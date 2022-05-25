Richie Ramsay column: Major motivation for this week’s Dutch Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a huge amount to play for at this week’s Dutch Open at Bernardus Golf.

For the first time the event is part of the Open qualifying series with three places in this year’s Open at St Andrews for the leading three players not otherwise exempt who finish in the top-10.

It would be amazing to play at St Andrews this summer in what will be a very special 150th edition of the major.

I’m also hoping to take a step closer to landing a place in next month’s US Open.

I’m sitting seventh in a four-event European qualifying series which includes the Betfred British Masters, the Soudal Open, this week’s event and next week’s Porsche European Open.

The top 10 players following the Porsche European Open will be in the field for the Country Club at Brookline.

A good showing this week could earn me a place in two majors so there is no lack of motivation to do well.

I’m feeling good about my game. I haven’t had any pain in the shoulder injury that was bothering me.

Missing out on the win at the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry earlier this month was a tough one to take. I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a few tears after that one but you just have to take it on the chin.

It was a good move in the right direction. I played really well the following week in Belgium but I just didn’t hole any putts. I felt I could have also been in contention that week if I had been better on the greens.

It would be a huge bonus to qualify for the US Open. The fact it is at The Country Club in Brookline over a renovated Gil Hanse design makes it even more appealing.

I would love to be in the field for an event at a classic American course and I feel it would really suit my game.

Hopefully by the end of the qualifying series I have one of the 10 US Open spots. Ideally, I’d love a big week this week and get a place in The Open too. That would be amazing.

This week’s course in the Netherlands reminds me of Kingsbarns as well as Yas Links in Abu Dhabi as lots of the holes look tight off the tee but there is actually a lot of space.

There is quite a bit of water on numerous holes but it is going to play firm and fast.

The greens are undulating so it is going to be important to know where to land it and that bodes well for me.

Thomas capitalised on Sunday struggles at US PGA Championship

I was surprised Justin Thomas managed to win the US PGA Championship because he seemed so far back going into the final day.

It felt like he was the only one who managed to keep it together while everyone else was struggling down the stretch.

The course appeared to get tougher as the week went on and Justin thrives in those demanding conditions.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy finished only two and three shots off the play-off and will feel they had a real chance to win.

Rory is a bit of a rollercoaster to follow and you never know what you are going to get with him.

Matt is playing some very consistent golf and he will take a lot from the experience of being in contention at a major on the Sunday.

I agree with the people who feel the US PGA Championship needs more of an identity to be regarded in the same way as the three other majors.

Moving this major around the world would be a good option but I’m not sure there is a desire to do that.

Questions remain unanswered

It feels like everyone is standing back and waiting to see what happens with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

We will learn more when the field is announced for next month’s event at The Centurion Golf Club.

It seems the players who could be involved are waiting to see what may happen over releases and potential bans.

Nobody knows the answers but the event at The Centurion Club will provide some of them.

It is going to be very interesting to see what happens.

There is going to be a shift and things will change.

The LIV Tour may take off or it may struggle to get going initially.

But with the money they have invested it feels like they are here to stay and there is going to be competition for a while to come.