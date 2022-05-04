Portlethen’s Alistair Baker wins opening Ping Scottish Open Series event at Murcar Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Portlethen’s Alistair Baker wins opening Ping Scottish Open Series event at Murcar Links

By Danny Law
May 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 8:24 am
Scottish Golf's new PING Scottish Open Series got under way at Murcar Links. Picture supplied by Scottish Golf.
Portlethen’s Alistair Baker won the opening event of Scottish Golf’s new Ping Scottish Open Series at Murcar Links.

In the first qualifier of the series, the first five players booked their place in the Grand Final at Trump International later this year.

The four leading nett qualifies at Murcar Links were Alistair Baker (Portlethen), Tommy Madden (Elgin), Stuart Gregor (Pollok) and Craig Stronach (Turriff).

Baker came out on top of the field with the best nett score of the day,
posting a level par round of 71.

After an 8 at the 10th, he finished with an impressive eight pars in a row to claim top spot.

Alistair Baker won the event at Murcar Links.

Baker said: “I started off quite well but lost it at the turn a bit.

“I managed to par the last eight holes which was a decent finish and I really enjoyed it.
The course was in great condition.

“We felt like professionals coming up in the morning and seeing everything set out.

“I’d thoroughly recommend it (playing the Ping Open Series), getting to play a course like Murcar on a day like today is fantastic value for money.”

Danny Cowe (Fraserburgh) was the final qualifier on the day, with his five-over par round of 76 seeing him post the lowest gross score of the day.

