Home Sport Golf

Golf: Jamie Mann hopes to tee up alongside fellow Aberdonian Richie Ramsay on DP World Tour this week

By Alan Brown
October 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:04 am
Aberdeen golfer Jamie Mann.
Aberdeen golfer Jamie Mann.

Aberdonian Jamie Mann is set to tee off alongside some of the world’s best professionals on the DP World Tour after qualifying for this week’s Mallorca Open.

Amateur Jamie, 18, originally from Elrick near Westhill, booked his place by winning the Faldo Series French Open at the Le Golf National near Paris.

Now based in the Algarve, Jamie carded an opening level-par 71 to start the final day just two shots behind leader Maxine Lam, of France.

Jamie defied high winds and heavy rain to move to five-under through 11 holes before conditions took their toll and he finished with a one-under 70 for a one-under aggregate of 141 to pip Lam by a shot with Matthew Wilson, of Forres, tied for fourth on 144.

“The last five holes were extremely tough,” said Jamie.

“Maybe the pressure of knowing a place in a DP event started to tell but I didn’t hit many bad shots and the rain became really heavy.”

Now Jamie is preparing for the biggest golfing week of his life at the San Muntaner Golf Club in Parma, Mallorca, from October 20-23.

“It’s been hectic but I just can’t wait to get started,” added Jamie.

“I’ve played in a few pro events but obviously nothing like this.

“It would fantastic if I could play with Richie Ramsay even if it is just a practice round.

“I’ve met Richie before and as a fellow Aberdonian, I’m sure he would offer me some valuable advice.”

Jamie is proud of his Scottish roots and regularly returns to be coached by Fintan Bonner at St Andrews.

The victory at the Le Golf National, scene of the 2018 Ryder Cup, also booked Jamie’s spot in the 26th Faldo Series Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi from November 1-3.

Jamie won the Boys Under-12 event at the Oceanico World Kids Championship in 2016 and the Vilamoura Grand Trophy two years later.

Jamie’s parents Stephen and Lorraine moved to the Algarve as his mother suffers from severe rheumatoid arthritis and the warmer climate near their home at Vilamoura has helped deal with the illness.

Sarah hoping to build on victory

Sarah Ritchie aims to take her game to new heights following her most successful season.

Portlethen member Sarah, who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch ladies title at Kemnay, said: “The victory has given me the fire that I needed to reignite my drive to play more competitive golf.”

Sarah Ritchie, of Portlethen – winner of the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch title.

Police motorcyclist Sarah, 32, defeated Keith’s Emma Logie in a dramatic final which eventually ended at the second extra hole.

“It is, without a doubt, my biggest triumph but the response to my success has been overwhelming and It built as the tournament went on,” added Sarah, who plays off six.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes. It really hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I didn’t really have any expectations of winning and was just delighted to reach the final.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself as I wanted it to be a good match and didn’t want to let anyone down.”

A gathering crowd stood at the clubhouse overlooking the 18th to witness Emma chip in for a par three before Sarah missed a birdie opportunity to win before eventually prevailing with a par five at the 20th.

Sarah added: “My putting wasn’t great on the day so I was very fortunate that the rest of my game was on form.

“Emma gave me a great match and I have no doubt that she will win the trophy in the future.

“I am just so chuffed that I will have the opportunity to return as the defending champion next year.”

The Champion of Champions was sponsored by Aberdein Considine to the tune of £2,400.

Almost as good as the real thing

Banchory are hosting a Winter Two-Ball Indoor Open over the Old Course at St Andrews for members and visitors.

Director of golf Dean Vannet said: “It’s the perfect opportunity for golfers – both men and women – to enjoy the sport in the warmth of the studio on our hi-tech stimulator instead of battling against the winter elements outside.

“Players can book when they want to play at any time from 10am until 3pm from Monday through to Sunday.

“The cost is £15 but players can enter as many times as they wish. The only requirement is they have valid CDH numbers.”

Handicaps will be half-combined of both players’ handicap index.

The competition will run from October 20 until December 20 with another tournament being staged after the New Year.

For more details and to book tee-times contact proshop@banchorygolfclub.co.uk.

