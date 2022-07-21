Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe has holes-in-one in successive days at Carris Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe has holes-in-one in successive days at Carris Trophy

By Steve Scott
July 21, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:02 pm
Cormac Sharpe had aces on successive days at the Carris Trophy.

Cormac Sharpe continued a white-hot July for Blairgowrie’s juniors with holes-in-one on successive days at the prestigious Carris Trophy.

The 18-year-old’s incredible feat came in the second and third rounds of the English Boys’ Open Championship, at the historic Silloth-on-Solway links in Cumbria.

He follows the successes last week of the Graham brothers, also from the Rosemount club. 15-year-old Connor carried off the R&A’s Junior Open at Monifieth Links, while 18-year-old Gregor won a European ranked event in the Netherlands.

But Cormac’s feat is unique, coming just a week after he reached the last eight of the Scottish Boys Championship at Edzell.

On Wednesday he holed out at the 142-yard ninth hole – the famous “Manx” hole with views out to the Isle of Man. Amazingly, he followed that up in Thursday’s third round with a second ace at the 205-yard 16th.

He finished with a 67 at level par after three rounds, moving into the top 25. Scotland team-mate Niall Shiels Donegan is the best placed Scot in the championship, lying in a share of third.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

Sharpe said: “The pin yesterday on the ninth is one you can get close to, so I tried to do that and it went in. It was pretty cool.

“Today was unexpected. The 16th was 195 into the wind, I was just trying to get it onto the green. When it disappeared I couldn’t believe it!”

These were Cormac’s second and third ace this year alone. He has five in all.

He added: “I got away without buying a drink yesterday so I’ll definitely have to buy them today!”

Former winners of the Carris Trophy include major champions Sandy Lyle and Justin Rose.

Blairgowrie’s junior section are enjoying a superb summer. Connor Graham finished second in the top-ranked amateur event Lytham Trophy in May, and then took the Boys’ Open in handsome fashion at Monifieth last week.

Connor, one of Scotland’s best prospects in years, won by five shots over the highly-rated Thai teenager Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat.

Later in the week Connor’s elder brother Gregor, returning from serious injury after a year at college in Texas, romped to victory in the Dutch Junior Open at Toxandria Golf Club near Tilburg.

