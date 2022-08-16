Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Logie has raced into this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch ladies final.

Keith champion Emma remains on target to become the first to complete a unique double after winning the inaugural handicap title at Newburgh last year.

Emma defeated last year’s defending scratch champion Julie Henderson, from Inverurie, by 5&3 in the quarter-finals, ahead of overcoming Lauren Whyte, of Aberdeen Ladies, by 3&2 in the semi-finals.

Emma said: “I knew I would have to raise my game against Julie after she won the scratch competition last year.

“I hadn’t been playing my best and wasn’t sure what Emma would turn up on the day.

“I was one down after two, but buckled down to play some really good golf and everything went my way.”

Lauren, meanwhile, had booked her place in the last four with a one-hole home triumph over Suzanne Robertson, of Fraserburgh, in the quarter-finals.

Emma added: “I’m just chuffed to be in the final after a disappointing season due some silly shots at times.

“It’s pleasing to keep my hopes of completing the double alive.

“I had two birdies and an eagle against Lauren, the standard was better and it was really enjoyable.

“My putting was pretty good, so that always helps!”

Regardless of the result in the final, Emma will be back in the scratch tournament next season as she won the Keith club championship by 13 shots.

Fiona Campbell (McDonald) will entertain Portlethen’s Sarah Ritchie in the other semi-final.

A 4&2 success at Ellon against Auchmill’s Denise Elrick secured Fiona’s spot, while Sarah defeated Lynda Carnie (Newburgh) by the same scoreline in their quarter-final tie.

The six finals of the Champion of Champions, which are sponsored by Aberdein Considine, will be held at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

Tyler draws on experience ahead of tie against reigning champion

Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston is going into his Evening Express Champion of Champions semi-final with defending champion Adam Dunton on Tuesday full of confidence.

Quayside operative Tyler, 23, said: “I have the advantage of playing at home so hopefully I can be competitive, but clearly it is going to be tough.

“But I won the Nigg Bay Open a few weeks ago when I played well in calm conditions to record a bogey-free round of 64.

“I went on to qualify for Nigg Bay’s club championship with the lowest gross score over the two qualifying rounds.

“I’ve also progressed through the knockout stages and face Ryan Forbes in the final on Friday

“So I’m hoping to draw on those performances when I play Adam tonight and continue to defend my club championship title.”

Tyler opened his Champion of Champions account with a 2&1 success against Nigel Bennett at Torphins, ahead of winning 6&4 at home against Peterculter’s Duncan Craig.

A 2&1 victory over Grant Joss at Royal Aberdeen booked Tyler’s place in the last four.

Defending champion Adam, of Ellon McDonald, used home advantage to defeat Turriff’s Sean Low by 3&1 in their quarter-final match, following a one hole success over Strathlene’s Ian Lowrie.

Ahead of tonight’s semi showdown, he said: “I’ve had to be at least four-under-par to win on the 18th and 17th holes in my last two matches.

“It would be a great achievement to defend the title, but I know there’s a lot of golf left and very good players left in the competition.

“But my season has been good. I haven’t played too many competitions, but did help the North-East District to reach the Area Team Championships semi-finals by winning three out of my four matches.

“I also equalled my course record of 61 at Ellon again.

“It’s the third time I have shot 61 at the course.

“I was delighted as it was wet and really windy, but also a little disappointed that I didn’t shoot in the 50s as I had good chances to do it.”

Off The Tee trophy to be decided

McDonald have the chance of shrugging off their disappointment of losing the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant league.

The Ellon side, who lost out to Murcar Links on countback in the pennant final, are through to the Off The Tee Trophy semi-finals at Royal Aberdeen on Sunday.

McDonald got their revenge over the Bridge of Don side with a two-hole win in the North qualifying section final.

Aberdeen section winners Stonehaven will be McDonald’s opponents in the last four (11.04).

West section champs Westhill will take on Aboyne, the Deeside winners, in the opening semi (10.44).

The afternoon final will tee off at 3.08.

OFF THE TEE TROPHY RESULTS

North Section

Semi-finals: Royal Aberdeen 0, Murcar Links 4; Cruden Bay 0, McDonald Ellon 7. Final: Murcar Links 0, McDonald Ellon 2.

West Section

Semi-final: Kemnay scr, Westhill wo. Final: Newmachar 0, Westhill 5.

Aberdeen Section

Semi-final: Portlethen 0, Deeside 5. Final: Deeside 0, Stonehaven 1.

Deeside Section

Semi-final: Peterculter 0, Aboyne 10. Final: Banchory 0, Aboyne 7.