Hannah McCook on her best LET Access Series finish, the return of a lucky putter and taking inspiration from Linn Grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Hannah McCook on her best LET Access Series finish, the return of a lucky putter and taking inspiration from Linn Grant

By Danny Law
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hannah McCook has moved up to ninth in the LET Access Series order of merit.
Hannah McCook has moved up to ninth in the LET Access Series order of merit.

Hannah McCook has set her sights on gaining a Ladies European Tour card after recording her best finish yet on the LET Access Series.

The 28-year-old from Nethy Bridge finished second at the Montauban Ladies Open in France on Sunday to move up to ninth on the order of merit.

McCook, who underwent hip surgery last year, says she has taken a huge amount of confidence from her fine showing.

She said: “I felt I was playing well but it hadn’t all come together.

“Finally to see it all come together in a good performance like that after being away from the game for so long was very pleasing.

“It feels like significant progress and a nice feeling on Sunday night.

“My fitness feels good and the hip feels great.

“It feels much better than before and I just need to see how it gets on with the amount of weeks I am playing but so far so good.

“I was five under through 12 on the first day and I felt like it was really clicking.

“I was looking for the next birdie and it felt like a different mindset.

“It shows I am getting used to competing again.”

Hannah McCook in action at the Montauban Ladies Open.

McCook finished three shots behind winner Momoka Kobori from New Zealand on seven-under-par after rounds of 69, 70 and 70.

The Scot hopes the performance has given her the platform to push for a tour card in the second half of the season.

She said: “The top six get automatic LET cards.

“Positions seven to 20 go to the final stage of Q School.

“The goal is obviously to finish in the top six but top 20 at worst would be the aim.

“It is nice to have a few tournaments coming up as it spurs you on after having a good week.

“Hopefully I can keep it going.”

McCook believes going back to an old putter made a major difference in France last week.

She said: “I went back to my old putter that I used in 2018 in my last year as an amateur.

“It was pretty successful.

“I needed to change something with my putting and I thought going back to something that was positive would be a good step.

“I putted really well so the change paid off.”

McCook, who plays out of Gleneagles, is delighted to be back competing after a challenging period away from the action

She said: “I competed in an LET event in March 2020 and my next event was March 23 this year so it was two years away from the tour.

“This is only my fourth event on the Access Series and it is my best result.

“It is exciting.”

McCook, meanwhile, was hugely impressed by Linn Grant’s historic victory in the Scandinavian Mixed.

The 22-year-old stormed to a nine-shot victory to become the first female winner on the DP World Tour.

McCook said: “It was great. What she did was unreal.

“It must have raised a few eyebrows for some people to see the scores the ladies can shoot.

“It helps all of women’s golf when someone does what Linn did last week.

“I have played on the Tartan Pro Tour and I loved playing alongside the guys in mixed events like that.

“It is great for people watching to see the difference in the games and I’m sure Linn’s performance made a lot of people sit up and take notice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]