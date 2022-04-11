Tartan Pro Tour to get under way with Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Golf

Tartan Pro Tour to get under way with Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters

By Reporter
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Paul Lawrie with Gordon Wilson, managing director of Carbon Financial, who are supporting the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters.
Paul Lawrie with Gordon Wilson, managing director of Carbon Financial, who are supporting the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters.

Blairgowrie Golf Club will host the opening event on the 2022 Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour today.

Past Open winner Paul Lawrie will again tee-up in the two day £20,000 Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters supported by Carbon Financial.

Fife-based Ryan Campbell will be defending his 2021 title over the Lansdowne Championship Course in the £20,000 Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters supported by Carbon Financial .

European Tour player David Law and Blairgowrie honorary member Bradley Neil, who tasted a season on the European Tour four years ago, are in the field.

The 2021 Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit winner Kieran Cantley and individual event winners Sam Locke, Neil Fenwick, Michael Stewart and Lloyd Saltman are also competing along with former Tour players Craig Lee, Andrew Oldcorn, Scott Henry and Chris Doak.

David Law is in the field for the opening Tartan Pro Tour event of 2022. 

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie created the Tartan Pro Tour to provide Scottish pros with a competitive schedule and a stepping stone towards the European Tour.

Gordon Wilson, managing director of Carbon Financial, said: “We were delighted to join businesses supporting Paul’s Tartan Pro Tour last year and we are looking forward to the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters getting the 2022 schedule under way.”

Blairgowrie managing secretary Stuart Wilson said club greenkeeping staff had been hard at work preparing the Lansdowne course.

“Obviously it is very early in the season but Craig Stewart and his team have got the course in excellent condition.

“The feedback from the pros last year was hugely positive and we are looking forward to welcoming another strong field competing for the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters title.”

The 2022 Tartan Pro Tour schedule includes Montrose Links, Royal Dornoch, Kilmarnock Barassie and Dundonald Links, with the leading player after five events qualifying for the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge Tour event at Newmachar in May.

Other venues include Panmure, St Andrews, Ladybank, Leven, Renaissance and the October finale at Carnoustie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]