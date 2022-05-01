Ladies European Tour: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson finishes tied fourth at Women’s NSW Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ladies European Tour: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson finishes tied fourth at Women’s NSW Open

By Danny Law
May 1, 2022, 1:49 pm
Michele Thomson on the golf course.
Michele Thomson.

Aberdeen golfer Michele Thomson continued her fine start to the Ladies European Tour season by finishing tied fourth at the Women’s NSW Open in Australia.

Thomson carded a closing round of level par 72 to finish on eight under – seven strokes adrift of winner Maja Stark from Sweden.

The Scot had to battle back from a triple bogey eight at the opening hole followed by dropped shots at the second and fourth.

And a run of six birdies in the space of seven holes helped her move back up the leaderboard for a top-five finish.

Thomson, who earned €8,505, moves up to seventh in the order of merit with 572.21 points.

Stark claimed her third Ladies European Tour win in eight months with the five-stroke victory at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club.

The 22-year-old carded a fourth round of 70 (-2) to finish on 15-under-par and seal the win ahead of compatriot Johanna Gustavsson.

She said: “I am super happy to get my third win on tour. It was a slow start to the season in the US and then a couple of second places, so I’m very happy to get the win.

“I started with a birdie on one, so that helped but then it was a birdie drought for a long time until I made a bogey.

“Then I had to get my act together and finish well. I was a bit stressed because Johanna was playing so good.”

 

 

 

