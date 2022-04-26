Golf: Big season for Barrie Edmond as he chases Evening Express Champion of Champions hat-trick while captaining Bon Accord in club’s 150th year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bon Accord Golf Club’s Barrie Edmond faces one of his most challenging seasons on and off the course.

Two-time Evening Champion of Champions scratch winner Barrie is not only chasing a first ever hat-trick of titles, but he is also the Bon Accord club captain in their 150th centenary year.

Barrie said: “I was voted in as captain for Bon Accord’s 150th year and we are busy putting the finishing touches to the celebratory events we have planned for this year.

“It is a great honour to be captain for such a historic year.

“Hopefully, all will go well and we have a great year.”

Edmond added: “I’m looking forward to having another crack at winning the Champion of Champions.

“It would mean a lot to win it for a third time, but it seems to get harder every year with the handicaps of competitors getting lower all the time.

“I never played over the winter, so I’m still trying to get my game where I want it to be.

“I’m delighted to get a home draw as there is no doubt that helps.

“I have a difficult match against Kielan Turner, of Buckpool, so I will need to be on good form to get through that.”

Barrie last lifted the Champion of Champions trophy at Inverurie in 2019 after a one-hole victory over Cruden Bay’s Laurie Phillips.

He had previously beaten home player Bryan Innes by 2&1 in the final at Murcar Links eight years ago.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments are sponsored to the tune of £2,400 by Aberdein Considine.

Kielan sets record Buckpool three-day aggregate

Kielan Turner made it third time lucky when winning the Buckpool club championship for the first time … and he is determined not to lose his grip on the trophy this year.

After finishing runner-up and then third in the previous two seasons, Kielan, 27, made no mistake when strolling to an impressive victory.

Offshore worker Kielan, who plays off plus 1.3, said: “I was really focused after going so close.”

Two consistent three-under-par 67s saw Kielan take a stranglehold on the tournament and even a “shaky” 73 in the third round was not enough to stop him taking a massive 16-shot lead into the final round.

“During the fourth round, I had a nervy bogey at the second, but a long eagle putt from off the green at the next settled my nerves and I went on to shoot level-par,” added Kielan.

“I understand that my three-under four-round aggregate is a record at the club so that’s very pleasing, too.

“I went on to also win the Buckie Championship, which is played over two days at Buckpool and Strathlene, and I feel that my confidence has grown with the successes.

“I’ve also got goals to try to defend my Buckpool club championship and maybe win a four-day open.”

Kielan faces a trip to face Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond in the first round of this year’s Champion of Champions scratch tournament at the Kings Links.

“Barrie is a two-time winner and it will a difficult match playing away from home,” Kielan said.

“I’m looking forward to it and will go into the match without any fear as anything can happen on the day.”

Area Team Championship set to get under way with home tie for North-east side

The North-east District will be looking to get off to a flying start in this year’s opening Scottish Men’s Area Team Championship qualifying match against Renfrewshire at Portlethen on Sunday, May 1.

Home players Clark Brechin and Ben Murray will be able to provide local knowledge to team-mates Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon), Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord), Bryan Innes (Murcar Links) and David Morrison (Meldrum House).

The competition format has reverted back to four groups of four areas playing three foursomes in the morning and six singles in the afternoon.

The winners of each group will contest the semi-finals and final at Powfoot from September 2-4.

The North-east’s other group fixtures are against Lanarkshire at Lanark on Sunday, June 5, and Argyll & Bute at Rothesay on Sunday, July 10.

Portlethen’s Dave Fleming is the team captain.