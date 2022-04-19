Golf: Adam Dunton in no mood to relinquish Champion of Champions title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Dunton will go into the new season with a hunger to achieve even more goals in 2022.

Ellon McDonald member Adam, 32, fulfilled one of his ambitions when lifting the Evening Express Champion of Champions Scratch trophy at Newburgh last year.

Now Adam is determined to put in a spirited defence of his title this season, starting with his opening match at home against Jonathan Gregor, of Auchmill.

Adam said: “I am looking forward (to) defending my Champion of Champions title.

“It will always be a goal of mine to win at the start of the season.

“With all the best players in the area playing against each other, you know every game will be tough and, with the matches being played through the whole season, your level needs to be at consistently high.

“I’m continually trying to improve and tried to play competitively over the winter.

“Obviously, I’ll be trying to win as many opens and competitions as I can, but I also give myself the goal of beating my best score.”

Adam’s previous best is 61, which he has carded three times – at the Craigmillar Park Open, the Gary Riddell final at Ellon and in a medal at his home course three years later.

“My other aim this season is to help the North-east District win the Scottish Area Team Championship,” he said.

The men’s scratch is one of six Champion of Champions tournaments being sponsored by Aberdein Considine following the introduction of a senior gents’ and senior ladies’ events.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all six winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

All six finals will be played at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

MEN’S SCRATCH – ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 8)

Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven v Calum Sheal (0) Cruden Bay.

Ben Read (0) NE Boys Champion v Kris Duncan (3) Dufftown.

Nigel Bennett (6) Torphins v Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay.

Craig Angus (3) Dunecht House v Duncan Craig (3) Peterculter.

Graeme Innes (8) Marine v Findlay Grant jnr (5) Ballater.

James Flett (-1) Meldrum House v Grant Joss (-1) Royal Aberdeen.

Adam Dunton (-3) Defending Champion from Ellon McDonald v Jonathan Gregor (4) Auchmill.

Greig Kennedy (-2) Hazlehead v Philip Henderson (6) Braemar.

Graeme Hogg (-2) Oldmeldrum v Callum Coutts (2) Alford.

Joshua Bruce (-2) Peterhead v Marc Coull (2) Kemnay.

Graham Nicol (2) Huntly v Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord v Kielan Turner (-1) Buckpool.

Niall Young (-2) Insch v Stuart McKessick (3) Royal Tarlair.

Greg Ingram (-2) Inverurie v Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal.

John Ross (-2) Fraserburgh v Bradley Fraser (-1) McDonald Ellon.

Ben Murray (-4) Portlethen v Bryan Innes (-1) Murcar Links.

Ian Lowrie (2) Strathlene v Craig MacDonald (2) Westhill.

Gordon Lees (2) Balmoral v Ferghus Milne (-3) Banchory.

Doug Allan (4) Longside v Blair Keen (-1) Aboyne.

Graeme Meade (1) Caledonian v Clark Brechin (-2) North-east Matchplay.

Byes: Bob Cattanach (8) Auchenblae; Bruce Wisely (-1) Inverallochy; Bruce Flett (1) Cullen; Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone; Jason Bruce (-2) Deeside; Craig Smith (3) Newburgh; Sean Low (-2) Turriff; Neil Bremner (0) Kintore; Blair Moir (-1) Keith; Graeme Mitchell (-1) Northern; Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan; Philip Boyce (6) Tarland.

Murray faces tough test against two-time former winner

Portlethen’s Ben Murray admits he will have to quick out of the blocks this season.

Plus-four amateur Ben, the No1 seed at the Scottish Amateur Championship last year, faces two-time Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch winner Bryan Innes in their opening tie.

Ben said: “I put my clubs away over the winter, but started playing again when we had a nice weather a few weeks ago.

“I’m working hard on my game and know that I’ll have to get in good shape quickly before I play Bryan.

“I’m sure it will be a tight match and it’s a good opening test for both of us to enjoy.

“Bryan has been one of the best players in the north-east for many years.

“He beat me in the pennant league final last year, but, fortunately, Portlethen still won the match to take the title.”

What’s on and when this week and next

Until Thursday – Aberdeenshire Coast Links Championship, Fraserburgh, Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay.

April 21 – Duff House Royal senior men.

23 – Huntly individual. Newburgh ladies team (3). Strathlene pairs.

24 – Fraserburgh team (4). Insch team (4). Peterculter team (4). Royal Tarlair team (4).

27-29 – Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am, Royal Aberdeen, Trump International, Cruden Bay.

28 – Kintore senior men.

30 – Buckpool gents. McDonald Ellon team (4). Newburgh men. Spey Bay team (4).

May 1 – Banchory men team (4). Strathlene individual. Rosehearty team (4).