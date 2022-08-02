Nairn Golf Club CEO Colin Sinclair will not lose Highland roots despite new role at Royal St George’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn Golf Club chief executive officer Colin Sinclair is heading for pastures new but he insists he has no plans on saying goodbye to the Highlands.

Former Carnoustie head professional Sinclair, who moved from the Open rota venue in 2019 to Nairn, is returning to his Open roots as he prepares to join Royal St George’s as secretary.

For Sinclair, his wife Fe and daughter Jill, the new role means a relocation to Kent but the family has no plans on relinquishing their Highland roots.

He said: “I feel incredibly fortunate to get the opportunity at a wonderful golf club. I’m very lucky and my family are all excited about the impending move.

“We’ll head down at the end of October and the plan is for me to start in the middle of November.

“We were very lucky to get a property with the role so we will keep our house in Nairn.

“We spent our holidays here when we lived in Dundee so it will be back to that routine almost.

“The Highlands is the best place to come and visit so we’re lucky to still be able to do that.”

Covid pandemic has led to a renaissance in golf

Sinclair will depart Nairn with a heavy heart after three and a half eventful years as CEO.

Navigating the covid pandemic, all while preparing and hosting the Amateur Championship, have been two of his main challenges but he believes he will be leaving a club, and region in good shape.

Sinclair said: “Everybody has been through exactly the same in the golf and hospitality world and we’re no different.

“It’s been a challenge but there have been some great opportunities too.

“The important part is that our golf course has got better and better.

“It is in fantastic condition and the club is reaping the rewards of invested heavily in the course and machinery.

“We usually have visitors from overseas but they couldn’t travel.

“We were fortunate to have visitors from the rest of the country instead but it’s nice to see our visitors all enjoying not just here but the other courses in the Highlands too such as Castle Stuart and Royal Dornoch.”

Sinclair dismisses the notion dealing with the challenges of Covid was difficult, insisting the word should be reserved for medical frontline staff, but agrees there has been some difficult moments.

He said: “We were fortunate in the main to be able to play golf.

“Even down south in England they weren’t permitted to play golf through the winter of 2021.

“It has certainly been a saviour for everyone to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

“People who maybe didn’t play a lot of golf are playing more.

“I wouldn’t like to say there has been a benefit from Covid for golf clubs but certainly there has been a renaissance at clubs in terms of people wanting to play and join.

“Opportunities have come out of a challenging time not just for Nairn but for the game of golf in general.”

Amateur Championship a memorable highlight

Despite the challenges Nairn provided the backdrop for an incredible Amateur Championship during Sinclair’s time at the club and last year’s event provided a comeback which is still talked about today – and likely will be for years to come.

The all-English final between Laird Shepherd and Monty Scowsill is one which Sinclair believes will live long in the memory.

He said: “The Amateur was fantastic for us. The only downside was that international players were unable to travel as you want to see the very best but the standard of golf was exceptional and course was superb.

“Add in the fact we got a final you wouldn’t believe. It’s incredible that poor Monty was eight up going down the 18th on the morning of the final then lost at the second extra hole.

“It’s amazing the number of people who are still talking about it.

“We were building our course for that tournament but our course is always good. Richie Ewan, our golf course manager, and his team do a fantastic job.

“It’s great to have that great tournament for the club. It is a two-course event and was due to be held with Nairn Dunbar but the R&A changed it to one course due to Covid.

“It will be nice to see it restored to two courses in the future.”

Sinclair hoping for more Open involvement in new role

Sinclair’s 20-year association with Carnoustie prior to joining Nairn in 2019 means he has been heavily involved in three Open championships previously.

The experience will prove invaluable at his new club which is also one of the venues on the R&A’s rota.

He said: “I moved to Carnoustie in 1999 from Walton Heath and was fortunate to have experience of the Open that year and Paul Lawrie’s great victory.

“Then there was Padraig Harrington’s play-off win against Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari in 2018 when Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy were in the hunt. It was wonderful.

“To be associated with the greatest golf tournament in the world is something I feel fortunate about.

“Hosting the Open at Royal St George’s will be wonderful for the club and Kent as obviously it is an event which draws a lot of people to the area.

“It’s a tournament where the whole of the golfing world is looking at your golf course, and it is an outstanding golf course.

“It will test the best players. The R&A have not announced any future dates beyond 2025 but it will be very exciting to see it back there in the future.”