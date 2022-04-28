Ladies European Tour: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson one shot off the lead in Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michele Thomson has made a strong start at the Women’s NSW Open, after a ‘terrible’ week of golf at the Australian Women’s Classic.

Thomson is in the midst of an Australian double-header on the Ladies European Tour, and was left disappointed with scores of 74 and 79 in Bonville last week.

But now, at the Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, she is just one just shot off the lead (69) and is happy to see an improvement after day one on the course.

“As much as I like Bonville, this is a type of golf course that suits my game. It is fairways and greens here and then hole a putt or two,” Thomson said.

“I managed to do that for most of the day. Obviously, I got a really bad lie in the bunker at the last and I hit two good putts that I thought I hit good, they missed, and I made double.

“But I can’t be too disappointed in that because I have got up and down a couple of times out there for par and it is only day one.

“I’m excited for the week and I kind of knew that when I got here that this course suited me if I could get my ball striking and I have.

“I am delighted with the score because last week my golf was terrible and it’s a massive improvement.”

Sweden’s Maja Stark and India’s Amandeep Drall both fired rounds of 68 (-4) to be co-leaders at the end of the first day of action at the Women’s NSW Open.

Thomson currently shares third spot with Australian duo Belinda Ji and Jordan O’Brien, and England’s Alice Hewson.

Meanwhile, Thomson’s fellow Scots Gabriella McDonald and Hannah McCook shot 73 and 74, respsectively.