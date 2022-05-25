Richie Ramsay column: Major motivation for this week’s Dutch Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay column: Major motivation for this week’s Dutch Open

By Richie Ramsay
May 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 11:55 am
Jon Rahm won last year's US Open at Torrey Pines.
Jon Rahm won last year's US Open at Torrey Pines.

There is a huge amount to play for at this week’s Dutch Open at Bernardus Golf.

For the first time the event is part of the Open qualifying series with three places in this year’s Open at St Andrews for the leading three players not otherwise exempt who finish in the top-10.

It would be amazing to play at St Andrews this summer in what will be a very special 150th edition of the major.

I’m also hoping to take a step closer to landing a place in next month’s US Open.

I’m sitting seventh in a four-event European qualifying series which includes the Betfred British Masters, the Soudal Open, this week’s event and next week’s Porsche European Open.

The top 10 players following the Porsche European Open will be in the field for the Country Club at Brookline.

A good showing this week could earn me a place in two majors so there is no lack of motivation to do well.

I’m feeling good about my game. I haven’t had any pain in the shoulder injury that was bothering me.

Missing out on the win at the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry earlier this month was a tough one to take. I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a few tears after that one but you just have to take it on the chin.

Richie Ramsay in action at this month’s Betfred British Masters.

It was a good move in the right direction. I played really well the following week in Belgium but I just didn’t hole any putts. I felt I could have also been in contention that week if I had been better on the greens.

It would be a huge bonus to qualify for the US Open.  The fact it is at The Country Club in Brookline over a renovated Gil Hanse design makes it even more appealing.

I would love to be in the field for an event at a classic American course and I feel it would really suit my game.

Hopefully by the end of the qualifying series I have one of the 10 US Open spots. Ideally, I’d love a big week this week and get a place in The Open too. That would be amazing.

This week’s course in the Netherlands reminds me of Kingsbarns as well as Yas Links in Abu Dhabi as lots of the holes look tight off the tee but there is actually a lot of space.

There is quite a bit of water on numerous holes but it is going to play firm and fast.

The greens are undulating so it is going to be important to know where to land it and that bodes well for me.

Thomas capitalised on Sunday struggles at US PGA Championship

I was surprised Justin Thomas managed to win the US PGA Championship because he seemed so far back going into the final day.

It felt like he was the only one who managed to keep it together while everyone else was struggling down the stretch.

The course appeared to get tougher as the week went on and Justin thrives in those demanding conditions.

Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in a play-off against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy finished only two and three shots off the play-off and will feel they had a real chance to win.

Rory is a bit of a rollercoaster to follow and you never know what you are going to get with him.

Matt is playing some very consistent golf and he will take a lot from the experience of being in contention at a major on the Sunday.

I agree with the people who feel the US PGA Championship needs more of an identity to be regarded in the same way as the three other majors.

Moving this major around the world would be a good option but I’m not sure there is a desire to do that.

Questions remain unanswered

It feels like everyone is standing back and waiting to see what happens with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

We will learn more when the field is announced for next month’s event at The Centurion Golf Club.

It seems the players who could be involved are waiting to see what may happen over releases and potential bans.

Nobody knows the answers but the event at The Centurion Club will provide some of them.

It is going to be very interesting to see what happens.

There is going to be a shift and things will change.

The LIV Tour may take off or it may struggle to get going initially.

But with the money they have invested it feels like they are here to stay and there is going to be competition for a while to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]