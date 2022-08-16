Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch final

By Alan Brown
August 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.

Emma Logie has raced into this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch ladies final.

Keith champion Emma remains on target to become the first to complete a unique double after winning the inaugural handicap title at Newburgh last year.

Emma defeated last year’s defending scratch champion Julie Henderson, from Inverurie, by 5&3 in the quarter-finals, ahead of overcoming Lauren Whyte, of Aberdeen Ladies, by 3&2 in the semi-finals.

Emma said: “I knew I would have to raise my game against Julie after she won the scratch competition last year.

“I hadn’t been playing my best and wasn’t sure what Emma would turn up on the day.

“I was one down after two, but buckled down to play some really good golf and everything went my way.”

Lauren, meanwhile, had booked her place in the last four with a one-hole home triumph over Suzanne Robertson, of Fraserburgh, in the quarter-finals.

Emma added: “I’m just chuffed to be in the final after a disappointing season due some silly shots at times.

“It’s pleasing to keep my hopes of completing the double alive.

“I had two birdies and an eagle against Lauren, the standard was better and it was really enjoyable.

“My putting was pretty good, so that always helps!”

Regardless of the result in the final, Emma will be back in the scratch tournament next season as she won the Keith club championship by 13 shots.

Fiona Campbell (McDonald) will entertain Portlethen’s Sarah Ritchie in the other semi-final.

A 4&2 success at Ellon against Auchmill’s Denise Elrick secured Fiona’s spot, while Sarah defeated Lynda Carnie (Newburgh) by the same scoreline in their quarter-final tie.

The six finals of the Champion of Champions, which are sponsored by Aberdein Considine, will be held at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

Tyler draws on experience ahead of tie against reigning champion

Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston is going into his Evening Express Champion of Champions semi-final with defending champion Adam Dunton on Tuesday full of confidence.

Quayside operative Tyler, 23, said: “I have the advantage of playing at home so hopefully I can be competitive, but clearly it is going to be tough.

“But I won the Nigg Bay Open a few weeks ago when I played well in calm conditions to record a bogey-free round of 64.

“I went on to qualify for Nigg Bay’s club championship with the lowest gross score over the two qualifying rounds.

“I’ve also progressed through the knockout stages and face Ryan Forbes in the final on Friday

“So I’m hoping to draw on those performances when I play Adam tonight and continue to defend my club championship title.”

Evening Express Champion of Champions competitor Tyler Ogston of Nigg Bay Golf Club.

Tyler opened his Champion of Champions account with a 2&1 success against Nigel Bennett at Torphins, ahead of winning 6&4 at home against Peterculter’s Duncan Craig.

A 2&1 victory over Grant Joss at Royal Aberdeen booked Tyler’s place in the last four.

Defending champion Adam, of Ellon McDonald, used home advantage to defeat Turriff’s Sean Low by 3&1 in their quarter-final match, following a one hole success over Strathlene’s Ian Lowrie.

Ahead of tonight’s semi showdown, he said: “I’ve had to be at least four-under-par to win on the 18th and 17th holes in my last two matches.

“It would be a great achievement to defend the title, but I know there’s a lot of golf left and very good players left in the competition.

“But my season has been good. I haven’t played too many competitions, but did help the North-East District to reach the Area Team Championships semi-finals by winning three out of my four matches.

“I also equalled my course record of 61 at Ellon again.

“It’s the third time I have shot 61 at the course.

“I was delighted as it was wet and really windy, but also a little disappointed that I didn’t shoot in the 50s as I had good chances to do it.”

Off The Tee trophy to be decided

McDonald have the chance of shrugging off their disappointment of losing the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant league.

The Ellon side, who lost out to Murcar Links on countback in the pennant final, are through to the Off The Tee Trophy semi-finals at Royal Aberdeen on Sunday.

McDonald got their revenge over the Bridge of Don side with a two-hole win in the North qualifying section final.

Aberdeen section winners Stonehaven will be McDonald’s opponents in the last four (11.04).

West section champs Westhill will take on Aboyne, the Deeside winners, in the opening semi (10.44).

The afternoon final will tee off at 3.08.

OFF THE TEE TROPHY RESULTS

North Section

Semi-finals: Royal Aberdeen 0, Murcar Links 4; Cruden Bay 0, McDonald Ellon 7. Final: Murcar Links 0, McDonald Ellon 2.

West Section

Semi-final: Kemnay scr, Westhill wo. Final: Newmachar 0, Westhill 5.

Aberdeen Section

Semi-final: Portlethen 0, Deeside 5. Final: Deeside 0, Stonehaven 1.

Deeside Section

Semi-final: Peterculter 0, Aboyne 10. Final: Banchory 0, Aboyne 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Professor David Bell.
Professor David Bell appointed new captain of Royal Dornoch Golf Club
0
Blairgowrie's Connor Graham will have home advantage at Rosemount.
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…
Ewen Ferguson's latest win was worth just a third of the world rankings points for his victory in Qatar in March.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks…
Ewen Ferguson took his second DP World tour title this season at Galgorm.
Ewen Ferguson wins again and Connor Syme is runner-up at DP World Tour event…
Leading qualifier Jorge Siyuan Hao is still on course at the Boys' Championship.
Scots fall at the Boys Championship as top-ranked Jorge Siyuan Hao battles through to…
Brody Maciver was crowned best in the world for his age after winning a golf tournament in Northern Ireland.
'I was jumping up and down' - Highland youngster Brody Maciver speaks of joy…
Connor Graham lost in the first round at Carnoustie.
Cormac Sharpe battles through but Connor Graham out at Boys' Amateur Championship
Ashleigh Buhai with the AIG Women's Open trophy.
Stephen Gallacher: Scottish fans have been treated to a summer feast of golf -…
0
Connor Graham is into the matchplay stages at Carnoustie.
Perthshire trio into Boys' Championship draw at Carnoustie as Grace Crawford qualifies for the…
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Golf: Newburgh-on-Ythan captain says club had no option but to launch crowdfunder in bid…
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…