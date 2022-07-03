Open qualification and a first Major appearance on the horizon is ‘dream come true’ for Aberdeen’s David Law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s David Law has lifted the Scottish representation in the 150th Open to three and will join mentor Paul Lawrie at St Andrews next week.

The 31-year-old twice held a share of the lead during the final round of the Irish Open at Mount Juliet before having to settle for a share of fourth place. It’s his highest finish of the 2022 season on the DP World Tour and his second top ten.

But the big consolation prize is he took one of the three qualification spots for the Open Championship available to the highest non-exempt finishers.

Lawrie and MacIntyre already exempt

It means he joins his friend and mentor Lawrie, who qualifies as a former champion, at St Andrews.

Robert MacIntyre, who is exempt for his top-10 finish in the 2021 Open at Sandwich, is the third Scot in the field.

It will be the former double Scottish Amateur and Boys Championship winners’ first major. His decision not to play in final qualifying at Fairmont St Andrews last week proved the correct one.

“It really is a dream come true,” he said. “I chose not to go to FQs last week so I could focus on this event. Now that getting a place has happened, I’m over the moon.”

Law had his chances for a second career tour win in County Kilkenny, coming from well off the lead with a final round five-under 67. However, a bogey at the 17th meant he couldn’t keep pace with New Zealander Ryan Fox and both were overtaken by Adrian Meronk.

The first Polish winner on the DP World Tour stormed home playing the final four holes in four-under to take the title on 20-under.

David, meanwhile, holed a testing 10-footer at the last which he knew was going to take him to St Andrews.

‘I knew what was on the line’

“Until the last hole, I was a little more focused on winning the tournament. I was trying to get the final spot in the Scottish Open next week,” he admitted. “It wasn’t even until I was on the final green that the Open crossed my mind.

“I knew what was on the line for the putt on 18. I had a good look at the leaderboard and knew I was in with a chance. The other players ahead of me were already exempt.

“Playing in front of those crowds is going to be amazing. I’ve never played a major before, so do it at St Andrews for the first time will be unbelievable.”

Fellow Scot MacIntyre also finished strongly with weekend rounds of 67 and 69 to finish in a tie for 13th.