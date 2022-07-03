Golf: Aberdeen’s David Law claims 150th Open place after finishing joint-fourth at Irish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Aberdeen’s David Law claims 150th Open place after finishing joint-fourth at Irish Open

By Ryan Cryle
July 3, 2022, 5:23 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 6:05 pm
Scotland's David Law during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.
Aberdeen’s David Law has qualified for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

The 31-year-old will be part of perhaps the most-anticipated staging of golf’s oldest Major, having claimed one of three places on offer to those playing in the Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate over the past four days.

As well being a significant year for the Open, it is also a huge breakthrough for Law – mentored by Aberdeen’s 1999 champion golfer of the year Paul Lawrie – as it will be his first-ever Major appearance.

Law’s five-under final round – and -15 total – meant he finished behind winner Adrian Meronk (-20), of Poland, as well as New Zealand’s Ryan Fox (-17) and South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence (-16) in Ireland.

The top-three were all already Open-bound, meaning the trio who finished behind them on 15-under, Law, American John Catlin and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti, will all get to tee it up at the Old Course in two weeks’ time.

Law held the joint-lead at -16 during Sunday’s fourth and final round in County Kilkenny.

However, winner Meronk – playing in the final group and finishing birdie, birdie, eagle, par – made a dropped shot from the Aberdonian on 17 an hour-or-so before less significant when all was said and done, at least when it came to the Irish Open trophy.

What was crucial, however, in Law’s pursuit of Open qualification was a testing 10-footer on the last to save par and keep him at -15.

There was a slight concern Law would still be pipped to a place at St Andrews at the death, as a par for Spaniard Jorge Campillo on 18 would have seen the north-east man miss out.

Had four players finished on -15, the tiebreaker was the players’ world ranking, and Law would have had the lowest ranking.

Ultimately, a topped second saw Campillo bogey the hole and Law’s Open debut was confirmed.

 

