Aberdeen Links Championship: Bryan Innes successfully defends title

Murcar Links member Bryan Innes has successfully defended his Aberdeen Links Championship title.

Innes defeated Deeside youngster Callum Bruce by one hole in the final at the Kings Links on Friday evening.

Smith won the 2021 title with a 6 and 5 victory against Matty Smith (Bon Accord).

In doing so, the Murcar Links golfer made history by becoming the first player from outside the four original Links clubs to win the Aberdeen Links Championship.

Until that point, only players from Bon Accord, Caledonian, Northern and the defunct Victoria had picked up the sought-after silverware.

To boost numbers, the competition was opened up to entrants who compete in the Aberdeen Pennant League in a bid to bolster numbers.

And Innes completed a successful defence of his title by defeating 15-year-old Bruce in the final.

Westhill Academy pupil Bruce won the Jaffrey Cup earlier this month at Ballater, defeating Innes in the semi-finals on his way to victory.

Innes had earned his place in this year’s final by beating Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord) 4 & 3, while Bruce beat Graeme Mitchell (Northern) one up.

And he does it!! Bryan Innes defeats Callum Bruce by 2 holes and is crowned Aberdeen Links Champion 2022!! Many congratulations Bryan 👏🏌️‍♂️🥇 pic.twitter.com/9d1Rd67P3s — MurcarLinks (@MurcarLinksGolf) June 24, 2022