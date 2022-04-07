Stephen Gallacher: My Masters prediction? Dustin Johnson for another green jacket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m hardly putting my neck on the block by predicting an American is going to win the Masters this week.

The emergence of so many fabulous young, talented golfers has convinced me you could throw a blanket over the number of contenders to win the first major of the year.

Honestly, most of the guys taking part will fancy their chances.

After all, Hideki Matsuyama was struggling for form prior to last year and he walked away with the green jacket – so clearly anything is possible.

But if I have to pick one, then Dustin Johnson is my selection this year.

I’ve said many times Augusta, with a few notable exceptions such as Matsuyama last year, tends to favour those with experience and form on the course.

DJ ticks that box for me, but he will have to work hard for it as I expect Jordan Spieth to have a good week, too. He’s a guy who always seems to bring a performance when he plays there.

The world number one position could change after this weekend too depending on how Scottie Scheffler performs.

His form has been red-hot, but it would be some story if his meteoric rise continued by winning this week.

Hovland is Europe’s best hope

Europe’s best hope of being in the hunt for the title lies with Viktor Hovland. His first attempt as a professional was last year where he finished tied for 21st.

But, at 24, he has shown how quick a learner he is with five top-10 finishes in his last nine events on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

He’s already ticked off a win this year with the Dubai Desert Classic, so confidence and form will be a pretty good combination.

Then of course there is our very own Bob MacIntyre – or is it Arnold Clark?

Poor Bob has been the subject of a terrific tale this week after an American couple were overheard discussing who the two guys coming down the course were.

A quick check with the binoculars identified former champion Sandy Lyle and the eagle-eyed gentleman was overheard telling his other half Sandy’s playing partner was Arnold Clark, one of Bob’s sponsors whose name appears on his bag.

Walked the back nine with Bob Mac and Sandy Lyle this AM. American woman in the crowd: "Who's that comin' now?" American man scans the figures in the distance with his binoculars. "Well, that's Sandy Lyle… and the other guy is… Arnold Clark." 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BDTiKuVMEk — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) April 4, 2022

I’m sure Bob has taken it all in his stride, however. I know this much, too – if Bob pulls off the biggest win of his career on Sunday then he’ll be happy for anyone to call him what they like.

Glencruitten’s finest had a poor third round at the Texas Open on Saturday, but his other three rounds were solid.

Having finished tied for 12th last year, though, the experience gained should stand him in good stead for the next four days.

Tiger and Bryson both taking a risk in tackling Augusta

The subplots are coming thick and fast and the Masters has not even started yet.

The fun started as soon as Tiger Woods pitched up and the crowd which followed him on his practice round on Monday was unreal.

I’m a golfer and I’ve been fortunate to play against Tiger, but I’m a fan of his, too, given everything he has achieved in the game.

The media presence whenever he is around tells you how big an attraction he is and I still struggle to process the fact every shot he hits in a practice round is shown live on US television.

The mind boggles – but then this is Tiger we’re talking about. Everything he does dominates a tournament.

This week has been no different with the speculation surrounding whether he will tee off in the first round today being the dominant subject prior to him confirming he will play on Tuesday.

Augusta a daunting physical and mental challenge

I can understand why it has been such a hot topic. Augusta is a very hilly course and the television coverage of the Masters does not tell the story of how challenging a venue it is to play.

Physically and mentally it is exhausting and that makes it the toughest of tests for someone like Tiger, who is about to play his first competitive tournament since his last Masters appearance in November 2020.

But, given how devastating his car accident was, just being able to watch him play at all is cause for celebration for many.

Tiger’s appearance at Augusta – and that of Bryson DeChambeau, shows what the Masters means.

DeChambeau has been really struggling with hip and wrist injuries and estimates he is only at 80% in terms of his fitness.

He has been very careful in keeping his recent appearances to a minimum and, while I can appreciate the pull of playing at Augusta, I do worry about the long-term impact playing there at anything less than 100%.