US Women’s Open: Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh in form for Pine Needles test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

US Women’s Open: Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh in form for Pine Needles test

By Danny Law
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 9:19 am
Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh
Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh has every reason to feel optimistic when she tees off in her maiden US Women’s Open today.

The 28-year-old has arrived in North Carolina in excellent form and is feeling confident to be in the field at Pine Needles.

Dryburgh, playing in a major for the fifth time, feels she “is riding a bit of momentum” after moving into the top 200 of the Rolex Rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek.

She told The Herald: “Everything feels bigger and better at a major.

“There is a ‘wow’ factor but you don’t need to do anything differently.

“You can end up doing too much preparation and tiring yourself out in the build-up.

“I just try to treat it like any other week of the season.”

Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie Paul Heselden during the final round of the LPGA’s Palos Verdes Championship.

The Scot, who grew up in Westhill in Aberdeenshire, gambled by heading to Las Vegas for last week’s match-play event when she was first reserve.

The risk paid off after Anna Nordqvist withdrew and Dryburgh landed a late spot.

Unmissable opportunity

She said: “I looked at how much it would cost to get to Vegas at short notice.

“It was going to be quite expensive but I thought I’d kick myself if I didn’t go and someone else got in instead of me. So I said ‘let’s do it’.

“Vegas is a place where you can hit the jackpot and I suppose I did.”

Dryburgh tees off at 7.48am local time alongside American amateur Bailey Davis and Amanda Doherty.

She is one of two Scots in the field alongside amateur Louise Duncan.

Dryburgh said: “I do believe a win is around the corner.

“It’s great to be on the tour as that was always the dream but I don’t want to just be making up the numbers.”

Meanwhile, world number two Nelly Korda is simply grateful to be back competing after a blood clot in her arm and admits she has low expectations for this week’s US Women’s Open.

Korda revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following what she said was a “typical morning workout”.

Rehab ahead of return

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medallist subsequently underwent surgery and will compete for the first time since early February at Pine Needles in North Carolina, where the second major of the year boasts a record prize fund of £7.9 million.

“I was just feeling funny,” Korda told a pre-tournament press conference when asked how the blood clot came to be diagnosed.

“My arm wasn’t feeling too great. I listened to my body. I went to the ER, got some ultrasounds, found out that I had a blood clot, went back home and saw a specialist, Dr Michael Lepore; he was great. Can’t think of a better doctor to do the procedure. I’ve been good ever since.

“Obviously I did a lot of rehab and went out to California for a month, did rehab there, worked with my coach Jamie Mulligan. Wanted him to be there for when I first started hitting balls.

“I started gradually, really slow. I probably went like 60 per cent. I was hitting my 8-iron 100 yards to see how it was feeling, and then once I got the clearance from my doctor I was good to go.

“I’ve missed it so much. Definitely as I got closer to this week, I started finally hitting it a little longer, I think the juices started flowing a little bit more, but I’m so happy to be out here. I’ve missed everyone and I’m just grateful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]