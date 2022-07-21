Hannah McCook delighted to face world’s best after Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open invitation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hannah McCook delighted to face world's best after Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open invitation

By Sophie Goodwin
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hannah McCook golf
Hannah McCook will play at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open next week.

Hannah McCook is looking forward to playing against the world’s best when she competes in her first Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links next week.

The Nethy Bridge golfer, 28, should have made her debut at the event two years ago after receiving an invite from VisitScotland, but she had to pull out due to hip surgery.

She is grateful that her invitation was deferred, which means she will now have the chance to play the biggest tournament of her professional career in Scotland.

McCook said: “It feels like it’s been a long-time coming. The fact VisitScotland have honoured the invitation which means I can compete this year – it’s really exciting.

“It’s great to know that all the hard work has paid off to get back to it.

“As an amateur you play mostly in the UK but when you turn pro you spend a lot of time away in Europe, so to play this massive event in Scotland, it’s really exciting.

“Hopefully there will be a few familiar faces out watching which would be nice.”

Hannah McCook playing golf
Hannah McCook in action at the Montauban Ladies Open back in June.

During next week’s tournament, McCook will celebrate her 29th birthday and she hopes to mark the day by making the cut.

She added: “It would be the best birthday present! You obviously don’t go just wanting to make the cut – you always want to do better than that and go on to win it.

“But if I can make the cut on Friday afternoon – it would be the best birthday present I could get.”

A chance for Hannah McCook to compete against the best

This year’s Women’s Scottish Open is set to be the most competitive field yet with eight of the world’s top ten taking part, including world number one Jin Young Ko.

McCook believes playing against those quality players at Dundonald Links next week will only help her improve during the tournament and beyond.

She said: “At the end of the day, you play the game to play with the best in the world.

“Even if I don’t play with them on the course, I can see them practising and maybe learn a thing or two.

“You can see where your game is at compared to them which is always quite exciting.

“You always want to try and challenge yourself at the highest level so I’ll have the chance to do that next week. It’s the kind of event you want to be at.”

After having to step back competing for two years due to her hip injury, McCook will go into next week’s Scottish Open off the back of playing eight tournaments since May.

Her best finish came at the Montauban Ladies Open where she finished in second, on seven-under-par after rounds of 69, 70 and 70.

McCook reckons she is in a good place, and will be looking to keep her nerves at bay while out on the course.

She said: “I find it really hard coming back to compete after injury, and I always get really nervous, especially now having not been in that environment for a while.

“But now I’ve played nine out of the last week ten weeks, it’s made me more comfortable. Although I’m nervous – I definitely feel more confident.

“I feel my game is in a good spot, so we’ll see what happens next week.”

