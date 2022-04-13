Golf: Jack McDonald takes confidence after starting the season with Tartan Pro Tour win at Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Jack McDonald takes confidence after starting the season with Tartan Pro Tour win at Blairgowrie

By Reporter
April 13, 2022, 1:58 pm
Carbon Financial managing director Gordon Wilson congratulates Jack McDonald on his £4,000 Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters win. Pic Fraser Band Photography
Carbon Financial managing director Gordon Wilson congratulates Jack McDonald on his £4,000 Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters win. Pic Fraser Band Photography

Former Walker Cup player Jack McDonald clinched his maiden Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour title in style at Blairgowrie Golf Club with a spectacular eagle in a three-way play-off.

The Barassie Links player found a greenside bunker on the 443-yard par-5 first hole on the Lansdowne championship course.

But the 29-year-old chipped in to claim the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters supported by Aberdeen-based Carbon Financial.

McDonald had been tied on a 6-under, two round total of 138 (70, 68) with Glenbervie’s Fraser Moore and Rhys Thompson of Close House.

Aberdeen’s David Law and Fraserburgh’s Kris Nicol were among four players finishing tied fourth on five under.

In teeming rain and chilly temperatures, McDonald’s stunning shot from the sand secured the first Tartan Pro Tour title of the 2022 season and a £4,000 cheque.

“The rain came on in the back nine so that made it more challenging,” he said.

“You wouldn’t choose to go out and play in conditions like that.

“I birdied 17 and then it was all down to the extra hole. I hit a nice drive down and a three wood caught the lip of the bunker.

“It was maybe a 15-yard bunker shot. It was sitting nicely and it came out perfectly. It was a great feeling, an amazing start to the season.

“I have been close a few times and was in contention here last year.

“The Tartan Pro Tour is fantastic and Paul Lawrie deserves so much credit for putting it together. The fields are very strong. It is going from strength to strength.”

While McDonald was preparing for the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters, fellow Scot and friend Bob MacIntyre – a member at Blairgowrie as well as Oban’s Glencruitten – had been making the cut at Augusta.

“I grew up through the Scotland squads with Bob, Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, David Law and others who have made an impact on the European Tour,” said McDonald.

“It’s great for Scottish golf. We are all friends who have grown up together. Bob did so well at The Masters and it’s wonderful to see.

“As for myself, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have ambitions to do well in professional golf. This win will give me a great boost going forward.”

