British Masters: Veteran Greig Hutcheon laments rookie mistakes on his return to the European Tour

By Steve Scott
May 5, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 5:16 pm
Greig Hutcheon gets seven starts on the DP World Tour this season.
“I should know at my age” lamented Greig Hutcheon in the shadow of the famous oak at the back of The Belfry’s 18th green.

The 49-year-old, making a return to the DP World Tour for the first time in five years at the Betfred British Masters, looked solid for a creditable par round of 72 standing in the 18th fairway.

‘It was a shocker’

“I’d managed my game well, putted nicely and holed out very well,” he said. “I’d hit a nice drive and I had 233 yards (to the pin).

“I should have chosen bottom grip on a five-wood at my age. But it was big three-iron, bad swing, forced it and it was a shocker. Splash.”

A double-bogey followed, a two-over 74, and chastisement from old friend David Drysdale, who had earlier made his four at 18 hitting a three-wood in.

“A four’s like a birdie to me on that hole,” laughed Drysdale, but Hutcheon was decently happy after hitting into the water at both the 10th and 18th, the Brabazon Course’s signature holes. He had started with a 29-footer for birdie at the first.

“I should be shooting level par today,” admitted the Torphins pro. “But I haven’t been in this environment for five years, so I played alright. Club selection at the last, I should know at my age.”

Hutcheon booked his spot at the Belfry by virtue of winning the PGA Play-Offs in Ireland the other week, which gives his six starts on the DP World Tour’s UK and Ireland events.

Quite a bit has changed in the five years, but not everything.

“It’s nice to see familiar faces, there are caddies out here who were here in 1998 when I first played,” he said. “This is still a long, tough golf course and it’s playing long, with no run.

“But it’s nice to get reacquainted and golf’s always the same. When you play golf, you almost start lying to yourself, don’t you?

“You tell yourself you won’t make that mistake tomorrow. 70-69 will make the cut, I think. I’ve got to try and do that.”

Six starts on the tour is great, but it still costs a bit in expenses, so making a few cuts would help.

‘Definitely enjoy it, get my game sharp’

“That’s the first agenda,” he said. “And definitely enjoy it, but use the starts I’ve got to try and get my game sharp. Then try to get on to one of the Senior Tours this year.”

It was not an auspicious start for the regular tour Scots in their first event on British soil this year.

Robert MacIntyre looked in good position after playing his first nine holes in one-under.

But a three-putt at the first and a visit to the water at the third continued his struggles when paired with Lee Westwood. The Englishman shot a par 72 to MacIntyre’s 74.

Further 74s from Connor Syme and Craig Howie were the best from the 10 Scots out in the morning wave. Qatar Masters champion Ewen Ferguson had a three-over 75.

