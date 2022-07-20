Padraig Harrington slams Henrik Stenson as Swede stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Padraig Harrington slams Henrik Stenson as Swede stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

By Steve Scott
July 20, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Henrik Stenson looks at the Ryder Cup Trophy during a press conference in Rome earlier this year.
Padraig Harrington slammed Henrik Stenson – his successor as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain – as the Swede was stripped of the job for joining LIV Golf.

Stenson’s captaincy was revoked as it’s understood he’s signed up to join the Saudi-backed rebel tour at their third event in New Jersey next week. The 2016 Open champion is believed to have signed a deal worth more than he was previously offered before he took the Ryder Cup post in March.

‘He was specifically asked not to do that’

Harrington, captain last year at Whistling Straits, was part of the committee that appointed Stenson, just 124 days ago. He has “no empathy” for the Swede.

“I certainly empathise with anybody who has made the decision to go to play a new tour, when the financial incentives are quite impressive,” said Harrington, at Gleneagles making his Senior Open debut. “But I do think it’s different in Henriks’ case.

“He signed a contract not to do that, he was specifically asked not to do that. So, no empathy there. He took the Ryder Cup job when LIV was in doubt. Now LIV is pretty much mainstream normalised, he’s jumped ship.”

“I’m not going to go through how we came about our decision (to appoint him). The Tour will tell you he had a signed contract. I suppose he could say if there had been more commitments asked.

“But it’s different. He wanted to take (the captaincy) on when LIV looked like it wasn’t going to happen.

“Now LIV is pretty close to mainstream, there’s certainly less risk in joining that tour, he’s gone over.

“I know it’s a financial decision and we’re all here to make money and things like that. Financially being the Ryder Cup captain in Europe is very lucrative, obviously it’s better to go over to LIV.

“And as much as it might not suit him now, sometimes when you sign up to something you have to accept you made a decision at the time and you’ve got to stick with it.

“He’s done what he said he wouldn’t do.”

Harrington said that the effect on the team would be minimal with 15 months still to go to the matches, and he expected the committee would reconvene to select again.

‘He clearly has his reasons’

Stenson’s other predecessors as captain playing at Gleneagles took a more sympathetic line.

Darren Clarke, also a member of the selection committee said it was  “obviously disappointing that Henrik is no longer going to be Ryder Cup captain.

“He clearly has his reasons,” said the 2016 captain. “And good luck to him.

“As for the process to find who will replace him, I was part of the last committee. I’m not sure if they will have the same committee again so that we can take a look at candidates and go through the same process.”

2014 captain Paul McGinley was it was “incredibly disappointing” even if he understood Stenson’s decision.

“I feel a bond with Henrik through all the times we’ve played together in Ryder Cups and particularly when I captained him,” said the Irishman.

“He was an awesome player for me, one of the stars of the team, both on and off the course. I’m sure this was not an easy decision for him.

“But ultimately he has made that decision. I’m not going to come down on any of the guys who have gone to LIV. They’ve been offered huge amounts of money.

“For Henrik, it’s life-changing at this stage of his career. It’s unlikely he is ever going to earn that kind of money going forward.”

‘We all know it’s about the money’

But McGinley has no truck with those joining LIV Golf claiming the new tour will revolutionalise golf.

“None of them in their heart of hearts think a team event, shot-gun start, rock-and-roll music on the range is what the game needs,” he said. “Especially with only 48 players to take care of. What about the rest of the game?

“We all know it’s about the money. It’s not about re-inventing golf, It doesn’t need to be re-invented. It’s about the redistribution of money within the game.

“I’m sure Henrik’s not going to come out of this looking good, but that is for others to judge, not me.”

Colin Montgomerie, a Ryder Cup stalwart and captain in 2010, also expressed his disappointment with Stenson’s decision.

“It’s a very, very sad day for European golf,” he said.

