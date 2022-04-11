Tartan Pro Tour to get under way with Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blairgowrie Golf Club will host the opening event on the 2022 Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour today.

Past Open winner Paul Lawrie will again tee-up in the two day £20,000 Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters supported by Carbon Financial.

Fife-based Ryan Campbell will be defending his 2021 title over the Lansdowne Championship Course in the £20,000 Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters supported by Carbon Financial .

European Tour player David Law and Blairgowrie honorary member Bradley Neil, who tasted a season on the European Tour four years ago, are in the field.

The 2021 Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit winner Kieran Cantley and individual event winners Sam Locke, Neil Fenwick, Michael Stewart and Lloyd Saltman are also competing along with former Tour players Craig Lee, Andrew Oldcorn, Scott Henry and Chris Doak.

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie created the Tartan Pro Tour to provide Scottish pros with a competitive schedule and a stepping stone towards the European Tour.

Gordon Wilson, managing director of Carbon Financial, said: “We were delighted to join businesses supporting Paul’s Tartan Pro Tour last year and we are looking forward to the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters getting the 2022 schedule under way.”

Blairgowrie managing secretary Stuart Wilson said club greenkeeping staff had been hard at work preparing the Lansdowne course.

“Obviously it is very early in the season but Craig Stewart and his team have got the course in excellent condition.

“The feedback from the pros last year was hugely positive and we are looking forward to welcoming another strong field competing for the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters title.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 12 fantastic venues

📊 11 strokeplay events

📈 1 matchplay competition

🏆 12 winners

💰 225,000 worth of prizemoney

🇪🇺 6 @Challenge_Tour invites#DevelopingScottishTalent pic.twitter.com/rMYHgOt48u — tartanprotour (@tartanprotour) November 3, 2021

The 2022 Tartan Pro Tour schedule includes Montrose Links, Royal Dornoch, Kilmarnock Barassie and Dundonald Links, with the leading player after five events qualifying for the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge Tour event at Newmachar in May.

Other venues include Panmure, St Andrews, Ladybank, Leven, Renaissance and the October finale at Carnoustie.