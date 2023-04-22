Aberdeen’s David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Aberdeen’s David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron Championship

The north-east golfer is one of three Scots inside the top-10 heading into the final round.

By Reporter
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s David Law gave a positive update on his recent hip and back injuries after firing a 64 on Saturday to head into the final round of the ISPS Handa Championship one shot off the lead.

Law, who is looking to secure his second DP World Tour title on Sunday, made seven birdies and one bogey on day three in Japan to reach 12 under par.

Canada’s Aaron Cockerill leads the way on 13 under after he also posted a third-round 64, while Australian Lucas Herbert shares second place with Law.

Scot Grant Forrest was in a tie for fourth alongside Japanese duo Rikuya Hoshino and Takumi Kanaya on 11 under.

Another Scot, Callum Hill, is tied ninth on nine under.

After struggling with injury earlier in the year, Law insisted he is feeling fit again.

“The body feels better,” he said. “I injured my hip and back just after Dubai (in January).

“I played in Thailand and India and I probably shouldn’t have. I wasn’t really fit and ready to go by then, and then I went to South Africa and it still wasn’t quite there.

“I started to do Pilates just after India, that seems to have worked. It takes a bit of pressure off the hip. My back is feeling a bit better, I’m feeling fit.”

Cockerill opened his third round with a hat-trick of birdies before making four more gains and a single bogey to hit the front.

He said: “Dream start. I hit it close the first couple of holes. Made a 10-footer, hit it close for eagle on the fifth and actually missed it.

“But yeah, just an awesome start and just kind of played steady the rest of the way, but overall a very good day.”

Dryburgh moves up the leaderboard

Gemma Dryburgh is well-placed heading into the third round of the Chevron Championship.

The Aberdonian is sitting tied 17th after following up her opening round of  73 with a 68 to move to three under.

Dryburgh is four shots behind outh Korea’s Kim A-lim who carded a seven-under 65 to  top leaderboard before darkness halted play with 31 players still to complete their second rounds.

The highlight of Dryburgh’s round was chipping in for an eagle at the par-4 sixth hole to get back to level par for the tournament.

The 29-year-old then produced a great back nine in the first women’s major of the year with four birdies over the closing seven holes.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick holds the championship trophy after his play-off win against Jordan Spieth.
Stephen Gallacher: A bucket list win for Matt Fitzpatrick in South Carolina
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton presents new honorary member Paul Lawrie with a framed print of the championship course. Image: Matthew Harris
Aberdeen's 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie receives honorary membership of Royal Dornoch
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
Ian Poulter led the challenge to DP World Tour sanctions which have been upheld by an independent panel.
COMMENT: The battle between the DP World Tour and LIV players turned into a…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented