Golf: Duff House Royal’s Gavin Still determined to have good run in Evening Express Champion of Champions

Former pro Gavin Still battled back to edge into the second round of the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Duff House Royal member Gavin, 24, was two down with just six holes to play when facing former handicap champion Greg Ingram at Inverurie, but eventually prevailed at the last.

Offshore nitrogen worker Gavin, who plays off plus four, said: “Greg and I had a close game – we would probably both agree we were not at our best.

“I won the ninth to get back to one down, but immediately lost the next.

“I was still two down on the 13th tee, but managed to win three of the next four holes after finding a bit of form.

“I don’t think I could have driven the ball any better and maybe that gave me an edge after earning the honour.

“I was 1up after 16 and finished off the tie with two halves.

“It was a tough first round match, especially away from home, but it leaves me in a decent position with my next tie being at home.”

Gavin became an assistant professional to James Calam – working between Duff House and Turriff – in 2016, but regained his amateur status four years later.

Gavin added: “There was a wee bit of pressure on me to deliver after joining Duff House as an amateur.

“My main focus was winning the three major events at the club.

“I finished runner-up in the Brangan Cup, was a quarter-finalist in the five-day open and won the club championship by 14 shots with a combined score of one-under par for the four rounds.

“I’m delighted, but would love to add some more trophies to my cabinet, retain my championship and also have a good run in the Champion of Champions.

“It’s my first time in the competition and I’m excited about playing in it.

“I have always been determined and, if I am being brutally honest, I have never played in a tournament to come second.

“I know there are a lot of great and experienced players competing, so it will be intriguing – but I definitely think if I play well I can be difficult to beat.”

The Champion of Champions is sponsored by Aberdein Considine to the tune of £2,400.

Flett wants to experience north-east’s other courses after clinching Cullen crown

Bruce Flett is aiming to stay on the up after achieving a lifetime goal by clinching the Cullen club championship.

Electrician Bruce had come up short in several previous attempts before storming to a six-shot victory last season.

Bruce, 31, said: “I was delighted. It’s a competition I have been close to winning several times so to finally secure the title is a dream come true.

“When the World Handicapping System started, I was down to scratch for the first time, so it took a bit of getting used to.

“But I’m looking forward to playing in the Evening Express Champion of Champions this year and meeting some fresh faces and seeing where it takes me.

“I played the Old Course at St Andrews and the championship course at Carnoustie for the first time and it has given me a real appetite to play other courses for the first time.

“The prospect of playing in the Champion of Champions has encouraged me to be more active during the winter as I am definitely a summer golfer!”

Rounds of one-under 62, 59 and 70 gave Bruce a four-shot lead going into the final round.

A two-over 65 in breezy conditions was enough to increase his advantage over defending champion Michael Findlay, with Bruce Main a shot further away in third.

Bruce received a first round bye in the Champion of Champions and will host the winner between Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) and Kielan Turner (Buckpool) in round two.

North-east win team championships opener

The North-east got their Scottish Area Team Championship challenge off to a flying start with an opening group victory over Renfrewshire at Portlethen.

The North-east recorded a tense 5-4 triumph to set up an intriguing second encounter against Lanarkshire at Lanark on Sunday, June 5.

The match was level 1.5-1.5 after the morning foursomes, but the North-east edged the afternoon singles.

FOURSOMES – (North-east players first) Bryan Innes and Ben Murray halved with Stewart Watt and Grant Beaton.

Clark Brechin and Barrie Edmond lost 3&2 to Jack Crawford and Roddy McAuley.

Adam Dunton and David Morrison beat Chris Conroy and Alex Ferguson two holes.

SINGLES – Ben Murray lost to Stewart Watt two holes.

Bryan Innes beat Chris Conway 3&2.

Clark Brechin beat Jack Crawford one hole.

Barrie Edmond lost to Alex Ferguson 4&3.

David Morrison halved with Roddy McAuley.

Adam Dunton beat Grant Beaton 3&2.

Meanwhile, time is running out to enter the North-east District’s Phillips Trophy at Newburgh on Sunday, May 22.

Entries close on Friday, May 13, and can be made with the £30 entry fee on the Scottish Golf app by clicking the regional tab then North-east District.

Newmachar youngsters show off skills at Home of Golf

A total of 27 Newmachar juniors enjoyed a successful day out at St Andrews.

Club PGA coach Lee Vannet hosted the Texas Scramble for a seventh year over the Balgove course courtesy of the St Andrews Golf Links.

Murray Porter, Michael Wilson, Scott Innes and Cameron Still won the team event, while Chris Irvine (longest drive) and Tom Holland (nearest the pin) were other prize-winners.