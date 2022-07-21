Hannah McCook delighted to face world’s best after Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open invitation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hannah McCook is looking forward to playing against the world’s best when she competes in her first Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links next week.

The Nethy Bridge golfer, 28, should have made her debut at the event two years ago after receiving an invite from VisitScotland, but she had to pull out due to hip surgery.

She is grateful that her invitation was deferred, which means she will now have the chance to play the biggest tournament of her professional career in Scotland.

McCook said: “It feels like it’s been a long-time coming. The fact VisitScotland have honoured the invitation which means I can compete this year – it’s really exciting.

“It’s great to know that all the hard work has paid off to get back to it.

“As an amateur you play mostly in the UK but when you turn pro you spend a lot of time away in Europe, so to play this massive event in Scotland, it’s really exciting.

“Hopefully there will be a few familiar faces out watching which would be nice.”

During next week’s tournament, McCook will celebrate her 29th birthday and she hopes to mark the day by making the cut.

She added: “It would be the best birthday present! You obviously don’t go just wanting to make the cut – you always want to do better than that and go on to win it.

“But if I can make the cut on Friday afternoon – it would be the best birthday present I could get.”

A chance for Hannah McCook to compete against the best

This year’s Women’s Scottish Open is set to be the most competitive field yet with eight of the world’s top ten taking part, including world number one Jin Young Ko.

McCook believes playing against those quality players at Dundonald Links next week will only help her improve during the tournament and beyond.

She said: “At the end of the day, you play the game to play with the best in the world.

“Even if I don’t play with them on the course, I can see them practising and maybe learn a thing or two.

“You can see where your game is at compared to them which is always quite exciting.

“You always want to try and challenge yourself at the highest level so I’ll have the chance to do that next week. It’s the kind of event you want to be at.”

Yesterday was such a good feeling. 2nd place at Montauban Ladies Open on @letaccess with final score of -7 🥈 Nice to see and feel some real progress. Thanks to all those who help and support me. pic.twitter.com/oCjD2iP2Yt — Hannah McCook (@HannahMcCook) June 13, 2022

After having to step back competing for two years due to her hip injury, McCook will go into next week’s Scottish Open off the back of playing eight tournaments since May.

Her best finish came at the Montauban Ladies Open where she finished in second, on seven-under-par after rounds of 69, 70 and 70.

McCook reckons she is in a good place, and will be looking to keep her nerves at bay while out on the course.

She said: “I find it really hard coming back to compete after injury, and I always get really nervous, especially now having not been in that environment for a while.

“But now I’ve played nine out of the last week ten weeks, it’s made me more comfortable. Although I’m nervous – I definitely feel more confident.

“I feel my game is in a good spot, so we’ll see what happens next week.”