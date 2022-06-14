Golf: Clash of titans in Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch second round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is no doubting the tie of the second round in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch tournament.

Last year’s handicap champion Emma Logie (Keith) will travel to face Julie Lees for the tie at Westhill.

Both players have among the lowest handicaps in the competition, with Julie playing off four and Emma just two, so it promises to be high-quality affair.

Julie booked her place with a one-hole win over Lyn Park at Meldrum House and continued her fine form to qualify for the grand final of the Scottish Golf Regional Medal Finals at Royal Burgess in August.

A joint-best net score of 67 following a best gross score of 75 at Boat of Garten secured her place.

Julie said: “I celebrated my 50th birthday in April and so far turning that age hasn’t been too bad at all.

“My golf has been a bit up and down, but I’ve managed a few good rounds.

“I had a lovely game against Lyn at Meldrum House.

“She played very well and was always up, but I managed to win on the 18th.

“It is always hard playing away from home on a course I have only played a few times, so I am looking forward to a home game in the next round against Emma.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Royal Burgess in Edinburgh.

“I’ve just got a new set of irons, so I’m hoping I can get a bit more consistency.

“I’m fortunate to work as a receptionist at the Atholl Hotel and they are very supportive of my golf and swapping my shifts when needed.”

Emma defeated Marie McCallum (Duff House Royal) by 5&3 in last year’s handicap final at Newburgh and stayed on course for a quick double with 5&3 victory over Lucy Buckley at Huntly in the first round.

Defending champion Julie Henderson (Inverurie) is set to travel to face Sandra Farquhar in their second round match at Buckpool after recording an opening 4&3 success over Debbie Milne at Craibstone.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS (Sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

LADIES SCRATCH

ROUND ONE RESULTS

Jan Lyne (5) Oldmeldrum lost to Gail Christie (7) Banchory 2 holes. Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen beat Ashley Lovie (7) Duff House Royal 7&5. Rae Topping (14) Royal Tarlair w/o, Susie McLeod (2) Deeside scr. Audrey Smith (14) Kintore beat Alison Stewart (13) Insch 1 hole. Fiona Campbell (30) McDonald Ellon beat Margaret Sievwright (3) Strathlene 3&2. Sandra Farquhar (7) Buckpool beat Maryla Sime (9) Aboyne 3&1. Lyn Park (8) Meldrum House lost to Julie Lees (4) Westhill 1 hole. Kay Newton (13) Alford lost to Linda Cumming (17) Dunecht House 1 hole. Susanne Middleton (11) Ballater lost to Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill 3&2. Victoria Buchan (10) Inverallochy w/o, Alison Hope (11) Newmachar scr. Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly lost to Emma Logie (2) Keith 5&3. Louise Duncan (9) Peterculter lost to Linda Kinsella (19) Turriff at the 21st. Fiona Lamont (8) Stonehaven lost to Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh at the 20th. Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh beat Kirsty Craig (6) Kemnay 2 holes. Debbie Milne (11) Craibstone lost to Julie Henderson (0) Defending champion from Inverurie 4&3.

ROUND TWO (to be played by Monday, June 27)

Sandra Farquhar (7) Buckpool v Julie Henderson (0) Defending champion from Inverurie.

Linda Cumming (17) Dunecht House v Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill.

Fiona Campbell (3) Ellon McDonald v Audrey Smith (14) Kintore.

Victoria Buchan (10) Inverallochy v Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh.

Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh v Gail Christie (7) Banchory.

Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies v Rae Topping (14) Royal Tarlair.

Linda Kinsella (19) Turriff v Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen.

Julie Lees (4) Westhill v Emma Logie (2) Keith.

Ace helps Callum break Lumphanan course record

Lumphanan’s Callum Cromar broke his home club course record… with the help of a hole-in-one to boot!

A team manager with asset management firm Abrdn, Callum, 30, aced the 124-yard fifth hole using an eight-iron on the way to recording a four-under-par 58.

“It was a goal of mine to break the course record this year,” said five-time club champion Callum. “But I didn’t expect a hole-in-one to help me… especially as I made a double-bogey five at the next hole.

“It’s great to get my first ace after more than 20 years of playing golf, although I didn’t see it drop in the cup as it was at an uphill par three.

“My playing partner Martyn Hossack and I both knew it was close and when we got up to the green and couldn’t see it, I knew it was going to be a costly afternoon in the clubhouse!

“Three birdies to start the back nine put me back on track to for the record and further birdies at the 14th and 16th aided my cause.

“However, after I made a bogey four at the 17th, I was left with the task of having to make a nervy par at the last.

“It was a perfect day for scoring and all credit to our greenkeeper who has the course is in excellent condition after a couple of difficult winters.

“Hopefully, we will have a nice summer and there are plenty of opportunities to try to the break the record again.”

The previous course record of 59 had been recorded on four occasions.

Paul Ross was the first to achieve it in 2002, followed by former Dons winger Jockie Lawrence four years later.

Callum matched their efforts in 2009 and again in 2020.

Meanwhile, late entries are being accepted for the Hazlehead Seniors open, which has a prize fund of £800, on Thursday, June 16.

Cost for the round over the MacKenzie course is £15 and £12 for Sport Aberdeen members.

For more details, contact kennethdonald@msm.com

Murcar trio win Journal Cup

Murcar Links won the Journal Cup by one shot from Portlethen at Ballater.

The Murcar trio of Bryan Innes (70, 72), Anthony Bews (69, 69) and David McCormack (74, 74) carded a six-round aggregate of 428.

Portlethen’s Ben Murray (70, 72), Clark Brechin (70, 74) and Gary Esson (74, 69) finished a shot adrift on 429.

The Meldrum House team of Matthew Clark (66, 74), David Morrison (72, 79) and James Flett (72, 75) finished third on 438.

Murcar Links captain Mike Pocock said: “It was a fantastic win in very challenging blustery conditions.

“The guys did well to dig in to come through at the finish.

“It was great golf from all three players.”

RESULTS: 428 Murcar Links; 429 Portlethen; 438 Meldrum House; 441 Nigg Bay; 445 Hazlehead; 454 Deeside, Royal Aberdeen; 456 McDonald Ellon; 458 Bon Accord; 462 Banchory; 464 Ballater, Craibstone; 467 Royal Tarlair, Caledonian; 485 Cruden Bay; NRs Kintore, Newmachar.