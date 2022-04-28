Ladies European Tour: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson one shot off the lead in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Golf

Ladies European Tour: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson one shot off the lead in Australia

By Sophie Goodwin
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 11:55 am
Michele Thomson is one shot off the lead at the Women's NSW Open.
Michele Thomson is one shot off the lead at the Women's NSW Open.

Michele Thomson has made a strong start at the Women’s NSW Open, after a ‘terrible’ week of golf at the Australian Women’s Classic.

Thomson is in the midst of an Australian double-header on the Ladies European Tour, and was left disappointed with scores of 74 and 79 in Bonville last week.

But now, at the Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, she is just one just shot off the lead (69) and is happy to see an improvement after day one on the course.

“As much as I like Bonville, this is a type of golf course that suits my game. It is fairways and greens here and then hole a putt or two,” Thomson said.

“I managed to do that for most of the day. Obviously, I got a really bad lie in the bunker at the last and I hit two good putts that I thought I hit good, they missed, and I made double.

“But I can’t be too disappointed in that because I have got up and down a couple of times out there for par and it is only day one.

Michele Thomson. Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire.

“I’m excited for the week and I kind of knew that when I got here that this course suited me if I could get my ball striking and I have.

“I am delighted with the score because last week my golf was terrible and it’s a massive improvement.”

Sweden’s Maja Stark and India’s Amandeep Drall both fired rounds of 68 (-4) to be co-leaders at the end of the first day of action at the Women’s NSW Open.

Thomson currently shares third spot with Australian duo Belinda Ji and Jordan O’Brien, and England’s Alice Hewson.

Meanwhile, Thomson’s fellow Scots Gabriella McDonald and Hannah McCook shot 73 and 74, respsectively.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]