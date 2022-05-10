Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh qualifies for US Women’s Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh qualifies for US Women’s Open

By Danny Law
May 10, 2022, 7:52 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 9:58 am
Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh on the golf course.
Gemma Dryburgh

Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh has earned a spot at next month’s US Women’s Open at Pine Needles.

The 28-year-old won her qualifier by a stroke to bag one of after finishing on six under par after rounds of 70 and 68 at Dunwoody Country Club in Atlanta.

American amateur Sara Im grabbed the other spot on offer after carding rounds of 70 and 69.

Dryburgh tweeted: “After 36 holes and two bogey-free rounds I qualified for my first US Women’s Open. I couldn’t be more excited to be playing at Pine Needles Golf Club next month.”

The US Women’s Open takes place from June 2-5.

Dryburgh has been in impressive form on the LPGA Tour and finished tied 21st at the Palos Verde Championship earlier this month.

Another US Women’s Open qualifier takes place on Monday at Buckinghamshire Golf Club in England.

Pine Needles in North Carolina is hosting the US Women’s Open for the fourth time, most recently in 2007 when Cristie Kerr won the first of her two majors with a two-stroke victory over Lorena Ochoa and Angela Park.

 

