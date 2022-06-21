Golf: Deeside prodigy Callum Bruce, 15, is youngest-ever Jaffrey Cup winner; Shire Ladies in Scottish Counties Finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deeside Golf Club’s Callum Bruce is understood to have become the youngest winner of the Jaffrey Cup … at just 15 years old.

Deeside junior Callum defeated Matthew Greig, of Bon Accord, at the 21st hole in this year’s final at Ballater.

Plus-one-handicapper Callum had earlier overcome Bryan Innes, of Murcar Links, by 2&1 in the morning semi-finals.

Westhill Academy pupil Callum said: “If I’m being honest, I didn’t recognise the significance of the Jaffrey Cup until after I won it and was bombarded with congratulations.

“I was happy with how I was playing against Matthew, but could see that he was a very good player and I was just delighted to be in the final.

“The longer the match went on, I just tried to stay grounded, not get ahead of myself and wait for a break.

“But in the end it was just pure relief to lift the trophy – it was a great experience playing against the best golfers in the north-east.”

Callum, who finished sixth in this year’s Phillips Trophy at Newburgh, started playing golf in Houston, Texas, about 10 years ago before joining Deeside when his family returned to Aberdeen in 2017.

He helped the club win the junior pennant league title that season and went on to be crowned junior club champion.

Callum has the opportunity of adding a second title when he faces Oli Blackadder in this year’s junior final on Saturday.

Callum, who won this season’s first two North-east Future Junior Tour events, at Portlethen and Newmachar, added: “I’m now playing for the men’s pennant team and I’m looking forward to playing in a number of national competitions at under-16 and under-18 level.”

Deeside captain Simon Cruickshank said: “We’re delighted for Callum and so proud that he follows in the footsteps of our retired professional Frank Coutts, who won the Jaffrey Cup in 1978.

“This is such an amazing achievement at the age of just 15.

“On behalf of Deeside, I would like to congratulate Callum and wish him all the best for the future”.

Callum, a member of the Paul Lawrie Academy, receives tuition from Spencer Henderson – the Scottish Golf Performance Coach having previously been under the wing of Deeside head professional Graeme Nethercott.

Matthew had booked his place in the final with a one-hole triumph over Portlethen’s Gary Esson.

All four players qualified for the Jaffrey Cup, which dates back to 1927, as leading scratch scorers at the Journal Cup the previous day.

Super Shire side into national finals

Aberdeenshire County Ladies have booked their place in the Scottish Counties Finals at Kirkcaldy in August.

An 8-1 opening victory over Angus at the Inter-club Jamboree at the Kings Golf Club in Inverness was followed by a 6-3 success over Perth & Kinross.

Aberdeenshire sealed their place in Fife from August 26-28 with a 6.5-2.5 triumph against Northern Counties.

The quality throughout the Aberdeenshire squad was impressive with five players having handicaps of better than scratch.

Several Aberdeenshire players remained unbeaten during the three-match campaign.

Aberdeenshire County Ladies captain Olive Robb said: “Congratulations and thank you to all our players.

“It was a fantastic effort all round.”

RESULTS

ABERDEENSHIRE 8, ANGUS 1

Foursomes: Megan Robb, Robyn Fowlie bt Jackie Brown, Jodie Taylor 3&2; Jasmine Mackintosh, Carmen Griffiths bt Ann Ramsay, Sarah Tough 8&6; Sheena Wood, Rachel Mathieson lost to Claire Penman, Frances Millar 4&3.

Singles: Carmen Griffiths bt Claire Penman 1 hole; Megan Robb bt Jackie Brown 1 hole; Rachel Polson bt Jodie Taylor 2&1; Fiona Campbell bt Sarah Tough 5&4; Robyn Fowlie bt Doreen Leask 8&6; Jasmine Mackintosh bt Frances Millar 4&2.

ABERDEENSHIRE 6, PERTH & KINROSS 3

Foursomes: Megan Robb, Robyn Fowlie bt Jen Saxton, Eilidh Watson 2&1; Rachel Polson, Rachel Mathieson lost to Megan Ashley, Kirsty Brodie 3&2; Jasmine Mackintosh, Carmen Griffiths bt Laura Walker, Katy Alexander 8&7;

Singles: Carmen Griffiths bt Katy Alexander 5&4; Megan Robb bt Jen Saxton 2&1; Rachel Polson lost to Eilidh Watson 5&4; Fiona Campbell lost to Megan Ashley 1 hole; Robyn Fowlie bt Isla Moncrieff 5&3; Jasmine Mackintosh bt Kirsty Brodie 3&2.

ABERDEENSHIRE 6.5, NORTHERN COUNTIES 2.5

Foursomes: Megan Robb, Robyn Fowlie bt Iona Reid, Kaci Robertson 5&3; Carmen Griffiths, Jasmine Mackintosh bt Eleanor Tunn, Laura Durrand 5&3; Rachel Polson, Rachel Mathieson bt Carinne Taylor, Caitlin Boa 5&4.

