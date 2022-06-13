Paul Third: LIV Invitational Series was boring but golf is fighting a losing battle against the new kid on the block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Third: LIV Invitational Series was boring but golf is fighting a losing battle against the new kid on the block

By Paul Third
June 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
(left to right) Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis with the LIV Golf Invitational Team trophy

It is golf’s turn to be in the court of public opinion following the appearance of a new tour in the game.

Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter have been accused of selling out by ignoring instructions from the PGA Tour and European Tour and opting to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

But try telling that to Charl Schwartzel who walked away with £4million for effectively three days’ work at the conclusion of the first event in London on Saturday.

Charl Schwartzel  with the LIV Golf Invitational individual trophy

Selling out? He and his colleagues bought in by accepting invitations to play for riches on an unprecedented scale.

Money talks as golfers walk

Ultimately that’s what the new tour which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) boiled down to – a lucrative series of events which is simply too good an offer to turn down.

The big issue has been that no-one wants to say that quiet part out loud. Some were paid millions just for signing up.

But others looked at the guaranteed money from every LIV Golf event on the table even for finishing last and regarded it as a no-brainer.

As a spectacle it was all a bit of a non-event really. There are some fine players there but the field is also bloated by others who, to be polite, are stone cold in terms of form on a golf course right now.

It did not make for thrilling viewing as a result and the exhibition match feel to it all left a lot to be desired.

Not that the actual play was remotely of interest with almost all the coverage on the controversy of these players accepting money from the Saudi regime.

Few seem too concerned, however.

If you are happy to turn the other cheek and not give any thought to the fact the money is coming from a country with atrocious human rights records then no doubt it is easy to block out all the noise and sleep at night.

List of players joining is only getting longer

Bryson DeChambeau will make his LIV Golf Invitational Series debut at the end of the month

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed’s decision to join the new tour shows more professionals are coming round to the idea of leaving the PGA Tour and European Tour, and forsaking prestigious events such as the Ryder Cup for LIV Golf too.

They won’t be the last.

Their critics say these players are helping the Gulf kingdom of Saudi Arabia engage in sportwashing by using high profile events as a propaganda tool.

In other words, don’t look at how we treat minorities or our human rights record but please enjoy our wealth and prestige we can offer.

Greg Norman, tour commissioner for LIV Golf, believes the investment is a sign Saudi Arabia is making a cultural change and looking to show the world it is improving.

But the assassination and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and its links to the Saudi government, and the country’s abysmal human rights record, makes it hard to square the support of sporting events with all the horrendous other incidents.

But it does all seem mighty convenient for golfing bodies to now be up in arms about it all.

The European Tour was happy to be on board with the Saudi state funded PIF as a key strategic partner of the Saudi Golf Championship from 2019 to 2021.

But now a rival is taking their players away for even more money? Oh no, you can’t do that.

Players have been won over by lure of unprecedented riches

Is it right that a country can have such a dreadful reputation internationally with its record on human rights of treatment of its citizens yet be welcomed with open arms at sporting events?

No, but as long as people are willing to take the money – whether it be sporting organisations or individuals, then those hoping to take the moral high ground are fighting a losing battle on this.

No amount of wailing or gnashing of teeth is going to change that – and if event one at Centurion Club is anything to go by – the players are more than happy with their new surroundings no matter what their detractors think.

