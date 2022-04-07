Heavy rain and strong winds wipe out second round of Scottish Boys’ Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strong winds and heavy rain at Murcar Links caused the second round of the Scottish Boys’ Open to be cancelled and the cut made at 18 holes.

Severe winds across the north-east links made exposed greens unplayable. The top 40 and ties will progress to the final 36 holes scheduled to be played on Friday.

‘A difficult decision’

Fraser Munro, Scottish Golf’s head of events, said it had been “a difficult decision”, but inevitable given the conditions. The start had been delayed until 11am and the decision made to cancel then.

“Persistent heavy rain and high winds made the course unplayable in the morning,” he said. “Even when the rain subsided, the severe high winds have meant conditions remained unplayable.

“There are several exposed greens at Murcar. Having worked closely with all the relevant stakeholders including club representatives, rules officials and greenkeepers, it was agreed play would not be possible.

“Continuing high winds were forecast throughout the day. Balls were moving on a number of greens that have not been cut or rolled for two days.”

The organisers had the option to reduce the championship to 36 holes and have a larger number of players on Friday. But the decision was made to get as many rounds played as possible, he continued.

Early cut decision defended

“We could have had all competitors play in a tournament reduced to 36 holes or extended the cut line to 60 plus ties,” he said. “But the margin of error from a time perspective would have been so fine it would have jeopardised the chance to complete the championship.”

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for many. Scottish Golf are frustrated the weather has impacted this event.

“We would like to thank all competitors for their patience and understanding under such difficult circumstances.”

It means that Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham will lead by a shot at five-under. Daniel Bullen (Aucherarder), England’s Charlie Croker and Joe Jones of Wales are a shot behind.

In the Scottish Girls’ Open at Irvine Bogside, Germany’s Philipa Gollan retained the lead with a tw0-under second round of 70 for a five-under total.

England’s Rachel Gourley (71) lies second on three-under. Another English player, Olivia Lee (71), is alone in third on one-under.

Scot Grace Crawford shares seventh place on three-over after a second round 73.