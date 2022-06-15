Hannah McCook on her best LET Access Series finish, the return of a lucky putter and taking inspiration from Linn Grant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hannah McCook has set her sights on gaining a Ladies European Tour card after recording her best finish yet on the LET Access Series.

The 28-year-old from Nethy Bridge finished second at the Montauban Ladies Open in France on Sunday to move up to ninth on the order of merit.

McCook, who underwent hip surgery last year, says she has taken a huge amount of confidence from her fine showing.

She said: “I felt I was playing well but it hadn’t all come together.

“Finally to see it all come together in a good performance like that after being away from the game for so long was very pleasing.

“It feels like significant progress and a nice feeling on Sunday night.

“My fitness feels good and the hip feels great.

“It feels much better than before and I just need to see how it gets on with the amount of weeks I am playing but so far so good.

“I was five under through 12 on the first day and I felt like it was really clicking.

“I was looking for the next birdie and it felt like a different mindset.

“It shows I am getting used to competing again.”

McCook finished three shots behind winner Momoka Kobori from New Zealand on seven-under-par after rounds of 69, 70 and 70.

The Scot hopes the performance has given her the platform to push for a tour card in the second half of the season.

She said: “The top six get automatic LET cards.

“Positions seven to 20 go to the final stage of Q School.

“The goal is obviously to finish in the top six but top 20 at worst would be the aim.

“It is nice to have a few tournaments coming up as it spurs you on after having a good week.

“Hopefully I can keep it going.”

McCook believes going back to an old putter made a major difference in France last week.

She said: “I went back to my old putter that I used in 2018 in my last year as an amateur.

“It was pretty successful.

“I needed to change something with my putting and I thought going back to something that was positive would be a good step.

“I putted really well so the change paid off.”

McCook, who plays out of Gleneagles, is delighted to be back competing after a challenging period away from the action

She said: “I competed in an LET event in March 2020 and my next event was March 23 this year so it was two years away from the tour.

“This is only my fourth event on the Access Series and it is my best result.

“It is exciting.”

Yesterday was such a good feeling. 2nd place at Montauban Ladies Open on @letaccess with final score of -7 🥈 Nice to see and feel some real progress. Thanks to all those who help and support me. pic.twitter.com/oCjD2iP2Yt — Hannah McCook (@HannahMcCook) June 13, 2022

McCook, meanwhile, was hugely impressed by Linn Grant’s historic victory in the Scandinavian Mixed.

The 22-year-old stormed to a nine-shot victory to become the first female winner on the DP World Tour.

McCook said: “It was great. What she did was unreal.

“It must have raised a few eyebrows for some people to see the scores the ladies can shoot.

“It helps all of women’s golf when someone does what Linn did last week.

“I have played on the Tartan Pro Tour and I loved playing alongside the guys in mixed events like that.

“It is great for people watching to see the difference in the games and I’m sure Linn’s performance made a lot of people sit up and take notice.”