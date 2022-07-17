David Law says Open Championship experience has given him hunger for more majors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Competing at the 150th Open Championship has made David Law hungry to make majors a regular occurrence.

Aberdeen’s Law qualified for his first major at St Andrews, by finishing tied fourth at the recent Horizon Irish Open.

He arrived at the Open fresh from finishing tied 47th at the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance last weekend.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a memorable week at the Old Course, making the cut on Friday before going on to finish one-under-par for the tournament.

Law plays on the DP World Tour, on which he won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019.

Having had his first taste of a major, Law is eager for more.

He said: “These were two weeks that I wasn’t expecting to be playing.

“I played the two of them, and I’m tired, obviously. But it was a really special week to be part of.

“We’ve all really enjoyed it. We’ve taken everything in. It was everything I expected it to be.

“To play three really good days of golf, I take a lot of confidence from it. It gives me the hunger to really want to be in that position more and gives me the belief that I can be.

“I think I’m at that stage in my career where I’m not really overawed by that sort of situation. You’re obviously nervous, but I’m sure everyone is.

“I feel more than confident that I can handle my own at this sort of level. And the goal is to be playing in these tournaments more often.”

Law rounded off the tournament with a three-under-par 69 in his final round, with a birdie at the 18th hole ensuring he finished below par for the week.

He says finishing on a high was a welcome boost following a difficult third round on Saturday, in which he shot five-over-par.

Law added: “I looked at the putt at 18 and thought the last thing I wanted to do was ram it four-foot past and have that coming back.

“I actually did the opposite, and went four-foot down the hill left. It was good to drive the green and walk up the 18th with a putter in my hand.

“I was determined to go out there and enjoy it. On Saturday we had a really nice night, with curry, a few beers, me, my caddie, his girlfriend, my wife, kids, Natasha’s mom and her partner. It was a really nice night.

“It was probably what we needed after Saturday, to take the mind off of it and relax a little bit.

“I just really enjoyed it – that back nine especially when the crowds were out. It was a good day.”

Law will now recuperate during a week-break from playing, before he returns to St Andrews to play the Hero Open at Fairmont at the end of the month.

He was firmly in contention in last year’s event before finishing tied fourth, just four shots behind fellow Scot Grant Forrest who won the tournament.

Law is eagerly anticipating the coming weeks, adding: “I have a week off, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m going to play the Fairmont, I was right in the hunt last year and I really enjoyed the week. It’s always nice to play at home.

“Hopefully these last few weeks are a stepping stone to really being in contention again and try and win again on the Tour.”