Singles: Carmen Griffiths bt Laura Durrand 4&2; Megan Robb bt Caitlan Boa 3&2; Rachel Mathieson halved with Kaci Robertson; Fiona Campbell lost to Eleanor Turin 5&3; Rachel Polson lost to Carinne Taylor 7&5; Jasmine Mackintosh bt Iona Reid 3&2.

Aberdeen Pennant League sections reach final round of fixtures

Royal Aberdeen and Murcar Links lead the way in their respective Aberdeen Pennant League qualifying sections.

On the eve of the final set of fixtures, Royal Aberdeen are top of League B on nine points, while Murcar head League C with the same total.

Hazlehead and Banchory are tied at the head of League A on nine points although the Aberdeenshire club have a game in hand against Nigg Bay on Thursday.

The two top in each league plus the best two third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

ABERDEEN PENNANT LEAGUE

LEAGUE A: Hazlehead 4, Northern 1; Nigg Bay 4.5, Caledonian 0.5; Northern 0, Banchory 5; Caledonian 1, Hazlehead 4; Banchory 4, Hazlehead 1; Nigg Bay 4.5, Northern 0.5; Caledonian 0, Banchory 5; Hazlehead 4, Nigg Bay 1.

FIXTURES: Tomorrow – Northern v Caledonian. Thursday – Banchory v Nigg Bay.

HOW THEY STAND: 9 – Hazlehead, Banchory; 6 – Nigg Bay; 0 – Caledonian, Northern.

LEAGUE B : Auchmill 1.5, Portlethen 3.5; Bon Accord 1.5, Royal Aberdeen 3.5; Newmachar 5, Auchmill 0; Portlethen 3, Bon Accord 2; Portlethen 1.5, Royal Aberdeen 3.5; Bon Accord 0, Newmachar 5;

FIXTURES: Tomorrow – Royal Aberdeen v Newmachar. Thursday – Auchmill v Bon Accord.

HOW THEY STAND: 9 – Royal Aberdeen; 7 – Newmachar, Portlethen; 0 – Auchmill, Bon Accord.

LEAGUE C: Peterculter 2, Murcar Links 3; Stonehaven 2.5, Craibstone 2.5; Murcar Links 4, Deeside 1; Stonehaven 2.5, Peterculter 2.5; Deeside 4, Craibstone 1; Murcar Links 4, Stonehaven 1; Craibstone 5, Peterculter 0; Deeside 3.5, Stonehaven 1.5.

FIXTURES: Craibstone v Murcar Links; Peterculter v Deeside.

HOW THEY STAND: 9 – Murcar Links; 6 – Deeside; 4 – Craibstone; 2 – Stonehaven; 1 – Peterculter.

It’s Murcar v Ellon in the Junior Pennant League final

Murcar Links will battle it out with McDonald Ellon in the final of this year’s Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League.

Both teams have topped their qualifying league sections and will go head to head at Royal Aberdeen on Sunday, June 26 (1pm).

Westhill, who have only recently rejoined the league, were worthy runners-up to Murcar.

McDonald Ellon are looking to win the competition for only a third time following their earlier successes in 1979 and 1986.

Murcar were previous winners in 1977, 1987, 1989, 1993 and 2014.

SECTION A POINTS: 8 McDonald Ellon; 5 Cruden Bay, Portlethen; 3 Stonehaven; 2 Newmachar; 1 Aboyne.

Results: Stonehaven 6, Aboyne 2; Newmachar 2, McDonald Ellon 6; Portlethen 3, Cruden Bay 5; Stonehaven 4, Cruden Bay 4; Portlethen 4, Newmachar 4; Aboyne 0, McDonald Ellon 8; Newmachar v Stonehaven; McDonald Ellon 5, Portlethen 3; Cruden Bay v Aboyne; Cruden Bay 8, Newmachar 0; Aboyne 2, Portlethen 6; McDonald Ellon v Stonehaven; McDonald Ellon 6, Cruden Bay 2; Newmachar 4, Aboyne 4; Portlethen 5, Stonehaven 3.

SECTION B POINTS: 8 Murcar Links; 6 Westhill, Deeside; 5 Peterculter; 4 Royal Aberdeen; 1 Banchory.

Results: Royal Aberdeen 6, Banchory 2; Deeside 7, Westhill 1; Murcar Links 6, Peterculter 2; Peterculter 6, Royal Aberdeen 2; Murcar Links 6, Deeside 2; Banchory 0, Westhill 8; Royal Aberdeen 4, Deeside 4; Murcar Links 4, Westhill 4; Peterculter 7, Banchory 1; Westhill 4, Royal Aberdeen 4; Deeside 4, Peterculter 4; Banchory 4, Murcar Links 4; Royal Aberdeen 2, Murcar Links 6; Peterculter 2, Westhill 6; Banchory 3, Deeside.