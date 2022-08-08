Louise Duncan nearly the finished article as a contender at the top level, believes Dean Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Louise Duncan nearly the finished article as a contender at the top level, believes Dean Robertson

By Steve Scott
August 8, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 4:39 pm
Scotland's Louise Duncan had another oustanding performance in the AIG Women's Open.
Scotland's Louise Duncan had another oustanding performance in the AIG Women's Open.

Dean Robertson feels Louise Duncan still has growing to do but is already a long way towards being a regular contender at the elite level of women’s golf.

The Head of Performance at the University of Stirling was again on the bag for Louise at the AIG Women’s Open, where the young Scot finished T19 at one-under and won nearly £70,000, her first professional cheque.

Robertson, himself a former Scottish Amateur champion and tour winner as a pro, carefully guided Louise through last year’s Women’s Open to a T10 finish as an amateur.

Despite a tough year in between, he was hugely impressed with the 22-year-old at Muirfield in her second pro event.

‘The talent is all there’

“I’m super-proud of Louise,” he said. “Last year took its toll on her in terms of the expectations.

“She had a bit of a hangover from that, but the talent is all there and she showed that at Muirfield.

“I was massively impressed with her in practice. The way she can control her ball flight now. She can hit all the shots and trust and believe in what she’s doing.

“In the championship, she was so good from tee to green. Even on Saturday, she hit all the greens in regulation.

“Okay, she has work to do to compete with the top players on the greens, but she is going to grow from this level of performance. To beat par round here in testing conditions was a great effort.”

The main difference this year is that Louise will have an opportunity to properly break down her performance, he added.

“She has grown into this event and the great thing on this occasion is that she doesn’t have to drive straight to the Curtis Cup, as she did last year.

“She’s got a week to let it sink in and really absorb it, to realise what she’s learned.

‘What a golf round’

“She’s such a quiet, shy person that she was almost maybe embarrassed by all the accolades last year. When she arrived in Conwy for the Curtis Cup the expectation of everyone else had changed.

“People had a feeling ‘she belongs there now’ and her having an air of confidence that I don’t think would have sat comfortably with her.”

But the way she approached the final round at Muirfield – aggressively and with confidence – spoke volumes for Robertson.

“What a golf round,” he said of the 69. “She gave herself chance after chance.

“Her goal was par for 72 holes and she beat that. We were trying to be aggressive in the final round and push forward.

“But, at the same time, she was hitting quality golf shots in the right areas and respecting the golf course. It means she is going to take an enormous amount away from this week.

“She had a huge game. She hit driver-driver into the greenside bunker at the ninth on Sunday then drove the 11th green. The handbrake was off today and she looked really comfortable in this environment.

“She showed patience and maturity. She’s going to do well.”

Short game improvement will come

Scotland’s Louise Duncan and caddie Dean Robertson on the 13th tee during the final round at Muirfield.

The one element that needs work is converting the good work of her long game, but that’ll come, believes Robertson.

“We’ve got to get her believing and good on the greens,” she said. “She mis-hits some of her putts and there’s work to be done there.

“But we can sort that. Once she starts controlling the pace a bit better, she’s going to start reading the lines and the confidence will flow.

“She started to hit some good putts at the end on Sunday. It’s all about the layers and this week was just brilliant for her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]