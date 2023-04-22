Aberdeen’s David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s David Law gave a positive update on his recent hip and back injuries after firing a 64 on Saturday to head into the final round of the ISPS Handa Championship one shot off the lead.

Law, who is looking to secure his second DP World Tour title on Sunday, made seven birdies and one bogey on day three in Japan to reach 12 under par.

Canada’s Aaron Cockerill leads the way on 13 under after he also posted a third-round 64, while Australian Lucas Herbert shares second place with Law.

Scot Grant Forrest was in a tie for fourth alongside Japanese duo Rikuya Hoshino and Takumi Kanaya on 11 under.

Another Scot, Callum Hill, is tied ninth on nine under.

After struggling with injury earlier in the year, Law insisted he is feeling fit again.

“The body feels better,” he said. “I injured my hip and back just after Dubai (in January).

“I played in Thailand and India and I probably shouldn’t have. I wasn’t really fit and ready to go by then, and then I went to South Africa and it still wasn’t quite there.

“I started to do Pilates just after India, that seems to have worked. It takes a bit of pressure off the hip. My back is feeling a bit better, I’m feeling fit.”

A very tidy third round from @DavidLawGolf 👏#ISPSHandaChampionship — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) April 22, 2023

Cockerill opened his third round with a hat-trick of birdies before making four more gains and a single bogey to hit the front.

He said: “Dream start. I hit it close the first couple of holes. Made a 10-footer, hit it close for eagle on the fifth and actually missed it.

“But yeah, just an awesome start and just kind of played steady the rest of the way, but overall a very good day.”

Dryburgh moves up the leaderboard

Gemma Dryburgh is well-placed heading into the third round of the Chevron Championship.

The Aberdonian is sitting tied 17th after following up her opening round of 73 with a 68 to move to three under.

Dryburgh is four shots behind outh Korea’s Kim A-lim who carded a seven-under 65 to top leaderboard before darkness halted play with 31 players still to complete their second rounds.

The highlight of Dryburgh’s round was chipping in for an eagle at the par-4 sixth hole to get back to level par for the tournament.

The 29-year-old then produced a great back nine in the first women’s major of the year with four birdies over the closing seven holes.