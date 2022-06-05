Swiss-based Scot Cameron Neilson wins Scottish Women’s Amateur at Trump International Links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Neilson produced a stunning comeback to win the Scottish Women’s Amateur at Trump International Links on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Neilson came from four down to defeat Lorna McClymont at the 19th hole.

The Scot, who lives in Switzerland, triumphed 2 and 1 against Kate McIntosh to set up a showdown with McClymont, who had defeated defending champion Chloe Goadby on her way to the final.

It looked like Irish Women’s Open winner McClymont was on her way to another title when she raced into an early lead, winning two of the first three holes.

Neilson, a student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, reduced the deficit at the fourth before McClymont restored her advantage at the following hole before making further gains at holes 8 and 10 to go four up.

But Neilson was not willing to give up the chance to win her home open without a fight and closed the gap by winning the 12th and 13th before winning the final two holes to take the final into sudden death.

Victory was complete when Neilson won at the first extra hole.

A massive comeback powers Cameron Neilson to a sudden-death playoff win at the Scottish Women’s Amateur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lPmBGR5doI — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) June 5, 2022

She said: “It feels great to win the final, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I was four down quite early on but in my head I was just thinking keep going.

“I had two really long putts go in which gave me a lot of momentum.

“I’d like to say I was very confident (heading to the 19th) but in all honesty I wasn’t, it could have gone either way.

“This win is at the very top, it’s a very proud moment for me.

“Winning the Scottish Championship is just unbeatable in my opinion.

“The earlier matches were tough and long and I was down in all of them which really helped me know I can play 17 and 18 really well. That momentum helped carry me through.”

On this week’s venue, Neilson added, “The golf course was an absolute treat.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better location. It was long which I think suited my game as well.”

In the Clark Rosebowl, the matchplay held between players finishing from 17th to 32nd in the strokeplay qualifying, Irvine’s Luisa Gibson Jnr beat Nairn’s Carrine Taylor in the final 2 and 1.