North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by Scottish Golf

Three north youngsters have been selected by Scottish Golf ahead of the Girls’ and Boys’ Quadrangular event in the Netherlands next month.

The friendly under-17s singles match-play event, featuring Ireland and Wales, as well as the host nation and the Scots, will take place at Kennemer Golf Club, near Amsterdam, between April 4 and 6.

Ruby Watt, of Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, and Summer Elliot, of Inverness Golf Club, feature in Scotland’s four-player strong girls’ side.

Meanwhile, Deeside’s Oli Blackadder has been named in the six-player boys’ team.

The boys’ players were invited to area and county sessions, and from there invited to join boys’ performance training days and competition.

The girls’ team is mostly comprised of regulars to the Scottish Golf squads, including Watt, who represented the girls at the Home Internationals and European Team Championships.

The full team selections are as follows:

Girls –

Evie McCallum (Dunfermline)

Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre)

Sofia McGhie (Lancaster)

Summer Elliott (Inverness)

Boys –

Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links)

Alexander Yuill (Gullane)

Archie Cook (Goswick)

Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle)

Finlay Galloway (St Andrews)

Oli Blackadder (Deeside)