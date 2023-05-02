Golf: Kippie Lodge’s Laura Beveridge looks to use Rose Ladies Series win as platform for further Ladies European Tour success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Kippie Lodge’s Laura Beveridge looks to use Rose Ladies Series win as platform for further Ladies European Tour success

Laura is looking to turn her victory in a springboard, while elsewhere, Newmachar Golf Club will make their Maitland Shield defence without newly-appointed Peterhead FC co-manager Ryan Strachan.

By Alan Brown
Laura Beveridge. Image: Shutterstock
Laura Beveridge. Image: Shutterstock

Laura Beveridge is ready to use her latest victory as a springboard to more success on the Ladies European Tour.

Kippie Lodge professional Laura earned the £10,000 first prize after winning an extra-time thriller at the Justin Rose Ladies Series event at Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club.

Laura, 34, defied strong winds to card a final round of level-par 72 ahead of defeating Ana Dawson at the first extra hole.

Laura said: “Obviously, I was very pleased to win.

“These one day events are a fantastic opportunity to play competitively throughout this break in our season.

“Staying sharp is important ahead of returning to the Ladies European Tour soon.

“The field was strongly supported, as there was no other tournament on the LET.

“Many of the top British players were in action.

“The weather played a key. It was the back end of a storm and the wind was gusting up to 35mph.

“Any win is a boost for the confidence.

“It’s good to test yourself and know you can get across the line when required.

“My next event is a tournament in Santander, Spain this week (May 4) before the LET starts in France next week (May 11).

“I will be busy practising at Kippie Lodge before heading off to Spain.”

The Rose Ladies Series was founded in 2020 with the aim of plugging gaps left from cancelled LET events.

Peterhead FC co-boss Strachan out of Newmachar Maitland Shield defence

Newmachar Golf Club will make one change to the team who won the Maitland Shield last year when they start the defence of their title on Monday.

Clark Henderson is set to replace Ryan Strachan, the newly-appointed Peterhead Football Club co-manager, who is unavailable due to work commitments.

Newmachar Golf Club’s Maitland Shield 2022-winning team. From left, Adam Giles, Jamie Wilson, Martin Lawrence and Ryan Strachan. Image: Alan Brown

Adam Giles, Martin Lawrence and Jamie Wilson will all return in the foursomes knockout tournament against Craibstone at Auchmill.

Adam said: “It is a tough opening game as Craibstone are an excellent team with many good players.

“We are looking forward to the challenge.”

Newmachar had home advantage when they defeated Stonehaven by eight holes in last season’s final.

Hosts Auchmill will entertain Banchory on Tuesday.

MAITLAND SHIELD 2023

AUCHMILL

MONDAY, MAY 8

First round – 5.06pm – Craibstone v Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian v Peterculter. 5.32pm – Murcar Links v Hazlehead. 5.45pm – Royal Aberdeen v Deeside.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

First round – 5.06pm – Banchory v Auchmill. 5.19pm- Nigg Bay v Portlethen. 5.32pm – Bon Accord v Northern.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Second round – 5.06pm – Stonehaven v Craibstone or Newmachar. 5.19pm – Caledonian  or Peterculter v Murcar Links or Hazlehead. 5.32pm – Royal Aberdeen or Deeside v Banchory or Auchmill. 5.45pm – Nigg Bay or Portlethen v Bon Accord or Northern.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Semi-finals (5.06pm and 5.19pm).

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Final (5.06pm).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]