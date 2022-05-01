Ladies European Tour: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson finishes tied fourth at Women’s NSW Open

Aberdeen golfer Michele Thomson continued her fine start to the Ladies European Tour season by finishing tied fourth at the Women’s NSW Open in Australia.
Thomson carded a closing round of level par 72 to finish on eight under – seven strokes adrift of winner Maja Stark from Sweden.
The Scot had to battle back from a triple bogey eight at the opening hole followed by dropped shots at the second and fourth.
And a run of six birdies in the space of seven holes helped her move back up the leaderboard for a top-five finish.
Thomson, who earned €8,505, moves up to seventh in the order of merit with 572.21 points.
Stark claimed her third Ladies European Tour win in eight months with the five-stroke victory at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club.
The 22-year-old carded a fourth round of 70 (-2) to finish on 15-under-par and seal the win ahead of compatriot Johanna Gustavsson.
She said: “I am super happy to get my third win on tour. It was a slow start to the season in the US and then a couple of second places, so I’m very happy to get the win.
“I started with a birdie on one, so that helped but then it was a birdie drought for a long time until I made a bogey.
“Then I had to get my act together and finish well. I was a bit stressed because Johanna was playing so good.”