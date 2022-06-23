Stephen Gallacher: Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open win was the good news story golf needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open win was the good news story golf needed

By Stephen Gallacher
June 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 12:44 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his victory in Boston on Sunday.
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his victory in Boston on Sunday.

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s rise to the lofty heights of major winner has been inevitable.

When Edoardo Molinari was named Ryder Cup vice-captain for Europe a few weeks ago I mentioned Matt had been doing some work with Eddie and the results has been very impressive.

I enjoyed a lunch with Eddie a couple of months ago and he spoke enthusiastically about the remarkable progress Matt was making.

Eddie said Matt had managed to gain an extra 20 yards off the tee and was adamant that improvement had put him on course to win a major soon.

That day arrived for Matt on Sunday as he held off a fierce challenge to win the US Open at Brookline.

I tend to zone in and out of tournaments on TV when I’m not playing but I was glued to my telly as events unfolded.

With all this focus on Saudi Arabia and the emergence of the LIV Golf tour it was so refreshing to watch a proper top-tier tournament play out.

I can’t disagree with the sentiment his stunning shot from the bunker on the 18th was reminiscent of Sandy Lyle’s fabulous shot on his way to winning the Masters in 1988. It was sensational.

Matt saw the shot straight away. There was no deliberating, no discussion with his caddie Billy Foster. It was a case of grab the club and hit a brilliant shot.

At a crucial time when he held a one-shot lead it would have been easy to play defensive but Matt was having none of it.

He hit it perfectly and when the ball landed on the green I knew it was going to be his time.

His poor caddie Billy wasn’t convinced though. It was only when Will Zalatoris missed his putt to force a play-off that the reality of Matt’s achievement kicked in for his bagman.

Foster finally has the big prize to reflect his excellent career

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his win with caddie Billy Foster.
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his win with caddie Billy Foster. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Billy is a legendary figure in the game who has done it all.

He must have caddied in 15 Ryder Cups by this point but there was one elusive zero on his list and that was in the column of major wins he had been on the bag for.

When you consider he can count Tiger Woods, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn, Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood as former clients it is astonishing to think his 40 years of service has gone unrewarded with a major until now.

When the new major winner is saying you are the greatest of all time you know you must be good at your job.

We all knew it anyway but an emotional Billy now has that major accolade to prove it.

That’s why, at a time when golf has been attracting negative publicity, I was thrilled to see it dominate the headlines for all the right reasons on Sunday.

Murray’s meltdown has happened to us all

I knew exactly how Grayson Murray felt after watching him slowly unravel in the final round of the US Open on Sunday.

A quadruple bogey at the seventh hole resulted in him throwing his putter in the rough off the back of the green.

He then triple-bogeyed the ninth hole and then left his approach shot at the 10th short. By that point his head had gone and the club was snapped in half in frustration.

It was one of those moments where I can say we’ve all been there. I threw my six iron in the trees in disgust during the last round I played.

That’s what frustration and a loss of concentration does when combined in a high intensity environment like the US Open.

You know when you play that tournament it is the hardest exam paper of the year and if you let your guard down the course will swallow you whole.

Look at the first round where Rory McIlroy holed an unbelievable 40 footer for a double bogey.

That’s what the US Open is all about. A test unlike any other where only the strongest survive.

Poor Murray folded on Sunday but that’s okay. He’ll learn from it. We all do even when the lessons being dished out are painful.

All eyes on DP World Tour announcement

The DP World Tour are set to reveal how they are going to handle the defections to LIV Golf.

Will the guys who have gone to play there be allowed to compete in the Scottish Open? Will suspensions be handed out?

So far the emergence of the new series has had the biggest impact on the PGA Tour with Brooks Koepka the latest high profile name to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed rival.

At this point I have no idea where this is all going to end but the pressing issue among my colleagues is whether our tour will align with our US counterparts or opt for different measures.

I would suggest if we’re siding with the PGA Tour we have to go all-in. If we’re not, then what does that mean for the strategic alliance between the two tours?

I haven’t criticised anyone for leaving. It’s their choice to make.

But I still maintain no amount of money on offer can trump the excitement or feeling Matt Fitzpatrick had at winning on Sunday.

Charl Schwartzel may have won more money but in terms of history and prestige, Matt’s win is the one we’ll all remember.

Putting the politics of it all to one side it is clear some players are passionate about their golf while others see it as a job and they are simply trying to earn as much money as they can.

There’s no right or wrong in that respect. If players want to go there that’s their choice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]