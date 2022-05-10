Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh qualifies for US Women’s Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh has earned a spot at next month’s US Women’s Open at Pine Needles.

The 28-year-old won her qualifier by a stroke to bag one of after finishing on six under par after rounds of 70 and 68 at Dunwoody Country Club in Atlanta.

American amateur Sara Im grabbed the other spot on offer after carding rounds of 70 and 69.

Dryburgh tweeted: “After 36 holes and two bogey-free rounds I qualified for my first US Women’s Open. I couldn’t be more excited to be playing at Pine Needles Golf Club next month.”

After 36 holes and two bogey free rounds I qualified for my first @uswomensopen yesterday! I couldn’t be more excited to be playing at @PineNeedlesGolf next month! pic.twitter.com/TTN8IlaWkd — Gemma Dryburgh (@gemmadryburgh) May 10, 2022

The US Women’s Open takes place from June 2-5.

Dryburgh has been in impressive form on the LPGA Tour and finished tied 21st at the Palos Verde Championship earlier this month.

Another US Women’s Open qualifier takes place on Monday at Buckinghamshire Golf Club in England.

Pine Needles in North Carolina is hosting the US Women’s Open for the fourth time, most recently in 2007 when Cristie Kerr won the first of her two majors with a two-stroke victory over Lorena Ochoa and Angela Park.