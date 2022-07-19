Golf: Kemnay’s Fraser Laird is north-east’s first Scottish Boys champion for 13 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kemnay’s Fraser Laird is the North-east District’s latest Scottish Boys champion.

Fraser, 17, became only the fifth north-east youngster to lift the trophy since the competition started in 1935 – after he defeated Gullane’s Cameron Mukherjee by two holes in a thrilling final at Edzell.

“The win is still sinking in, but I feel a real sense of achievement especially looking at the previous winners’ names on the trophy,” said Fraser.

“It’s even more pleasing when you discover the last north-east winner was European Tour player David Law, who was playing in the 150th Open at St Andrews on the same day.”

European Tour pro David (Hazlehead) lifted the trophy in 2009, while the other north-east winners were Inverallochy’s Steven Young (1993, 1994 and 1995), Peterhead’s Kenny Buchan (1984) and Maurice J Moir, of McDonald Ellon (1954),

Hugh Stuart lifted the trophy in 1959 representing Forres Academy for the North district.

After qualifying for the last 64 of the matchplay stages with two rounds of 75, Fraser, who plays off +2.1, opened with a 3&2 victory over Maximilian Barclay (Ayr Belleisle) before defeating Connor Wills (Prestwick St Nicholas) 5&4 in the second round.

“I played solidly in my first two matches and was under par in both,” said Fraser.

A 2&1 triumph against Niall Shiels Donegan (The Meadows) set up a 5&4 win over Dominic McGlinchey (Renaissance) in the quarter-finals.

Fraser added: “Niall had represented Scotland at the European Boys’ Team Championships in Germany earlier this year, but I managed to win a very tight match being two-under when the match finished on the 17th green.

“I had struggled with my putts over six-feet at the start of the week, but I could see an improvement especially against Dominic being three-under when the match finished.”

Fraser booked his place in the final with a 3&1 semi-final success over Ross Laird, of Glenbervie, saying: “Ross was another who had represented Scotland in the European Boys and had shot 67 in the first qualifying round.

“It was a close encounter from start to finish, but I holed a few more long-range putts than Ross to progress with a hard fought 2&1 victory.”

In the final, Gullane’s Cameron held a one-hole advantage at the turn after winning the seventh.

Fraser added: “I still felt confident that I could still turn the match around and just had to focus on hitting more fairways to get more control with my approach shots.”

The match swung in Fraser’s favour after Cameron missed a four-foot putt at the 11th and he moved ahead for the first time at the next after his opponent found rough off the tee.

Clutch chip sealed title

A par three at the 14th was sufficient for Fraser to double his advantage, but Cameron fought back to win the 17th to be just one down playing the last.

Fraser said: “The 18th is a par-five dog-leg from left to right which is reachable in two.

“Cameron’s tee-shot found thick rough on the left and he was unable to reach the green in three, while I was through the back of the green in two.

“He played his fourth shot to about six-feet, so I knew I had three shots to win and chipped to about a foot to secure a two-hole victory.

“It was a hard-fought victory where I hadn’t played my best golf of the week, but my short game and putting helped ensure my biggest win.

“It was a long week – but one I will never forget.

“The win would not have been possible without the support of my parents Colin and Suzie, who dedicate so much time getting me to these events.

“My coach Spencer Henderson and personal trainer Lyndsay van der Starre can also take a great deal of credit.”

Fraser left Alford Academy earlier this year after sitting his Highers and used the last month to play and practise, paving the way to Sunday’s success.

“My intention is to have a gap year where I can focus on my golf and continue to improve,” added Fraser.

“Both from a golfing and academic perspective, I’m keen to earn a golf scholarship in the United States.”

Deeside’s Callum Bruce reached the quarter-finals, where he was beaten 3&2 by beaten finalist Cameron.

Galbraith leads charge to EE Champion of Champions senior scratch last four

Iain Galbraith was the first player to book his place in the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior scratch semi-finals.

Murcar Links member Iain, 56, defeated Deeside’s Alan Ross by 7&6 at the Bridge of Don club to seal his place in the last four.

Iain will now travel to face the winner of the quarter-final between Michael Wilson (Royal Aberdeen) and Gary Grant (Aboyne).

He said: “My match with Alan was played in a brutal wind and it only amplified my home advantage.

“I’m only focusing on the next game, but to win the first senior Champion of Champions would be something very special.”

Iain, who plays off plus one, had earlier overcame Ian Angus by 2&1 at Duff House Royal in his opening match ahead of sealing a two-hole success over Scott Davidson at Peterculter.

Ron Wells, of McDonald Ellon, will travel to face David Brand at Banchory in the other semi-final.

Two-handicapper Ron defeated Ballater’s Donald Hardman at the 19th in their quarter-final while David received a bye after Inverurie’s John Robbie scratched.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

SPONSORED BY ABERDEIN CONSIDINE

QUARTER-FINALS

(To be played by Monday, July 25)

David Brand (1) Banchory w/o, John Robbie (4) Inverurie scr.

Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen v Gary Grant (6) Aboyne.

Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon beat Donald Hardman (5) Ballater at the 19th.

Iain Galbraith (+1) Murcar Links beat Alan Ross (2) Deeside 7&6.

SEMI-FINALS

(To be played by Monday, August 22)

Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen or Gary Grant (6) Aboyne v Iain Galbraith (+1) Murcar Links.

David Brand (1) Banchory v Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon.

Murcar through in Pennant League

Murcar Links are through to this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League semi-finals after defeating Newmachar 4-1 at the Bridge of Don club.

Bryan Innes and David McCormack got Murcar off to a flying start with a 3&2 win over Euan Duthie and Scott Spark.

Clark Henderson and Ryan Strachan levelled the match with a one-hole success against Euan MacDonald and Anthony Bews.

However, Kenny Gunnyeon and Iain Galbraith put Murcar back in front again with a 5&4 triumph over Martin Lawrence and Jamie Wilson, before Neil McKinnon and John Duff increased their lead with an 8&7 success against Mike Lynch and Steve Gauld.

Ronnie Brechin and Corin Stewart completed the 4-1 scoreline with a 2&1 win over Adam Giles and Jordan Calder

The semi-finals are at Hazlehead and Portlethen on Sunday, August 7.

Newmachar will host the final on Sunday, September 11.

Meanwhile, late entries are being accepted for the Murcar Links Stableford Open, for both men and women, on Thursday, July 28. For more details contact golf@murcarlinks.com.

Entries are also being taken for the Craibstone men’s open on Saturday, August 6 on 01224 716777.