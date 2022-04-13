Golf: Jack McDonald takes confidence after starting the season with Tartan Pro Tour win at Blairgowrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Walker Cup player Jack McDonald clinched his maiden Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour title in style at Blairgowrie Golf Club with a spectacular eagle in a three-way play-off.

The Barassie Links player found a greenside bunker on the 443-yard par-5 first hole on the Lansdowne championship course.

But the 29-year-old chipped in to claim the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters supported by Aberdeen-based Carbon Financial.

McDonald had been tied on a 6-under, two round total of 138 (70, 68) with Glenbervie’s Fraser Moore and Rhys Thompson of Close House.

Aberdeen’s David Law and Fraserburgh’s Kris Nicol were among four players finishing tied fourth on five under.

CHAMPION 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@jmcdonaldgolf clinches our 2022 opening event, The Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters presented by @CarbonFinancial with a fantastic eagle on the first extra hole.#DevelopingScottishTalent pic.twitter.com/RGcJs2mOKx — tartanprotour (@tartanprotour) April 12, 2022

In teeming rain and chilly temperatures, McDonald’s stunning shot from the sand secured the first Tartan Pro Tour title of the 2022 season and a £4,000 cheque.

“The rain came on in the back nine so that made it more challenging,” he said.

“You wouldn’t choose to go out and play in conditions like that.

“I birdied 17 and then it was all down to the extra hole. I hit a nice drive down and a three wood caught the lip of the bunker.

“It was maybe a 15-yard bunker shot. It was sitting nicely and it came out perfectly. It was a great feeling, an amazing start to the season.

“I have been close a few times and was in contention here last year.

“The Tartan Pro Tour is fantastic and Paul Lawrie deserves so much credit for putting it together. The fields are very strong. It is going from strength to strength.”

While McDonald was preparing for the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters, fellow Scot and friend Bob MacIntyre – a member at Blairgowrie as well as Oban’s Glencruitten – had been making the cut at Augusta.

“I grew up through the Scotland squads with Bob, Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, David Law and others who have made an impact on the European Tour,” said McDonald.

“It’s great for Scottish golf. We are all friends who have grown up together. Bob did so well at The Masters and it’s wonderful to see.

“As for myself, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have ambitions to do well in professional golf. This win will give me a great boost going forward.”