Golf: Bon Accord’s 150th celebrations get under way this weekend

Bon Accord are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year starting with a celebratory day at the Kings Links this weekend.

The club is also the host club for the Aberdeen Links Championship which will be slightly later in the month due to the festivities.

Operations co-ordinator Barrie Edmond is delighted to be captain in a remarkable season but admits it has been a hectic but satisfying honour marking the club’s beginnings in 1872.

Twelve-time club champion Edmond, 44, said: “We have planned a series of events including a flagship golf event, a member’s golf day and a dinner dance in November.

“The Anniversary Texas Scramble, sponsored by InterMoor on Saturday, June 4, will welcome about 200 members, guests and friends to Bon Accord Golf Club.

“We’re indebted to managing director Alan Duncan without whom the day would not have been possible.

“We’re also grateful to DMD Ltd (2000) and Silver City Contractors who have both supported the event as a Par 3 sponsor.”

Bon Accord is the second oldest golf club in Aberdeen after being formed by 12 men on June 7 1872.

Its current Golf Road location staged an opening ceremony on April 10 1901.

Links Championship entries

Entries are being accepted for this year’s Links Championship.

Forms, which are available at the Kings Links starters box and club secretaries, should be returned to the Bon Accord’s club secretary at 19 Golf Road, Aberdeen, by Friday June 10.

The Seniors Championship is over two rounds on Friday June 17 and Friday June 24 while the qualifying round for the Links Championship and Murray Cup is Saturday June 18.

The matchplay dates are Sunday June 19 (last 16), Monday June 20 (quarter-finals), Wednesday June 22 (semi-finals) with the finals on Friday June 24.

Entry to the seniors is £10 for season pass holders and £20 for others while the Links Championship is £15 for pass holders and £30 for other entrants.

More information for entering from qualifying pennant clubs can be obtained by emailing linkschampionship@hotmail.com.

Clark lifts Phillips Trophy for a second time

Matt Clark has lifted the Phillips Trophy for a second time with a three-shot victory at Newburgh.

Scotland amateur team captain Clark, a member of Meldrum House, carded rounds of one-under-par 71 and one-over 73 to beat Jason Bruce (Deeside).

Bank manager Clark said: “I’m delighted to win the Phillips Trophy again.

“It’s a prestigious event, you just need to read the winners’ names on the trophy to see that.

“Thanks go to Newburgh for hosting the tournament. The wind ensured that the course won more battles than it lost over the course of the day.

“And thanks also to Paul Lawrie for continuing to support the game in the north-east.”

Clark won the Phillips Trophy for the first time when romping to an 11-shot success at Murcar Links three years ago.

Having claimed the title for a second time the 40-year-old has turned his attention to representing his country as he prepares to lead Scotland into team competition later in the summer.

He said: “I’m hoping to play in most of the Scottish Golf events this season and will captain the Men’s Home International team at Ballyliffin, County Donegal in Ireland in August.

“Whether that is as a playing or non-playing captain, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“I’ve played nine consecutive Home Internationals which has not been achieved by many.

“To play in 10 is a goal I still harbour especially after losing a year in 2020 due to Covid.

“I’m aiming to be at the forefront of the selectors’ minds over the next few weeks.

“My youngest daughter Rachel gets a wee bit sad when I head off at the weekends so there are other considerations these days.

“We’ll just have to see where this season takes me.”

Single and team success for Sheena Wood at Alford

Aberdeen Ladies member Sheena Wood won the individual title at the Watt Duffus Inter-Club Trophy for a 10th time.

A gross 75 earned Sheena the Mrs JP Kennaway Cup at Alford as she helped her Aberdeen Ladies 1 team-mates Susie Macleod, Karolina Martincova and Lauren Whyte secure the Mrs Watt Duffus Trophy on 229.

Wood said: “I was delighted to win the individual scratch again but was surprised it was for a 10th time with the first being way back in 1986.

“But it was special winning the team prize for the first time since 2015.”

Hazlehead 1’s Claire Prouse, Rachel Mathieson, Morven Adam and Kath Emeleus were second two shots adrift.

The Peterculter 2 team of Lindsay Hemmings, winner of the individual handicap prize with a 69.

Jill Watson, Susan Black and Helen Innes clinched the handicap team prize on 217.

Time running out to enter Aberdeen schools championship

Entries are being accepted for this year’s Aberdeen Secondary Schools championship.

The 18-hole strokeplay tournament, open to Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire pupils, is at Peterculter on Monday June 13.

Cost is £15 which includes a meal at the end of the round.

Tee-times for the Paul Lawrie Foundation-sponsored event start from 11.45am.

Pupils should relay through a teacher an email with their name, school, year and handicap to rmckendrick@aberdeencity.gov.uk before the closing date on Friday.