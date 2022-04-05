Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Championships return from Covid hiatus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Golfers from 12 countries will converge on Murcar Links Golf Club on Wednesday as the Scottish Boys’ Open makes it return to the Scottish Golf calendar.

After a Covid-enforced hiatus, the national championship will take place for the first time since 2019 with the Scottish Girls’ Open also getting under way at Irvine Golf Club.

Welshman James Ashfield last won the boys event at West Kilbride in 2019 and it seems the absence has whetted the appetite following a record entry for this week’s tournament.

Some of the Scots in the field will have some experience of this week’s host venue, Murcar Links, which hosted the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship last year.

They include Connor Graham who, at the age of just 14, made the semi-finals in that event.

Ewen Ferguson, Scott Jamieson and Press and Journal columnist Stephen Gallacher are all former champions with Nairn’s Sandy Scott having the distinction of being the last Scot to lift the trophy in 2015.

The 40 lowest scores over 36 holes, plus ties, will progress to Friday’s final day where a further 36 holes of stroke play will determine the champion.

Can another Scot win on home soil at Irvine?

In 2019, it was Scotland’s Hannah Darling who came out on top at the Eden Course, St Andrews.

The first stage of this year’s Scottish Girls’ Open includes two qualifying rounds of stroke play before the top 60, including ties, progress to the final round of stroke play.

Scottish Golf head of events, Fraser Munro, said: “Everyone at Scottish Golf is delighted to see the 2022 events season get under way this week with the return of the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Opens.

“The last two years have been disrupted by Covid and this has meant these two championships have not been played since 2019. It is therefore fantastic to see two extremely strong fields, and such a high number of entries, including a record number for the Boys’ Open.

“We’re excited to bring our full complement of events around the country during 2022, and we’re sure the two events this week will be a great way to kick things off.”

Scottish Golf chief operating officer Karin Sharp added: “Everyone at Scottish Golf is excited to see our 2022 event season get under way with the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Opens.

“This week marks the beginning of a busy and exciting season, with our full range of national championships, national club competitions and our new Ping Scottish Open Series all scheduled in the coming weeks and months.

“Good luck to all the competitors taking part this week at Murcar and Irvine in what are sure to be two excellent events.”