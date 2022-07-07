Stephen Gallacher: LIV rebels not welcome, but can play DP World Tour events like Scottish Open – so now what?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Now what? They are the two words which have been swirling round my head all week following the shock development that the so-called LIV rebels had won their fight to play in the Scottish Open.

The international dispute resolution centre granted Ian Poulter, Adrian Otageui and Justin Harding an injunction against the DP World Tour’s decision to suspend them from the tournament at The Renaissance.

The decision means they are effectively clear to play in any DP World Tour events until an appeal is heard.

Given how slow these things tend to move that could be months away.

Poulter, Otageui and Harding have been joined by Branden Grace – another LIV Tour player – in the field for this event.

Everyone has an opinion on this and I’m honestly not sure how I feel about it all at this point.

They made the decision to go somewhere else to make their living and they have accepted the chance to play for millions of pounds.

Rory McIlroy believes it is a case of guys wanting to have their cake and eat it, but hopes the whole sorry affair can be settled amicably via some sort of peace talks among the relevant tours.

Even Billy Horschel, one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet, has been affected by this – he let rip at the players, calling them hypocrites and liars.

It’s a wild, uncertain time to be a professional golfer when you see how emotions running this high right now.

I have no idea what the public reaction is going to be their presence here, but among the players it does feel as if we have the golfing equivalent of the black sheep of the family among us.

With the four players sent out first in pairs today, it is not as if the welcome mat has been rolled out for them either.

The message from the DP World Tour and PGA Tour is clear – you’re not welcome here.

Graeme McDowell seems to see it that way, too. Unlike his four LIV Tour colleagues, he opted not to play here this week.

He insists he will only play the Scottish Open if he is wanted and welcomed.

Clearly the message is that we are not at that point just now. In all honesty, I don’t know if we will get there.

But for now the DP World Tour members who are also on the LIV Tour and want to be here are entitled to do so until this issue is resolved.

We all have to accept that fact and try to get back to focusing about golf and winning tournaments.

But the way things are going, it seems a nailed-on certainty someone is going to be unhappy when this issue is eventually settled.

Furore has overshadowed Scottish Open build-up

The biggest sadness in this episode is the fact it is overshadowing what should be a fantastic event.

The Scottish Open has a new sponsor, it is a joint venture with the PGA Tour event and the winner this week will not only gain a PGA Tour card but with it entry to the Masters next year.

We’ve got a world class field competing on an outstanding golf course and the tournament will be beamed across the world.

As a Scot, it is one of the proudest weeks of the year to be involved in.

I’ve been trying to focus on that and emulating David Law’s terrific achievement of securing his Open spot with his excellent showing in the Irish Open last week.

For David to secure his major debut at 31 in the 150th Open at St Andrews is fabulous.

David is a very good links golfer, too, and if he has another good week here he will go to the Home of Golf in confident mood.

I’ve said previously, when one of your countrymen does well in a tournament, it gives you added motivation and inspiration to emulate his achievement.

There are three spots open at The Renaissance and it would mean the world to me to claim one of them and secure a place in the field for next week.

I know the course well and I am confident if I can put it all together in the next four days I can secure one of those Open berths.