Golf: Kippie Lodge’s Laura Beveridge looks to use Rose Ladies Series win as platform for further Ladies European Tour success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Laura Beveridge is ready to use her latest victory as a springboard to more success on the Ladies European Tour.

Kippie Lodge professional Laura earned the £10,000 first prize after winning an extra-time thriller at the Justin Rose Ladies Series event at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club.

Laura, 34, defied strong winds to card a final round of level-par 72 ahead of defeating Ana Dawson at the first extra hole.

Laura said: “Obviously, I was very pleased to win.

“These one day events are a fantastic opportunity to play competitively throughout this break in our season.

“Staying sharp is important ahead of returning to the Ladies European Tour soon.

“The field was strongly supported, as there was no other tournament on the LET.

“Many of the top British players were in action.

“The weather played a key. It was the back end of a storm and the wind was gusting up to 35mph.

“Any win is a boost for the confidence.

Thank you @RoseLadiesGolf @JustinRose99 for hosting a fantastic event at @SandAGolfClub thoroughly enjoyed the day. Was a bit breezy out there. 💨 Chuffed to get the win. Thanks to my sponsors Saltire Energy, @kippielodge @PXGUK @CatmandooUk pic.twitter.com/UqP1hVFhqx — Lαυrα Beveridge (@LBeveridgegolf) April 14, 2023

“It’s good to test yourself and know you can get across the line when required.

“My next event is a tournament in Santander, Spain this week (May 4) before the LET starts in France next week (May 11).

“I will be busy practising at Kippie Lodge before heading off to Spain.”

The Rose Ladies Series was founded in 2020 with the aim of plugging gaps left from cancelled LET events.

Peterhead FC co-boss Strachan out of Newmachar Maitland Shield defence

Newmachar Golf Club will make one change to the team who won the Maitland Shield last year when they start the defence of their title on Monday.

Clark Henderson is set to replace Ryan Strachan, the newly-appointed Peterhead Football Club co-manager, who is unavailable due to work commitments.

Adam Giles, Martin Lawrence and Jamie Wilson will all return in the foursomes knockout tournament against Craibstone at Auchmill.

Adam said: “It is a tough opening game as Craibstone are an excellent team with many good players.

“We are looking forward to the challenge.”

Newmachar had home advantage when they defeated Stonehaven by eight holes in last season’s final.

Hosts Auchmill will entertain Banchory on Tuesday.

MAITLAND SHIELD 2023

AUCHMILL

MONDAY, MAY 8

First round – 5.06pm – Craibstone v Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian v Peterculter. 5.32pm – Murcar Links v Hazlehead. 5.45pm – Royal Aberdeen v Deeside.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

First round – 5.06pm – Banchory v Auchmill. 5.19pm- Nigg Bay v Portlethen. 5.32pm – Bon Accord v Northern.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Second round – 5.06pm – Stonehaven v Craibstone or Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian or Peterculter v Murcar Links or Hazlehead. 5.32pm – Royal Aberdeen or Deeside v Banchory or Auchmill. 5.45pm – Nigg Bay or Portlethen v Bon Accord or Northern.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Semi-finals (5.06pm and 5.19pm).

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Final (5.06pm).