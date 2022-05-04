Portlethen’s Alistair Baker wins opening Ping Scottish Open Series event at Murcar Links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen’s Alistair Baker won the opening event of Scottish Golf’s new Ping Scottish Open Series at Murcar Links.

In the first qualifier of the series, the first five players booked their place in the Grand Final at Trump International later this year.

The four leading nett qualifies at Murcar Links were Alistair Baker (Portlethen), Tommy Madden (Elgin), Stuart Gregor (Pollok) and Craig Stronach (Turriff).

Baker came out on top of the field with the best nett score of the day,

posting a level par round of 71.

After an 8 at the 10th, he finished with an impressive eight pars in a row to claim top spot.

Baker said: “I started off quite well but lost it at the turn a bit.

“I managed to par the last eight holes which was a decent finish and I really enjoyed it.

The course was in great condition.

“We felt like professionals coming up in the morning and seeing everything set out.

“I’d thoroughly recommend it (playing the Ping Open Series), getting to play a course like Murcar on a day like today is fantastic value for money.”

Danny Cowe (Fraserburgh) was the final qualifier on the day, with his five-over par round of 76 seeing him post the lowest gross score of the day.