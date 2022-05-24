Two Northern Golf Club members record albatrosses in same medal round at Aberdeen’s King’s Links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Northern Golf Club members defied the odds when they both carded albatrosses during the same medal round at the King’s Links.

Scratch golfer Craig Ross used a five-iron to record a two at the 494-yard par-five 15th hole using his driver and a five-iron.

Neil Walker followed up later in the day by holing out for a two with his five-iron at the 472-yard par five fourth.

Offshore refrigeration engineer Craig, 32, who was partnered by Aaron Grant and James Dingwall, said: “I hit a good second shot, but I didn’t think it was on the best of lines.

“As we approached the green, some guys from the Caley were teeing off at the previous hole.

“They said you will have a job finding your ball as it’s in the hole.

“I thought they were winding up me and went to the back of the green to look for it, but it was in the hole right enough,

“It’s my first albatross, although I did have hole-in-one at Tarland as a junior.”

Amazingly, Craig stepped on to the par three 16th hole and fired the same five-iron to just inches from the cup to record an albatross-two birdie-two run.

Semi-retired clerk of works Neil, 63, heard about Craig’s two-two run before teeing off his round with Paul Black, Roddy Mackie and Alan Mitchell.

Neil, who plays off two, said: “I struck my five-iron well (at the fourth) and I knew it was on a good line.

“I thought it would give me a good chance of an eagle three and, after we got over the brow of the hill, I couldn’t see my ball anywhere.

“I checked the bunkers and was completely surprised when I found my ball in the hole.

“I remember someone carding an albatross during a Scottish professional event away back in 1973.”

Neil, who had a hole-in-one at the 10th hole at the King’s Links four years ago, went to win the handicap event with a net three-under-par 68, while Craig won the scratch prize with a two-under 69.

Champion of Champions men’s handicap holder eliminated

Defending Champion of Champions men’s handicap title-holder Michael Laird is out of this year’s tournament.

Keith member Michael lost by two holes to Stuart Brown after a close encounter at Insch.

Michael said: “I’ve had a good run and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the competition.

“I hope I get the chance to play in it again.”

Asset planner Stuart, 39, said: “It was fun, but tough as Mike played pretty solid golf and I was giving him six shots.

“It’s the furthest I have reached in the competition, so I’m happy with that and I’m looking forward to the next match”

Michael, who plays off 13, was two up at the turn, but Stuart squared the tie at the 15th.

Seven-handicapper Stuart missed a putt at the 16th to go one up, but won the next and secured his place in the next round by also winning the last.

Stuart, who faces Craig Stephen (Fraserburgh) in the third round, has played golf for about 30 years and lost in the first round of the Champion of Champions handicap tournament at Royal Aberdeen in 2015.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS (sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

MEN’S HANDICAP

ROUND ONE

Lee Smith (6) Peterhead scr, Liam Harker (6) Aboyne w/o. Stephen Morrell (19) Banchory bt Scott Burnett (7) Marine 3&2. William Cardno (9) Northern lost to Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House 5&3. Toi Dang (14) Pecten bt Derek Mulgrew (1) Newburgh 4&2. David Webster (9) Deeside bt Scott McKay (3) Meldrum House 2&1. Scott Bowie (5) Dufftown bt John Gray (9) Caledonian 19th. Gary Robertson (25) Longside lost to Steven Hadden (5) Duff House Royal 1 hole. Lewis Michie (8) Newmachar w/o Colin Duffus (9) Kemnay scr.

ROUND TWO (to be played by Monday, May 30)

Lewis Michie w/o Ian Cowie (21) Buckpool scr; Sandy Howie (6) Cruden Bay lost to Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon 19th. Steven Morrell lost to Craig Stephen (1) Fraserburgh 3&1. Alex Greig (14) Bon Accord scr, Reece Ironside (3) Turriff w/o. Stuart Brown (6) Insch beat Michael Laird (13) Defending Champion from Keith 2 holes. Scott Bowie v Peter Smith (22) Balmoral. James Fraser (4) Royal Tarlair lost to Ryan Munro (5) Murcar Links 2 holes; Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone beat Allan Dow (11) Nigg Bay 6&4. Sean Guthrie (10) Inverurie lost to Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter 6&4. Steven Hadden v Bruce Ledingham (6) Cullen Links. David Webster v Gerald Philip (10) Portlethen. Scott Vass (3) Strathlene beat Robert Milne (12) Alford 5&4. Simon Davidson (10) Hazlehead beat Philip Hastie (4) Inverallochy 2&1. Brian Scott (15) Ballater v Liam Harker. Eddie Johnston (23) Torphins v Toi Dang. Andrew Shepherd v James Walker (8) Royal Aberdeen.

2021 semi-finalist Jan’s Champion of Champions bid ends

Jan Lyne’s hopes of improving her semi-final finish in last year’s inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions have been dashed.

Oldmeldrum club champion Jan, 60, lost by two holes to Gail Christie in their first round tie at Banchory.

Retired science lecturer Jan said: “It was a good match and Gail was a worthy winner.

“I just couldn’t hole a putt coming in.”

Now Jan is focused on retaining her Oldmeldrum title so she can play the event next year.

“I really enjoy the competition,” said Jan, “it has given me the opportunity to meet some lovely ladies.”

Jan had trailed Dot Reid by one shot going into the final round of the Oldmeldrum championship and carded a four under-par 68 to win by 10 strokes.