Royal Dornoch and Murcar Links to host R&A events in 2023 and 2024

Royal Dornoch will host the Vagliano Trophy, the biennial women’s amateur match which pits Great Britain and Ireland against Europe, and the Junior Vagliano Trophy, in 2023.

The R&A have confirmed their host venues for 2023 and 2024, with the Sutherland venue hosting the two events on June 30 and July 1 next year.

Murcar Links will host the men’s and women’s home internationals from August 7 to 9 in 2024.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, said: “We want to reinforce the R&A’s amateur championships and international matches as pinnacle events in global elite amateur golf and attract the best players from across the world to compete.

“It is fitting to have our championships hosted at some of the world’s finest venues over the next two years.

“Continuing to stage some of our most notable amateur championships for both male and female players at the same time also allows us to showcase and promote the sport for all.”