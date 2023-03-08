North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by Scottish Golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by Scottish Golf

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 8, 2023, 6:55 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 7:34 pm
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf

Three north youngsters have been selected by Scottish Golf ahead of the Girls’ and Boys’ Quadrangular event in the Netherlands next month.

The friendly under-17s singles match-play event, featuring Ireland and Wales, as well as the host nation and the Scots, will take place at Kennemer Golf Club, near Amsterdam, between April 4 and 6.

Ruby Watt, of Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, and Summer Elliot, of Inverness Golf Club, feature in Scotland’s four-player strong girls’ side.

Meanwhile, Deeside’s Oli Blackadder has been named in the six-player boys’ team.

The boys’ players were invited to area and county sessions, and from there invited to join boys’ performance training days and competition.

The girls’ team is mostly comprised of regulars to the Scottish Golf squads, including Watt, who represented the girls at the Home Internationals and European Team Championships.

The full team selections are as follows: 

Girls –

Evie McCallum (Dunfermline)
Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre)
Sofia McGhie (Lancaster)
Summer Elliott (Inverness)

Boys –

Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links)
Alexander Yuill (Gullane)
Archie Cook (Goswick)
Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle)
Finlay Galloway (St Andrews)
Oli Blackadder (Deeside)

