Golf: Strong north representation in Scotland teams for Home Internationals

By Danny Law
July 25, 2022, 1:37 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 2:42 pm
Calum Scott of Nairn Golf Club.
Calum Scott of Nairn Golf Club.

Scottish Golf has confirmed the Scotland squads for next month’s Home Internationals, including a strong contingent of golfers from the north.

Nairn’s Calum Scott, Inverness-born Rory Franssen (Auchterarder), Callum Bruce (Duff House Royal) and Matt Clark (Meldrum House) are in the men’s squad heading to Ballyliffin Golf Club in Ireland from August 3-5.

Brothers Connor and Gregor Graham (Blairgowrie), Andrew Davidson (Crail), Lewis Irvine (Kirkhill) and Angus Carrick (Craigielaw) have also been selected.

Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths is in the women’s squad that will compete on the same dates at the same venue.

Cameron Nielson (Bad Alvaneu), Lorna McClymont (Milngavie), Chloe Goadby (St Regulus Ladies), Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline), Grace Crawford (West Links) and Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie) are also heading to Ballyliffin.

Kemnay golfer Fraser Laird is the Scottish Boys Amateur champion.

Kemnay’s Fraser Laird, the recently crowned Scottish boys champion, is in the boys’ squad heading to Downfield in Scotland from August 2-4.

Also in the team are Harry Bent (Gullane), Callum Kenneally (Dunbar), Niall Shiels Donegan (Mill Valley), Oliver Mukherjee (Gullane), Daniel Bullen (Auchterarder), Cormac Sharp (Blairgowrie), Ross Laird (Glenbervie) and Sam Mukherjee (Gullane).

Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre), Robyn Fowlie (Murcar Links) and Summer Elliott (Maverston) are in the girls’ team for Downfield.

They are joined by Freya Russell (Royal Troon), Jade Potter (Northampton) and Ailsa Brannock (Southerness).

Meanwhile, Scotland’s top male golfers will travel to the Ayrshire coast this week to compete at Western Gailes and Glasgow Gailes in the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship.

With entries well oversubscribed, the event was balloted at a handicap index of 1.4, meaning it will be one of the strongest men’s Amateur fields in recent years.

The event will see 264 competitors tee it up in Ayrshire with the top 64 progressing to the match-play stages following two rounds of strokeplay qualifying.

In 2021, Angus Carrick claimed the title at Murcar Links with a two-up victory in the
final against Connor Wilson.

By winning last year, Carrick emulated his father, David, who claimed the title at Southerness in 1985.

Carrick will be in the field again this year as he looks to defend the title he won 12 months ago.

 

