Kelly Guthrie on the 18th green at Newburgh last season.

Meanwhile, Keith’s Emma Logie will be aiming to complete a quick double after winning the inaugural handicap competition last year.

Emma defeated Marie McCallum, of Duff House Royal, in last year’s final, but she is unable to defend that trophy as she will play in the scratch tournament after clinching the Keith club championship last season.

Emma’s opening match will be against Lucy Buckley at Huntly.

The ladies’ scratch event is one of six tournaments being hosted by the North-east District this year following the introduction of both a senior gents’ and senior ladies’ event.

Aberdein Considine have increased their sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all six winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

All six finals will be played at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday June 28).

Jan Lyne (5) Oldmeldrum v Gail Christie (7) Banchory.

Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen v Ashley Lovie (7) Duff House Royal.

Rae Topping (14) Royal Tarlair v Susie McLeod (2) Deeside.

Audrey Smith (14) Kintore v Alison Stewart (13) Insch.

Fiona Campbell (30) McDonald Ellon v Margaret Sievwright (3) Strathlene.

Sandra Farquhar (7) Buckpool v Maryla Sime (9) Aboyne.

Lyn Park (8) Meldrum House v Julie Lees (4) Westhill.

Kay Newton (13) Alford v Linda Cumming (15) Dunecht House.

Susanne Middleton (11) Ballater v Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill.

Victoria Buchan (10) Inverallochy v Alison Hope (11) Newmachar.

Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly v Emma Logie (2) Keith.

Louise Duncan (9) Peterculter v Linda Kinsella (19) Turriff.

Fiona Lamont (8) Stonehaven v Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh.

Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh v Kirsty Craig (6) Kemnay.

Debbie Milne (11) Craibstone v Julie Henderson (0) Defending Champion from Inverurie.

Bye: Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies.

Guthrie switches focus to handicap title hunt

Kelly Guthrie will be hoping to go one better when she tees off in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

Inverurie member Kelly was beaten in the inaugural Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch final by clubmate Julie Henderson at Newburgh last year.

Kelly is back for another attempt of glory, but this time it is in the ladies’ handicap tournament.

Four-handicapper Kelly is set to face Maureen Walker at Oldmeldrum in her first round match.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES HANDICAP

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday May 30).

Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House v Linda Bell (17) Kemnay.

Carol Benzie (18) Hazlehead v Amanda Farquhar (22) McDonald Ellon,

Joyce Boyd (22) Westhill v Rhona Cocker (21) Insch.

Pauline Watt (24) Duff House Royal v Chloe Fitzpatrick (24) Auchmill.

Kay Law (23) Kintore v Brenda Cowie (18) Buckpool.

Jackie Mann (19) Craibstone v Anne Marshall (7) Huntly.

Susan Davies (17) Aboyne v Anne Rae (22) Longside.

Meryl Miller (14) Alford v Rachel Smith (8) Meldrum House.

Morven Adam (6) Aberdeen Ladies v Karen Stalker (6) Fraserburgh.

Kathleen Livingstone (20) Inverallochy v Elizabeth Fowler (24) Newmachar.

Marie McIntosh (20) Strathlene v Wilma Urquhart (22) Torphins.

Maureen Walker (19) Oldmeldrum v Kelly Guthrie (4) Inverurie.

Barbara Watt (21) Portlethen v Kathleen Cowie (24) Keith.

Mary Robinson (20) Murcar Links v Jacqueline Bremner (28) Auchenblae.

Byes: Olivia Mair (20) Cullen Links; Helen Gordon (17) Peterhead.

First senior ladies’ draw is wide open

The first Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch event is wide open.

Huntly’s Rose Anderson has the lowest handicap in the field, playing off eight.

Rose will start her campaign with an away tie against Rhona Taylor at Deeside after receiving a first round bye.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

SENIOR LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday June 26).

Elizabeth Clark (12) Peterculter v Wendy McNay (16) Banchory.

QUARTER-FINALS

(to be played by Monday July 24).

Rhona Taylor (14) Deeside v Rose Anderson (8) Huntly.

Lesley Cruden (24) Duff House Royal v Ulla Winpenny (15) Hazlehead.

Wilma Lawrence (13) Stonehaven v Elizabeth Clark (12) Peterculter or Wendy McNay (16) Banchory.

Anne Bowman (9) McDonald Ellon v Irene Dall (27) Turriff.