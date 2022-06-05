Swiss-based Scot Cameron Neilson wins Scottish Women’s Amateur at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Swiss-based Scot Cameron Neilson wins Scottish Women’s Amateur at Trump International Links

By Danny Law
June 5, 2022, 8:55 pm
Cameron Neilson is the new Scottish Women's Amateur champion.
Cameron Neilson is the new Scottish Women's Amateur champion.

Cameron Neilson produced a stunning comeback to win the Scottish Women’s Amateur at Trump International Links on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Neilson came from four down to defeat Lorna McClymont at the 19th hole.

The Scot, who lives in Switzerland, triumphed 2 and 1 against Kate McIntosh to set up a showdown with McClymont, who had defeated defending champion Chloe Goadby on her way to the final.

It looked like Irish Women’s Open winner McClymont was on her way to another title when she raced into an early lead, winning two of the first three holes.

Neilson, a student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, reduced the deficit at the fourth before McClymont restored her advantage at the following hole before making further gains at holes 8 and 10 to go four up.

But Neilson was not willing to give up the chance to win her home open without a fight and closed the gap by winning the 12th and 13th before winning the final two holes to take the final into sudden death.

Victory was complete when Neilson won at the first extra hole.

She said: “It feels great to win the final, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I was four down quite early on but in my head I was just thinking keep going.

“I had two really long putts go in which gave me a lot of momentum.

“I’d like to say I was very confident (heading to the 19th) but in all honesty I wasn’t, it could have gone either way.

“This win is at the very top, it’s a very proud moment for me.

“Winning the Scottish Championship is just unbeatable in my opinion.

“The earlier matches were tough and long and I was down in all of them which really helped me know I can play 17 and 18 really well. That momentum helped carry me through.”

On this week’s venue, Neilson added, “The golf course was an absolute treat.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better location. It was long which I think suited my game as well.”

In the Clark Rosebowl, the matchplay held between players finishing from 17th to 32nd in the strokeplay qualifying, Irvine’s Luisa Gibson Jnr beat Nairn’s Carrine Taylor in the final 2 and 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]