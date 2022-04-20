Hamish McColm claims maiden professional victory at Get Back to Golf event at Castle Stuart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Golf

Hamish McColm claims maiden professional victory at Get Back to Golf event at Castle Stuart

By Andy Skinner
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hamish McColm (left) with Alan Tait.
Hamish McColm (left) with Alan Tait.

Hamish McColm claimed his first professional victory when he triumphed at the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at Castle Stuart on Tuesday.

McColm’s maiden victory was all the more fitting given it came at his home course, where his father Stuart is general manager.

The tournament was part of former professional Alan Tait’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour, which this year is comprised of 14 events.

McColm, along with Stephen Bremner, Graham Nicholson and Graham Eunson, won the event by two shots ahead of Stephen McAllister’s foursome, with a 20-under-par net score of 124.

Individually, McColm’s eight-under-par round of 64 secured a four-shot victory, which earned him the top £1,000 prize.

Paul O’Hara was his closest competitor with a four-under-par 68, with Peterhead-born Jamie McLeary a shot further behind in tied third.

As part of the event, £720 was also raised for the Battle Against Dementia charity.

McColm grew up in St Andrews and Crail until the age of seven, when his father worked at Kingsbarns, before moving to the Highlands in 2006.

He attended Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee for two years, reaching the D2 National teams final in his Freshman year where they finished runner-up – which was a first on the programme history.

McColm returned home during the Covid pandemic and, after gaining his card to play on the EuroPro Tour for this season, he decided to turn professional.

