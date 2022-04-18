Richie Ramsay: Augusta has only whet the appetite for special Open championship at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Richie Ramsay: Augusta has only whet the appetite for special Open championship at St Andrews

By Richie Ramsay
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play St Andrews this summer.

The first major of the year may not have had the most exciting of finales but it was compelling in its own way and it has certainly whet the appetite for this summer’s 150th Open at St Andrews.

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious at Augusta to claim the Green Jacket but it was the performances of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods that convinced me they will both relish the opportunity to going for another Claret Jug in July.

At Augusta, I wasn’t hoping Scheffler would blow up but it would have been a lot more intriguing if he hadn’t built up such a big lead over the closing stretch.

It’s always better when three or four players are in contention than one player way out in front.

The emotion of winning his first major clearly got to Scheffler on the last when four-putted the final green. That’s understandable. It would have been very interesting to see how he dealt with it if he’d ended up going into a play-off as a result of that blip.

The 25-year-old deserves a lot of credit because it’s not easy to be a frontrunner at a major. The pressure was on him for a long period and he responded very well to that challenge.

His record since teaming up with Bubba Watson’s former caddie Ted Scott is incredible.

He has won four of his first eight events in 2022, including a major and a WGC.

Is he going to dominate golf now? I’m not convinced. We are in an era with five or six players who are on a different level and can go on these winning streaks.

One player can rack up a few wins over a six-month period when they hit top form. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all capable of doing what Scheffler is doing right now.

At the moment it is Scheffler’s time.

Scottie Scheffler holds the Masters trophy after winning the 2022 Masters.

I don’t think it is sustainable because there are too many good golfers. Nobody has really dominated golf in the way Tiger Woods did.

But Scheffler is playing great golf and he may pick up a few more wins very soon.

I can’t believe he is only 25. I remember a lot of people talking about him when he was a junior but you never know if these guys are going to fulfil that promise.

Can he win multiple majors? Majors are exceptionally hard to win. He could maybe win another one this year if he keeps it going but is he going to win more than three in his career? That is difficult to predict.

The performance of Tiger Woods at Augusta was hugely encouraging. We weren’t sure how fit and competitive he would be but he showed plenty to suggest he can be competitive.

I loved that in his post-round interview he immediately turned his attention to St Andrews and confirmed he would be there.

The Old Course won’t be as challenging for him to walk round as it was at Augusta where there are lots of hills and steep climbs between holes.

If St Andrews plays fast and firm then I don’t think you can count him out.

He has made a living out of proving people wrong and defying the odds – he’ll think he can win in July.

Rory McIlroy also provided plenty of encouragement for the other majors with his final round at Augusta. That one round could change his attitude towards Augusta.

Rory McIlroy reacts after holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters. 

He knows every time he goes there he is chasing a Grand Slam. It feels like the ghosts of his 2011 collapse have really haunted him but his superb final round may change his mindset towards Augusta.

Shane Lowry was my tip for The Masters and he wasn’t far away. I thought the conditions would suit him. I can see him contending at Augusta again.

Robert MacIntyre also seems to like the place. There are advantages to being a left-hander with the way the course is set up.

He had a great debut at Augusta last year and he will take confidence from another solid showing. He seems to have good vibes at Augusta so hopefully he can keep playing his way into the field.

I’m not playing this week’s DP World Tour event in Spain. I’m taking an extra week to work on my fitness following a shoulder injury. It is feeling better but I feel I need another week before I’m ready to play competitively.

Hopefully all goes well and I can play the second event in Spain, the Catalunya Championship, and then the British Masters.

