Perfect short game: The best nine-hole golf courses in Scotland

In partnership with VisitScotland
February 20, 2023, 9:00 am
Killin Golf Club 9th green
Nine hole golf often takes place in the most attractive settings. © VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

There’s not much that beats getting out on the best nine-hole golf courses in Scotland. These scenic, fun and often challenging tracks can showcase the sport at its finest.

There are many benefits to nine-hole golf. It’s a great gateway to the sport, it’s often played in stunning surroundings and, perhaps most importantly, it’s great value for money.

You’ll get as stiff a test over nine holes as you will find over 18 holes, but you can complete it in half the time, meaning it’s easier to pack into a tight schedule.

But which little gems should you be seeking out?

Here we give you a sample of some of the best nine-hole courses to enjoy around Scotland.

Killin

Killin Golf Club for the best nine-hole courses in Scotland
Killin’s scenery is a reason it’s among the best nine-hole golf courses in Scotland. © VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

This picturesque track in the heart of Perthshire is a must for visitors to the area. Winding up through the hills above its namesake town, it offers majestic views of the surrounding countryside. The first eight holes are a mix of testing par threes and short but tricky par fours that run through lush, rolling terrain. Then it finishes on a stunning par five which sweeps down through the hillside to the clubhouse. While there make sure you take in the Falls of Dochart, a famous beauty spot in the heart of Killin where white water tumbles spectacularly over black rocks.

Tobermory

Tobermory town
The town of Tobermory is one of the most scenic spots in Scotland. © VisitScotland/Kenny Lam

A course whose fans include five-time Open champion Tom Watson, Tobermory benefits from wonderful panoramic views. Perched in the hills on the Isle of Mull, players can look out across Tobermory Bay, the Sound of Mull, Morvern, Loch Sunart and Ardnamurchan. When the clouds have been chased away you may even see the hills of Rùm and Eigg. Its testing par of 64 is unlikely to be matched but when the golf’s this good it’s hard to care.

Mearns Castle

Sitting on the southside of Glasgow, this attractive track benefits from beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. It’s a fun but testing layout that’s set over rolling terrain with a par-five that plays 540 yards off the tips. There’s also a state-of-the-art driving range attached which will let warm up pre-round or sharpen your skills if they’ve not been quite up to scratch on the course. Glasgow city centre’s a short drive or train ride away, so there’s no shortage of attractions and things to do at night on hand.

Rothes

Rothes Golf Club in the Spey Valley is a stunning parkland layout with lush, tree-lined fairways. As you might expect in this part of the world, wonderful, panoramic views abound. Each hole has its own charm but the par-three sixth with a deep ravine running down the left-hand side is a standout. There’s plenty to see off the golf course here too. You can hop on the Malt Whisky Trail or, if you fancy a bit of history, nearby Elgin Cathedral dates back to the 13th Century.

St Fillans

Former Open and Masters champion Sandy Lyle holds the course record at this 120-year-old track and names it as his favourite inland course in Scotland. The man who hit one of golf’s most famous shots – a seven iron from a fairway bunker on the last hole of the 1988 Masters – can even sometimes be seen on St Fillans’ fairways. The course itself is a flat layout, which makes for easy walking, and is set amongst the breathtaking scenery of Highland Perthshire. It runs alongside the River Earn and was voted Scotland’s best nine-hole course at the 2021 SGTA Awards. The beautiful banks of Loch Earn are nearby and you can even go skydiving in the area.

Lumphanan

A spectacular setting in Royal Deeside makes Lumphanan a course to remember. Beautiful views are in abundance on this rolling, hillside layout which is a great test for beginners through to the most skilled player. Signature hole is the par-three ninth where you negotiate ancient beech trees. If you fancy exploring the local area, a trek along the picturesque Deeside Way will lead you to the stunning Dess Waterfall.

Traigh

Traigh is the most westerly course on the UK mainland and an absolute beauty to boot. Stretching out along the coast just seven miles south of Mallaig on the Road to the Isles, golfers can enjoy spectacular views of Muck, Eigg and Rum, along with the Black and Red Cuillins of Skye. It snakes through grassy hills and is a true links test with something for players of every level. The beach it sits next to is a beautiful spot for paddling and swimming or to simply sit back and enjoy the sunset.

Cruden Bay St Olaf’s

Cruden Bay
The Cruden Bay links are set along majestic coastline in the North East. © VisitScotland/Airborne Lens

Another stunning links, Cruden Bay St Olaf’s is the sister course to one of Scotland’s best 18-hole layouts. Originally designed by Old Tom Morris, the grand old man of golf did an outstanding job, producing a track that is as fun as it is spectacular. You’ll enjoy panoramic views, rolling sand dunes and a warm welcome. The 18-hole course as recently named Best Course £75-£150 at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. There’s plenty to do in the local area too, with the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, Peterhead Prison and Ellon’s Tolquon Castle all representing a great day out.

Durness

Durness
A majestic setting at the top of the country makes Durness a must-visit location. © VisitScotland/Airborne Lens

Durness sits on rugged coastline close to Cape Wrath and is the most northwesterly course in the UK. Fringed by turquoise waters and a stunning stretch of white sands, it’s a feast for the eyes. Golf Magazine USA voted Durness in its top nine-hole courses in the world in 2020 and it also ranked in Golf World’s top 100 courses in GB and Ireland in 2021. It’s easy to see why. The course features steep descents and shots over the ocean and rocks.

Bonus course – Shiskine

Shiskine Golf Course for Best Nine-Hole Courses in Scotland
Shiskine has a spectacular setting on the Isle of Arran with looming cliffs and a rugged coastline.

Okay, it’s not nine holes, so maybe Shiskine shouldn’t be on this list. But at 12 holes it’s still a shortened course and when it’s so much fun we just had to include it. This is a course hewn out of the landscape on the Isle of Arran that has been around in one format or another since 1896. Adding to the sense of adventure, practically every shot is blind and there are markers to help you navigate the idiosyncratic layout. With views across the Kilbrannan Sound to the Kintyre peninsula every hole is special but the third and fourth which sit beneath the Drumadoon Cliffs are particular standouts. A truly unique experience, Shiskine has to be seen to be believed.

If this has inspired you to take up playing golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play here with VisitScotland.

