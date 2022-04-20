Hamish McColm claims maiden professional victory at Get Back to Golf event at Castle Stuart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamish McColm claimed his first professional victory when he triumphed at the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at Castle Stuart on Tuesday.

McColm’s maiden victory was all the more fitting given it came at his home course, where his father Stuart is general manager.

The tournament was part of former professional Alan Tait’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour, which this year is comprised of 14 events.

McColm, along with Stephen Bremner, Graham Nicholson and Graham Eunson, won the event by two shots ahead of Stephen McAllister’s foursome, with a 20-under-par net score of 124.

Individually, McColm’s eight-under-par round of 64 secured a four-shot victory, which earned him the top £1,000 prize.

Well done @Hamish McColm on winning his 1st pro event with a stunning 64 (-8) @CastleStuart to win £1000 1st prize in today’s @golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Pro Am👏⛳️. Individual & Team results on link below. £720 raised for Battle Against Dementia💙https://t.co/hS3Ygk2BIZ pic.twitter.com/EsXRQW4DDx — Alan Tait (@AlanTait9) April 19, 2022

Paul O’Hara was his closest competitor with a four-under-par 68, with Peterhead-born Jamie McLeary a shot further behind in tied third.

As part of the event, £720 was also raised for the Battle Against Dementia charity.

McColm grew up in St Andrews and Crail until the age of seven, when his father worked at Kingsbarns, before moving to the Highlands in 2006.

He attended Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee for two years, reaching the D2 National teams final in his Freshman year where they finished runner-up – which was a first on the programme history.

McColm returned home during the Covid pandemic and, after gaining his card to play on the EuroPro Tour for this season, he decided to turn professional.