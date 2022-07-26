Golf: Koby Buchan follows in his father’s footsteps by claiming North-east District Boys Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Koby Buchan has followed in the footsteps of his dad Iain by winning the North-east District Boys Championship some 30 years later.

Cruden Bay youngster Koby, 16, strolled to a 12-shot victory at Inverallochy after rounds of 63 and 62 gave him a nine-under-par aggregate of 125.

Koby’s brilliant efforts also saw him lift the Under-16s trophy as well as the Under-18 crown.

“I’m delighted to have lifted the North-east Boys Championship trophy but I didn’t believe my dad had won it until I read his name in 1992,” said Koby

“It’s really nice to know that both our names are on it.”

Iain, who started as the professional at Peterhead earlier this year, said: “I’m a super proud dad.

“It’s great to have the trophy back in the house after 30 years.

“I was also 16 when I won the competition at Turriff.”

Koby has two years remaining in the junior ranks ahead of hopefully heading to the United States in August 2024 to start a golf scholarship courtesy of consultants ProDream USA.

The double victory at Inverallochy comes after good performances in the Scottish Boys U16s at Bishopbriggs where Koby tied for 16th before winning the Junior Tour Scotland event at Nairn Dunbar.

Success for Peterculter junior

Holly McKenzie won the Aberdeenshire Junior Girls Championship by four shots at Inverallochy.

Peterculter junior Holly, 12, who plays off 10, returned a net 67 after carding a gross 77 to finish ahead of Aboyne’s Lily MacDonald, who carded a round of 71 from her handicap of 13.

Cruden Bay 12-handicapper Isla Hynd finished three shots further back in third after a net 74 while Darcey Sharp (Duff House Royal) returned a net 76 off 14.

Holly said: “It was great to win the North-east District Girls Championship.

“It was the first year that girls could play in the District event and there were only seven who played.

“It would be amazing to see more girls playing.

“I would like to thank all the event organisers for making the event possible and to Aberdeen County Ladies for introducing girls to this event.”

Drama in Aberdeen Pennant

It’s down to the last four in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League after some dramatic quarter-final encounters.

Banchory booked their place in the last four but their home victory over Deeside was only confirmed after they won on holes up following a 2.5-2.5 draw with the Bieldside team.

The final Banchory pairing of Ben Read and Rhys Sim defeated Jason Bruce and Henri Charles by 7&6 which proved crucial as Grant Pennet and Kevin Willox had recorded a 5&4 success for Deeside against Adam Lindsay and Roy Black.

Banchory will face Hazlehead in the last four at Portlethen after the Aberdeen side pipped defending champions Portlethen 3-2.

The last pairing of Ruaridh Fenwick and Jordan Laing clinched the vital point for Hazlehead with a 5&4 triumph over Robbie Murdoch and Scott Watson.

Royal Aberdeen will take on Murcar Links in the other semi-final at Hazlehead after the Balgownie side defeated Nigg Bay 3.5-1.5.

Nick Macandrew and Craig Leith put the first points on the board for Royal Aberdeen with a 3&2 success over Zac Wood and Ian Welsh.

Third pairing Grant Joss and Fintan McKenna doubled their advantage before Liam Waldron and Wayne Thompson clinched the fourth game to ensure the victory.

Murcar Links had booked their place the previous week with a 4-1 over Newmachar.

Both semi-finals will be played on Sunday, August 7 ahead of the final at Newmachar on Sunday, September 11.

ABERDEEN PENNANT LEAGUE – QUARTER-FINALS

BANCHORY 2.5, DEESIDE 2.5

F Milne, B Milne halved with M Halliday, D Halliday; J Gardiner, M Lawrence beat D Macklin, T Rennie 4&2; A Lindsay, R Black lost to G Pennet, K Willox; C Lindsay, A Ramage lost to J Hall, C Bruce 2&1; B Read, R Sim beat J Bruce, H Charles 7&6.

HAZLEHEAD 3, PORTLETHEN 2

J Pirie, G Ingram halved with B Murray, D Smith; D Elrick, J Killman halved with C Brechin, D Bryden; C Simpson, A Strachan lost to K Horne, G Esson 2&1; S Robertson, S Main beat L Shand, N Mackie; R Fenwick, J Laing beat R Murdoch, S Watson 5&4.

MURCAR LINKS 4, NEWMACHAR 1

B Innes, D McCormack beat E Duthie, S Spark 3&2; E MacDonald, A Bews lost to C Henderson, R Strachan 1 hole; K Gunnyeon, I Galbraith beat M Lawrence, J Wilson 5&4; N McKinnon, J Duff beat M Lynch, S Gauld 8&7; R Brechin, C Stewart beat A Giles, J Calder 2&1.

ROYAL ABERDEEN 3.5, NIGG BAY 1.5.

N Macandrew, C Leith beat Z Wood, I Welsh 3&2; D Macandrew, N Young halved with T Ogston, R Forbes; G Joss, F McKenna beat G Grimmer, S Jamieson 2up; L Waldron, W Thompson beat B Cassie, R Nielsen 3&2; P Moir, B Moir lost to G Stewart, S Bennett 3&2.